చెడును అంతం చేసే 'మహాకాళి'- ప్రశాంత్ వర్మ PVCU మూడో సినిమా అనౌన్స్​

Prashanth Varma PVCU 3 : టాలీవుడ్ యంగ్ డైరెక్టర్ ప్రశాంత్ వర్మ తన PVCU యూనివర్స్ నుంచి మూడో సినిమా అనౌన్స్ చేశారు. 'మహాకాళి' అనే టైటిల్తో ఈ సినిమా రానుంది. ప్రశాంత్ వర్మ ఈ సినిమాకు స్టోరీ అందిస్తున్నారు. పూజా కొల్లురు ఈ సినిమాకు దర్శకత్వం వహించనున్నరు. ఈ మేరకు ప్రశాంత్ అధికారిక ట్విట్టర్లో ప్రకటించారు. ఈ మేరకు గురువారం ఓ పోస్టర్, వీడియో గ్లింప్స్ రిలీజ్ చేశారు.
'ఈ నవరాత్రుల శుభ సందర్భంగా, నేను చాలా ప్రత్యేకమైన విషయాన్ని షేర్ చేసుకోవడానికి థ్రిల్గా ఉన్నాను. RKDstudiosతో కలిసి అజేయమైన యోధురాలు, నిజాయితీపరుల రక్షణ, చెడు నాశనం చేసే వారి కథను తెరకెక్కించనున్నామని తెలుపడానికి సంతోషిస్తున్నాం' అని రాసుకొట్టారు. ఓ చిన్నారి తన తలను పులికి ఆనించినట్లుగా పోస్టర్ను పవర్ఫుల్గా డిజైన్ చేశారు. పోస్టర్ చూస్తుంటే కోల్కతా ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కనున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.
