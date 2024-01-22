రామనామంతో మార్మోగిన టైమ్స్ స్క్వేర్​- మెక్సికోలోనూ ఘనంగా ప్రాణప్రతిష్ఠ!

Ram Mandir Opening Ceremony World Celebrations : అయోధ్యలో రామమందిర ప్రారంభోత్సవ వేళ న్యూయార్క్లోని ప్రఖ్యాత టైమ్స్ స్క్వేర్ రామనామంతో మార్మోగింది. పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో ప్రవాస భారతీయులు సంప్రదాయ దుస్తుల్లో అక్కడకు చేరుకుని భజనలు, కీర్తనలతో అలరించారు. శ్రీరాముడి జెండాలు పట్టుకుని వేడుకలు చేసుకున్నారు. పలువురు లడ్డూలు పంచిపెట్టారు. టైమ్స్ స్క్వేర్ నిర్వాహకులు ప్రాణ ప్రతిష్ఠ కార్యక్రమాన్ని ప్రత్యక్ష ప్రసారం చేశారు.
Indian diaspora illuminated Times Square, New York to celebrate the Pran Prathistha ceremony at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
మెక్సికోలోనూ ప్రాణప్రతిష్ఠ!
అమెరికాలోని మిన్నెసోటాలోని ఓ ఆలయంలో ప్రవాస భారతీయులు రామ భజనలు నిర్వహించారు. భక్తి శ్రద్ధలతో పూజలు చేశారు. అయోధ్యలో ప్రాణప్రతిష్ఠకు కొద్దిగంటల ముందు మెక్సికోలోని క్యూరెటరో నగరంలోనూ ప్రాణప్రతిష్ఠ జరిగింది. ఈ కార్యక్రామానికి చెందిన అమెరికన్ పూజారి నిర్వహించారు. పెద్ద ఎత్తున హిందువులు అక్కడికి చేరుకుని రామకీర్తనలు చేశారు. అందుకు సంబంధించిన చిత్రాలను మెక్సికోలోని ఇండియన్ ఎంబసీ షేర్ చేసింది.
Embassy of India in México tweets, "On the eve of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya, city of Queretaro in Mexico gets the first Lord Ram temple. Queretaro also hosts the first Lord Hanuman temple in Mexico. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was performed by an American Priest… pic.twitter.com/UNKzpgM7lp— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
న్యూజెర్సీలో ప్రత్యేక పూజలు
న్యూజెర్సీలోని మన్రోలో ఓం శ్రీ సాయి బాలాజీ టెంపుల్ , కల్చరల్ సెంటర్కు 25 అడుగుల ఏకరాతి హనుమాన్ విగ్రహం చేరుకుంది. అక్కడి నిర్వాహకులు రామ నామాన్ని జపిస్తూ ప్రత్యేక పూజలు చేశారు. గోల్డెన్ గేట్ బ్రిడ్జ్పై విశ్వ హిందూ పరిషత్ నిర్వహించిన కార్ల ర్యాలీ ఆకట్టుకుంది. దీంతో ఆ ప్రాంతంలో ఆధ్యాత్మిక వాతావరణం నెలకొంది.
జనకపుర్లో పోటెత్తిన భక్తులు
సీతాదేవి పుట్టినల్లు నేపాల్లోని జనక్పుర్లో సోమవారం ఉదయం నుంచే ఆలయాలకు భక్తులు పోటెత్తారు. భక్తి శ్రద్ధలతో రాముడిని కొలిచారు. ఆదివారం రాత్రి మాతా సీతాదేవి ఆలయం రంగు రంగుల విద్యుత్ కాంతుల్లో మెరిసిపోయింది. గుడిలో రామ భజనలు, కీర్తనలతో పాటు ప్రత్యేక కార్యక్రమాలు నిర్వహించారు. సీతారాములను దర్శించుకుని భక్తులు పులకించిపోయారు.
బ్రిటన్లో ఘనంగా వేడుకలు
బ్రిటన్లోని లండన్లో ప్రవాస భారతీయులు కారు ర్యాలీని నిర్వహించారు. ర్యాలీలో పాల్గొన్నవారు 'జై శ్రీరామ్' అంటూ నినాదాలు చేశారు. శ్రీరాముడిని కీర్తిస్తూ పాటలు పాడారు. ఆస్ట్రేలియాలోని వందలాది ఆలయాల్లో ప్రాణప్రతిష్ఠ వేడుకలను ఘనంగా జరుపుకున్నారు. డెన్మార్క్, న్యూజిలాండ్, తైవాన్ దేశాల్లోని ప్రవాస భారతీయులు కూడా రామ మందిర ప్రారంభోత్సవాన్ని జరుపుకున్నారు.