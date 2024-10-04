'శ్వాగ్' ట్విట్టర్ రివ్యూ: విష్ణు ఖాతాలో మరో హిట్? - Swag Movie Review

Swag Movie Review : టాలీవుడ్ యంగ్ హీరో శ్రీ విష్ణు హీరోగా తెరకెక్కిన సినిమా 'శ్వాగ్'. శ్వాగనిక అనే వంశం కథతో డైరెక్టర్ హాసిత్ గోలి ఈ సినిమాకు దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. రితూ వర్మ, దక్ష నగర్కర్, మీరా జాస్మిన్ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. అయితే ట్రైలర్తో అంచనాలు పెంచేసిన ఈ మూవీ శుక్రవారం (అక్టోబర్ 04) థియేటర్లలో విడుదల అయ్యింది. మరి ఈ సినిమాకు ప్రీమియర్స్ టాక్ ఎంటంటే?
ఓవర్సీల్ సహా హైదరాబాద్లో ఎంపిక చేసిన థియేటర్లలో 'శ్వాగ్' ప్రీమియర్ షోలు పడ్డాయి. ఈ సినిమాకు సోషల్ మీడియాలో మాత్రం పాజిటివ్ టాక్ వినిపిస్తోంది. ఎమోషనల్, ఫన్నీ డ్రామా అని కొందరు అంటుంటే, కన్ఫ్యుజింగ్ స్టోరీ అని మరికొందరు కామెంట్ చేస్తున్నారు. అదొక్కటి మినహా సినిమాకు ఆల్ ఓవర్ మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తోంది. ట్విస్ట్లతో కథపై మంచి ఇంపాక్ట్ క్రియేట్ చేశారని టాక్. అచ్చ తెలుగు భాషలో మంచి కంటెంట్తో సినిమా తెరకెక్కించిన తీరు బాగుందని అంటున్నారు. అయితే ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ యావరేజ్గా ఉన్న, సెకండ్ హాఫ్ అదిరిపోయిందని టాక్.
#SWAG geniune USA report : #SWAG is a Different bold point..First half is Slow but some laughs..but secondhalf is very confusing & no logic..boring with Regular scenes..Final message is ok but not Convencing..Hero #sreevishnu's another New concept movie..it's very bold story…— Cinethop (@cinethop) October 4, 2024
Hitttuuuu Bommaaaa #SWAG 🤟🥳— Narendra News (@Narendra4News) October 3, 2024
Well written & executed movie with strong emotions 👌❤️
The best roles ever played in TFI — ‘King of Content’ @sreevishnuoffl 🫡
& @hasithgoli cooked👀🔥@riturv @DakshaOfficial @vishwaprasadtg @peoplemediafcy #SwagTheMovie our rating : 3/5 pic.twitter.com/IX3Mgl0aTP
ఇక హీరో విష్ణు అదరగొట్టేశారట. మల్టిపుల్ క్యారెక్టర్స్తో వన్మ్యాన్ షో గా కనిపిస్తారంట. డైరెక్టర్ హాసిత్ స్క్రీన్ ప్లే బాగుందట. కానీ, కన్ఫ్యూజన్తో స్టోరీ అర్థం అవ్వడానికి కాస్త సమయం పడుతుందని టాక్. కొన్ని సీన్స్ రొటీన్గా ఉన్నా, కామెడీతో బ్యాలెన్స్ చేశారని అంటున్నారు. ఓవరాల్గా స్ట్రాంగ్ మెసేజ్, హై ఎమోషన్స్, ట్విస్ట్లతో సినిమా బాగానే ఎంటర్టైన్ చేస్తుందని మరికొందరు కామెంట్ చేశారు.
#SWAG - A MUST WATCH FILM - 3/5 ❤️🔥#SreeVishnu is big surprise package with his top notch performance and carries the film on his shoulders. He excelled in multiple roles will surely be the Telugu #KamalHaasan post this film for his dedicated portrayal!!— Speed Tollywood ⚡ (@SpeedTollywood) October 3, 2024
#SwagTheFilm is truly the Accha Telugu cinema with much-needed content for the current generation. Emotions worked wonders and entertainment is on point.— Filmy Bowl (@FilmyBowl) October 3, 2024
Award winning performance by #SreeVishnu 🔥🔥🔥
Clap worthy execution by #HasithGoli 👏👏👏
3/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️
#SWAG geniune USA report : #SWAG is a Different bold point..First half is Slow but some laughs..but secondhalf is very confusing & no logic..boring with Regular scenes..Final message is ok but not Convencing..Hero #sreevishnu's another New concept movie..it's very bold story…— Cinethop (@cinethop) October 4, 2024