ETV Bharat / entertainment

మొదటి భార్యకు విడాకులు ఇచ్చి - మళ్లీ ప్రేమలో పడ్డ హీరోలు వీరే! - Nagachaitanya Sobhitha Dhulipala

author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : Aug 9, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

NAGACHAITANYA SOBHITHA DHULIPALA ENGAZEMENT : వైవాహిక జీవితం అందరికీ ఒకేలా ఉండదు. ఏళ్ల కొద్ది ప్రేమించుకున్న వారు కొన్ని సార్లు విడాకులు తీసుకోవాల్సి వస్తుంది. అలా తీసుకున్న వారిలో చాలా మంది మళ్లీ ప్రేమలో పడి రెండో పెళ్లి చేసుకున్న వారు ఉన్నారు. మరి ఈ కోవకు చెందిన ఇండియన్ సినీ తారలు ఎవరో తెలుసుకుందాం.

source Getty Images, Nagarjuna twitter, ANI
NAGACHAITANYA SOBHITHA DHULIPALA (source Getty Images, Nagarjuna twitter, ANI)

NAGACHAITANYA SOBHITHA DHULIPALA ENGAZEMENT : యంగ్ హీరో అక్కినేని నాగ చైతన్య, శోభితా ధూళిపాళ్ల నిశ్చితార్థం గురువారం జరిగిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. త్వరలో ఈ జంట పెళ్లిపీటలు ఎక్కనుంది. ఈ క్రమంలో ఇప్పటివరకు మొదటి భార్య నుంచి విడాకులు తీసుకుని మళ్లీ ప్రేమలో పడి రెండో పెళ్లి చేసుకున్న హీరోలు ఎవరో ఈ స్టోరీలో తెలుసుకుందాం.

నాగచైతన్య - నటి సమంతతో 4 ఏళ్ల వివాహ బంధానికి 2021లో గుడ్ బై చెప్పారు నాగచైతన్య. ఆ తర్వాత ఆయన శోభితతో ప్రేమలో పడ్డారు. సైలెెంట్ రిలేషన్​షిప్ మెయిన్​టెయిన్ చేశారు.​ తాజాగా ఈ జంట ఎంగేజ్ మెంట్ జరిగింది. త్వరలోనే పెళ్లి పీటలు ఎక్కనున్నారు.

హృతిక్ రోషన్(Hrithik Roshan Girl friend) - బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్​ హీరో హృతిక్ రోషన్ కూడా ఇంటీరియర్ డిజైనర్ సుస్సానే ఖాన్​ను 2000 సంవత్సరంలో పెళ్లాడారు. ఆ తర్వాత 2014లో ల తన భార్యతో విడిపోతున్నానని హృతిక్​ ప్రకటించారు. దీంతో 14 ఏళ్ల వీరి వైవాహిక బంధానికి తెరపడింది. ప్రస్తుతం హృతిక్ సబా ఆజాద్​తో ప్రేమలో ఉన్నారు. వీరిద్దరూ కూడా పెళ్లి పీటలు ఎక్కబోతున్నట్లు సమాచారం.
అర్జున రాంపాల్ - బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ అర్జున్ రాంపాల్ తన 20 ఏళ్ల వైవాహిక బంధానికి 2018లో స్వస్తి పలికారు. తన భార్య మెహర్ జెసియా నుంచి విడిపోతున్నట్లు ప్రకటించారు. ఈ తర్వాత మోడల్ గాబ్రియెల్లా డెమెట్రియాడ్స్​తో డేటింగ్ చేశారు. ఆ తర్వాత ఇద్దరు మగ బిడ్డలకు ఈ జంట తల్లిదండ్రులయ్యారు.ఫర్హాన్ అక్తర్ - బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ ఫర్హాన్ అక్తర్ 3 ఏళ్ల డేటింగ్ చేసి హెయిర్ స్టైలిస్ట్ అధునా భబానీని పెళ్లాడారు. ఆ తర్వాత 16 ఏళ్ల వివాహ బంధానికి వీడ్కోలు చెప్పారు. అనంతరం షిబానీ దండేకర్​తో 4 ఏళ్లు ప్రేమాయణం నడిపి 2022లో రెండో పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నారు. మలైకా అరోరా(Malaika Arora Boyfriend) - 18 ఏళ్ల వైవాహిక జీవితానికి గుడ్ బై చెప్పి తన భర్త అర్బాజ్ ఖాన్ నుంచి విడిపోయారు బాలీవుడ్ హీరోయిన్ మలైకా అరోరా. ఆ తర్వాత మలైకా 2016లో అర్జున్ కపూర్​తో ప్రేమలో పడ్డారు. 8 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత ఈ జంట తమ ప్రేమకు బ్రేకప్ చెప్పుకున్నారు. మరోవైపు, మలైకా మాజీ భర్త అర్బాజ్ ఖాన్ మేకప్ ఆర్టిస్ట్ షురా ఖాన్​ను గతేడాది వివాహం చేసుకున్నారు.
సైఫ్ అలీఖాన్ - బాలీవుడ్​లో అత్యంత పాపులర్ కపుల్స్​లో సైఫ్ అలీ ఖాన్- కరీనా కపూర్ జోడీ ఒకటి. 2007లో ఓ సినిమా షూటింగ్ సమయంలో వీరిద్దరూ ప్రేమలో పడ్డారు. 5 ఏళ్లు డేటింగ్ చేసిన తర్వాత 2012లో పెళ్లి చేసకున్నారు. అయితే సైఫ్​కు ఇది రెండో పెళ్లి. అంతకుముందు అమృతా సింగ్​ను ప్రేమ వివాహం చేసుకున్నారు. ఆ తర్వాత ఆమె నుంచి విడిపోయారు.ఆమీర్ ఖాన్ - బాలీవుడ్ మిస్టర్ పర్ఫెక్షనిస్ట్ ఆమీర్ ఖాన్ కూడా రెండో పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నారు. తన మొదటి భార్య రీనాదత్తా నుంచి 16 ఏళ్ల వైవాహిక బంధానికి వీడ్కోలు చెప్పారు. ఈ తర్వాత ఫిల్మ్ మేకర్ కిరణ్ రావ్​ను వివాహం చేసుకున్నారు. వీరు కూడా 2021లో విడిపోయారు.

NAGACHAITANYA SOBHITHA DHULIPALA ENGAZEMENT : యంగ్ హీరో అక్కినేని నాగ చైతన్య, శోభితా ధూళిపాళ్ల నిశ్చితార్థం గురువారం జరిగిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. త్వరలో ఈ జంట పెళ్లిపీటలు ఎక్కనుంది. ఈ క్రమంలో ఇప్పటివరకు మొదటి భార్య నుంచి విడాకులు తీసుకుని మళ్లీ ప్రేమలో పడి రెండో పెళ్లి చేసుకున్న హీరోలు ఎవరో ఈ స్టోరీలో తెలుసుకుందాం.

నాగచైతన్య - నటి సమంతతో 4 ఏళ్ల వివాహ బంధానికి 2021లో గుడ్ బై చెప్పారు నాగచైతన్య. ఆ తర్వాత ఆయన శోభితతో ప్రేమలో పడ్డారు. సైలెెంట్ రిలేషన్​షిప్ మెయిన్​టెయిన్ చేశారు.​ తాజాగా ఈ జంట ఎంగేజ్ మెంట్ జరిగింది. త్వరలోనే పెళ్లి పీటలు ఎక్కనున్నారు.

హృతిక్ రోషన్(Hrithik Roshan Girl friend) - బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్​ హీరో హృతిక్ రోషన్ కూడా ఇంటీరియర్ డిజైనర్ సుస్సానే ఖాన్​ను 2000 సంవత్సరంలో పెళ్లాడారు. ఆ తర్వాత 2014లో ల తన భార్యతో విడిపోతున్నానని హృతిక్​ ప్రకటించారు. దీంతో 14 ఏళ్ల వీరి వైవాహిక బంధానికి తెరపడింది. ప్రస్తుతం హృతిక్ సబా ఆజాద్​తో ప్రేమలో ఉన్నారు. వీరిద్దరూ కూడా పెళ్లి పీటలు ఎక్కబోతున్నట్లు సమాచారం.
అర్జున రాంపాల్ - బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ అర్జున్ రాంపాల్ తన 20 ఏళ్ల వైవాహిక బంధానికి 2018లో స్వస్తి పలికారు. తన భార్య మెహర్ జెసియా నుంచి విడిపోతున్నట్లు ప్రకటించారు. ఈ తర్వాత మోడల్ గాబ్రియెల్లా డెమెట్రియాడ్స్​తో డేటింగ్ చేశారు. ఆ తర్వాత ఇద్దరు మగ బిడ్డలకు ఈ జంట తల్లిదండ్రులయ్యారు.ఫర్హాన్ అక్తర్ - బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ ఫర్హాన్ అక్తర్ 3 ఏళ్ల డేటింగ్ చేసి హెయిర్ స్టైలిస్ట్ అధునా భబానీని పెళ్లాడారు. ఆ తర్వాత 16 ఏళ్ల వివాహ బంధానికి వీడ్కోలు చెప్పారు. అనంతరం షిబానీ దండేకర్​తో 4 ఏళ్లు ప్రేమాయణం నడిపి 2022లో రెండో పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నారు. మలైకా అరోరా(Malaika Arora Boyfriend) - 18 ఏళ్ల వైవాహిక జీవితానికి గుడ్ బై చెప్పి తన భర్త అర్బాజ్ ఖాన్ నుంచి విడిపోయారు బాలీవుడ్ హీరోయిన్ మలైకా అరోరా. ఆ తర్వాత మలైకా 2016లో అర్జున్ కపూర్​తో ప్రేమలో పడ్డారు. 8 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత ఈ జంట తమ ప్రేమకు బ్రేకప్ చెప్పుకున్నారు. మరోవైపు, మలైకా మాజీ భర్త అర్బాజ్ ఖాన్ మేకప్ ఆర్టిస్ట్ షురా ఖాన్​ను గతేడాది వివాహం చేసుకున్నారు.
సైఫ్ అలీఖాన్ - బాలీవుడ్​లో అత్యంత పాపులర్ కపుల్స్​లో సైఫ్ అలీ ఖాన్- కరీనా కపూర్ జోడీ ఒకటి. 2007లో ఓ సినిమా షూటింగ్ సమయంలో వీరిద్దరూ ప్రేమలో పడ్డారు. 5 ఏళ్లు డేటింగ్ చేసిన తర్వాత 2012లో పెళ్లి చేసకున్నారు. అయితే సైఫ్​కు ఇది రెండో పెళ్లి. అంతకుముందు అమృతా సింగ్​ను ప్రేమ వివాహం చేసుకున్నారు. ఆ తర్వాత ఆమె నుంచి విడిపోయారు.ఆమీర్ ఖాన్ - బాలీవుడ్ మిస్టర్ పర్ఫెక్షనిస్ట్ ఆమీర్ ఖాన్ కూడా రెండో పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నారు. తన మొదటి భార్య రీనాదత్తా నుంచి 16 ఏళ్ల వైవాహిక బంధానికి వీడ్కోలు చెప్పారు. ఈ తర్వాత ఫిల్మ్ మేకర్ కిరణ్ రావ్​ను వివాహం చేసుకున్నారు. వీరు కూడా 2021లో విడిపోయారు.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAGA CHAITANYA SECOND MARRIAGEHEROES SECOND LOVESOBHITHA DHULIPALA ENGAZEMENTSECOND MARRIAGE CELEBRITIESNAGACHAITANYA SOBHITHA DHULIPALA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ఫీచర్ న్యూస్‌

ఇంట్రస్టింగ్​: మంచి నిద్ర నుంచి షుగర్​ తగ్గడం వరకు - బియ్యాన్ని నానబెట్టి వండితే ఎన్ని లాభాలో! - Health Benefits Of Soaked Rice

పప్పు రుబ్బే బాధలేదు - ఇలా చేస్తే నిమిషాల్లోనే అద్దిరిపోయే రాగి వడలు రెడీ - రుచికి రుచీ.. ఆరోగ్యానికి ఆరోగ్యం! - Ragi Vada Recipe

మీ పిల్లలను దగ్గు బాధిస్తోందా? - ఈ తియ్యని ఆయుర్వేద ఔషధంతో వెంటనే తగ్గిపోతుంది! - cough medicine in ayurveda

ఆరోగ్య ఐశ్వర్యాలనిచ్చే 'భాను' సప్తమి పూజ- ఎలా చేయాలో తెలుసా? - Bhanu Saptami 2024

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.