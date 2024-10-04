ETV Bharat / entertainment

'శ్వాగ్' ట్విట్టర్ రివ్యూ: విష్ణు ఖాతాలో మరో హిట్? - Swag Movie Review

Swag Movie Review : యంగ్ హీరో శ్రీ విష్ణు హీరోగా తెరకెక్కిన సినిమా 'శ్వాగ్'. ఈ సినిమా శుక్రవారం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. మరి ఈ మూవీ ట్విట్టర్ టాక్ ఏంటంటే?

Swag Movie Review
Swag Movie Review (Source: ETV Bharat)

Swag Movie Review : టాలీవుడ్ యంగ్ హీరో శ్రీ విష్ణు హీరోగా తెరకెక్కిన సినిమా 'శ్వాగ్'. శ్వాగనిక అనే వంశం కథతో డైరెక్టర్ హాసిత్ గోలి ఈ సినిమాకు దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. రితూ వర్మ, దక్ష నగర్కర్, మీరా జాస్మిన్ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. అయితే ట్రైలర్​తో అంచనాలు పెంచేసిన ఈ మూవీ శుక్రవారం (అక్టోబర్ 04) థియేటర్లలో విడుదల అయ్యింది. మరి ఈ సినిమాకు ప్రీమియర్స్ టాక్ ఎంటంటే?

ఓవర్సీల్ సహా హైదరాబాద్​లో ఎంపిక చేసిన థియేటర్లలో 'శ్వాగ్' ప్రీమియర్ షోలు పడ్డాయి. ఈ సినిమాకు సోషల్ మీడియాలో మాత్రం పాజిటివ్ టాక్ వినిపిస్తోంది. ఎమోషనల్, ఫన్నీ డ్రామా అని కొందరు అంటుంటే, కన్ఫ్యుజింగ్ స్టోరీ అని మరికొందరు కామెంట్ చేస్తున్నారు. అదొక్కటి మినహా సినిమాకు ఆల్ ఓవర్ మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తోంది. ట్విస్ట్​లతో కథపై మంచి ఇంపాక్ట్ క్రియేట్ చేశారని టాక్. అచ్చ తెలుగు భాషలో మంచి కంటెంట్​తో సినిమా తెరకెక్కించిన తీరు బాగుందని అంటున్నారు. అయితే ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ యావరేజ్​గా ఉన్న, సెకండ్ హాఫ్ అదిరిపోయిందని టాక్.

ఇక హీరో విష్ణు అదరగొట్టేశారట. మల్టిపుల్ క్యారెక్టర్స్​తో వన్​మ్యాన్ షో గా కనిపిస్తారంట. డైరెక్టర్ హాసిత్ స్క్రీన్ ప్లే బాగుందట. కానీ, కన్​ఫ్యూజన్​తో స్టోరీ అర్థం అవ్వడానికి కాస్త సమయం పడుతుందని టాక్. కొన్ని సీన్స్ రొటీన్​గా ఉన్నా, కామెడీతో బ్యాలెన్స్ చేశారని అంటున్నారు. ఓవరాల్​గా స్ట్రాంగ్ మెసేజ్, హై ఎమోషన్స్, ట్విస్ట్​లతో సినిమా బాగానే ​ ఎంటర్​టైన్ చేస్తుందని మరికొందరు కామెంట్ చేశారు.

