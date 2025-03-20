Chiranjevi Award UK : మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి యూకే పార్లమెంట్లో ప్రతిష్ఠాత్మక లైఫ్ టైమ్ అచీవ్మెంట్ అవార్డు అందుకున్నారు. సినిమా ఇండస్ట్రీకి అందించిన సేవలకుగానూ యూకే ప్రభుత్వం ఆయనను ఈ అవార్డుతో సత్కరించింది.
మార్చి 19న లండన్లోని పార్లమెంట్ భవనంలో చిరు ఈ అవార్డు అందుకున్నారు. ఈ ఈవెంట్లో యూకే ఎంపీలు నవేంధు మిశ్రా, సొజన్ జోసెఫ్, బాబ్ బ్లాక్మెన్ పాల్గొన్నారు. కాగా, బ్రిటీష్ ప్రభుత్వం నుంచి ఈ పురస్కారం అందుకున్న ఏకైన నటుడిగా చిరంజీవి రికార్డు సాధించారు.
