'ఇదేం విడ్డూరమో - ఆ ఉగ్రదేశం మాకు చెప్తోంది' - పాక్‌కు భారత్ గట్టి కౌంటర్ - India Pakistan Issue In UNGA

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

India Hits Back At Pakistan : ఐక్యరాజ్య సమితి వేదికగా జమ్ముకశ్మీర్ అంశంపై పాకిస్థాన్ ప్రధాని చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలను భారత్‌ గట్టిగా తిప్పికొట్టింది. ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా జరుగుతున్న ఉగ్రదాడుల ఘటనల్లో పాకిస్థాన్ వేలి ముద్రలు ఉన్నాయనీ, అలాంటి దేశం హింస గురించి మాట్లాడటం హాస్యాస్పదంగా ఉందని పేర్కొంది.

India Hits Back At Pakistan : భారత్‌ చేతిలో ఎన్నిసార్లు భంగపడినా పాకిస్థాన్‌ మాత్రం తన వక్రబుద్ధిని మార్చుకోవడం లేదు. ఐక్యరాజ్య సమితి వేదికగా భారత్‌పై పాకిస్థాన్‌ మరోసారి అక్కసు వెళ్లగక్కగా, మన దౌత్యవేత్త భవిక మంగళానందన్‌ దానిని గట్టిగా తిప్పికొట్టారు. పాక్‌ ప్రధాని షెహబాజ్‌ కశ్మీర్‌ అంశాన్ని లేవనెత్తి, ఆర్టికల్‌ 370 రద్దుపై మాట్లాడారు. దీనితో ఉగ్రవాద దేశమైన పాకిస్థాన్‌, ప్రపంచంలోనే అతిపెద్ద ప్రజాస్వామ్య దేశమైన భారత్‌ గురించి మాట్లాడం విడ్డూరంగా ఉందంటూ ఆమె గట్టిగా కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చారు.

