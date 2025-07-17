ETV Bharat / international

కొత్త షాపింగ్ మాల్​లో అగ్నిప్రమాదం- 60మందికిపైగా మృతి - FIRE ACCIDENT IN SHOPPING MALL

కొత్తగా ప్రారంభమైన షాపింగ్​మాల్​లో అగ్నిప్రమాదం- 61మంది మృతి

Fire Accident In Shopping Mall
Fire Accident In Shopping Mall (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 1:51 PM IST

Fire Accident In Shopping Mall : ఇరాక్‌లోని షాపింగ్‌మాల్‌లో ఘోర అగ్నిప్రమాదం జరిగింది. దీంతో ఆ దుర్ఘటనలో 61 మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు. మృతిచెందిన వారిలో మహిళలు, చిన్నారులే ఎక్కువ మంది ఉన్నారు. కుట్ నగరంలో బుధవారం రాత్రి ఈ ఘటన జరిగింది. అందుకు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్​గా మారాయి.

