India Hits Back At Pakistan : భారత్ చేతిలో ఎన్నిసార్లు భంగపడినా పాకిస్థాన్ మాత్రం తన వక్రబుద్ధిని మార్చుకోవడం లేదు. ఐక్యరాజ్య సమితి వేదికగా భారత్పై పాకిస్థాన్ మరోసారి అక్కసు వెళ్లగక్కగా, మన దౌత్యవేత్త భవిక మంగళానందన్ దానిని గట్టిగా తిప్పికొట్టారు. పాక్ ప్రధాని షెహబాజ్ కశ్మీర్ అంశాన్ని లేవనెత్తి, ఆర్టికల్ 370 రద్దుపై మాట్లాడారు. దీనితో ఉగ్రవాద దేశమైన పాకిస్థాన్, ప్రపంచంలోనే అతిపెద్ద ప్రజాస్వామ్య దేశమైన భారత్ గురించి మాట్లాడం విడ్డూరంగా ఉందంటూ ఆమె గట్టిగా కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చారు.
#WATCH | At UNGA Indian diplomat Bhavika Mangalanandan replies to Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, says, " this assembly regrettably witnessed a travesty this morning. a country run by the military, with a global reputation for terrorism, narcotics, trade and transnational crime has… pic.twitter.com/ZpHxE6a5Py— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024