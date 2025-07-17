Fire Accident In Shopping Mall : ఇరాక్లోని షాపింగ్మాల్లో ఘోర అగ్నిప్రమాదం జరిగింది. దీంతో ఆ దుర్ఘటనలో 61 మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు. మృతిచెందిన వారిలో మహిళలు, చిన్నారులే ఎక్కువ మంది ఉన్నారు. కుట్ నగరంలో బుధవారం రాత్రి ఈ ఘటన జరిగింది. అందుకు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్గా మారాయి.
#BREAKING: At least 50 people, mostly women and children, were killed in a fire that broke out early Thursday at a shopping mall in the city of Kut, Iraq’s Wasit province, Governor Mohammed Jameel al-Miyahi announced. The blaze has since been brought under control.— Zoom News (@zoomnewskrd) July 17, 2025
