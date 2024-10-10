దక్షిణ​ కొరియా రచయితకు సాహిత్యంలో నోబెల్

Nobel Prize In Literature 2024 : 2024 ఏడాదిగానూ సౌత్ కొరియాకు చెందిన రచయిత హన్ కాంగ్కు సాహిత్య విభాగంలో నోబెల్ బహుమతి దక్కింది. చరిత్ర, మానవ జీవితంలోని దుర్బలత్వాన్ని తెలియచేసేలా ఆమె రాసిన గద్యానికి ఈ పురస్కారం లభించిన్నట్లు స్వీడిష్ అకాడమీ ప్రకటించింది.
The 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the South Korean author Han Kang "for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life."