UK పార్లమెంట్​లో మెగాస్టార్- లైఫ్​ టైమ్ అచీవ్​మెంట్ అవార్డ్​ ప్రదానం - CHIRANJEVI AWARD

చిరుకు అవార్డ్ ప్రదానం చేసిన UK ప్రభుత్వం- ఏకైక హీరోగా రికార్డ్

Chiranjevi Award
Chiranjevi Award (Source : ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 9:39 AM IST

Chiranjevi Award UK : మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి యూకే పార్లమెంట్​లో ప్రతిష్ఠాత్మక లైఫ్ టైమ్ అచీవ్​మెంట్ అవార్డు అందుకున్నారు. సినిమా ఇండస్ట్రీకి అందించిన సేవలకుగానూ యూకే ప్రభుత్వం ఆయనను ఈ అవార్డుతో సత్కరించింది.

మార్చి 19న లండన్​లోని పార్లమెంట్ భవనం​లో చిరు ఈ అవార్డు అందుకున్నారు. ఈ ఈవెంట్​లో యూకే ఎంపీలు నవేంధు మిశ్రా, సొజన్ జోసెఫ్, బాబ్ బ్లాక్​మెన్ పాల్గొన్నారు. కాగా, బ్రిటీష్ ప్రభుత్వం నుంచి ఈ పురస్కారం అందుకున్న ఏకైన నటుడిగా చిరంజీవి రికార్డు సాధించారు.

