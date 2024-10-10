ETV Bharat / international

దక్షిణ​ కొరియా రచయితకు సాహిత్యంలో నోబెల్

సాహిత్య విభాగంలో సౌత్​ కొరియాకు చెందిన హన్​ కాంగ్​కు నోబెల్

Published : 29 minutes ago

Nobel Prize In Literature 2024 : 2024 ఏడాదిగానూ సౌత్​ కొరియాకు చెందిన రచయిత హన్​ కాంగ్​కు సాహిత్య విభాగంలో నోబెల్ బహుమతి దక్కింది. చరిత్ర, మానవ జీవితంలోని దుర్బలత్వాన్ని తెలియచేసేలా ఆమె రాసిన గద్యానికి ఈ పురస్కారం లభించిన్నట్లు స్వీడిష్‌ అకాడమీ ప్రకటించింది.

