RBI MPC Meeting 2025 : విశ్లేషకుల అంచనాలను నిజం చేస్తూ కీలక వడ్డీ రేట్లను ఆర్బీఐ మళ్లీ సవరించింది. వరుసగా రెండోసారి రెపో రేటును 0.25 శాతం మేర తగ్గించింది. ఈ మేరకు ద్రవ్య పరపతి విధాన కమిటీ నిర్ణయాలను ఆర్బీఐ గవర్నర్ సంజయ్ మల్హోత్రా బుధవారం వెల్లడించారు. దీంతో రెపో రేటు 6.25 శాతం నుంచి 6 శాతానికి దిగొచ్చింది. ఈ ఏడాది ఫిబ్రవరిలో కూడా కీలక వడ్డీరేట్లను 25 బేసిస్ పాయింట్లు తగ్గించింది ఆర్బీఐ.
VIDEO | Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra says, " after a detailed assessment of the evolving of the macroeconomic and financial conditions, and outlook, the mpc voted unanimously to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent with immediate… pic.twitter.com/WOK9NUnx1m— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2025