మొదటి భార్యకు విడాకులు ఇచ్చి - మళ్లీ ప్రేమలో పడ్డ హీరోలు వీరే! - Nagachaitanya Sobhitha Dhulipala

NAGACHAITANYA SOBHITHA DHULIPALA ENGAZEMENT : యంగ్ హీరో అక్కినేని నాగ చైతన్య, శోభితా ధూళిపాళ్ల నిశ్చితార్థం గురువారం జరిగిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. త్వరలో ఈ జంట పెళ్లిపీటలు ఎక్కనుంది. ఈ క్రమంలో ఇప్పటివరకు మొదటి భార్య నుంచి విడాకులు తీసుకుని మళ్లీ ప్రేమలో పడి రెండో పెళ్లి చేసుకున్న హీరోలు ఎవరో ఈ స్టోరీలో తెలుసుకుందాం.
నాగచైతన్య - నటి సమంతతో 4 ఏళ్ల వివాహ బంధానికి 2021లో గుడ్ బై చెప్పారు నాగచైతన్య. ఆ తర్వాత ఆయన శోభితతో ప్రేమలో పడ్డారు. సైలెెంట్ రిలేషన్షిప్ మెయిన్టెయిన్ చేశారు. తాజాగా ఈ జంట ఎంగేజ్ మెంట్ జరిగింది. త్వరలోనే పెళ్లి పీటలు ఎక్కనున్నారు.
" we are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, naga chaitanya, to sobhita dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024
we are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.
congratulations to the happy couple!
wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐… pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD
Malaika Arora finally confirmed what her fans have been waiting for her to say for a long time. She wished boyfriend Arjun Kapoor happy birthday with an adorable photo of the two.#arjunkapoor #malaikaarorakhan #malaikaarora #malaika #arjun #arjunmalaika #love #happybirthday pic.twitter.com/kvZbj4ZgQP— ALL DAT MATTERZ (@ialldatmatterz) June 26, 2019