చెడును అంతం చేసే 'మహాకాళి'- ప్రశాంత్ వర్మ PVCU మూడో సినిమా అనౌన్స్​

Prashanth Varma PVCU 3 :యంగ్ డైరెక్టర్ ప్రశాంత్ వర్మ తన PVCU యూనివర్స్ నుంచి మూడో సినిమా అనౌన్స్ చేశారు.

Published : 1 hours ago

Prashanth Varma PVCU 3
Prashanth Varma PVCU 3 (Source: ETV Bharat)

Prashanth Varma PVCU 3 : టాలీవుడ్ యంగ్ డైరెక్టర్ ప్రశాంత్ వర్మ తన PVCU యూనివర్స్ నుంచి మూడో సినిమా అనౌన్స్ చేశారు. 'మహాకాళి' అనే టైటిల్​తో ఈ సినిమా రానుంది. ప్రశాంత్ వర్మ ఈ సినిమాకు స్టోరీ అందిస్తున్నారు. పూజా కొల్లురు ఈ సినిమాకు దర్శకత్వం వహించనున్నరు. ఈ మేరకు ప్రశాంత్ అధికారిక ట్విట్టర్​లో ప్రకటించారు. ఈ మేరకు గురువారం ఓ పోస్టర్, వీడియో గ్లింప్స్​ రిలీజ్ చేశారు.

'ఈ నవరాత్రుల శుభ సందర్భంగా, నేను చాలా ప్రత్యేకమైన విషయాన్ని షేర్ చేసుకోవడానికి థ్రిల్‌గా ఉన్నాను. RKDstudiosతో కలిసి అజేయమైన యోధురాలు, నిజాయితీపరుల రక్షణ, చెడు నాశనం చేసే వారి కథను తెరకెక్కించనున్నామని తెలుపడానికి సంతోషిస్తున్నాం' అని రాసుకొట్టారు. ఓ చిన్నారి తన తలను పులికి ఆనించినట్లుగా పోస్టర్​ను పవర్​ఫుల్​గా డిజైన్ చేశారు. పోస్టర్ చూస్తుంటే కోల్​కతా ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కనున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

