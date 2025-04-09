ETV Bharat / business

గుడ్​న్యూస్​- కీలక వడ్డీరేట్లను తగ్గించిన RBI- వరుసగా రెండోసారి! - RBI MPC MEETING 2025

ఆర్​బీఐ కీలక నిర్ణయం- రెండోసారి కీలక వడ్డీ రేట్లను తగ్గించిన ఆర్​బీఐ

RBI MPC Meeting 2025
RBI MPC Meeting 2025 (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : April 9, 2025 at 10:28 AM IST

RBI MPC Meeting 2025 : విశ్లేషకుల అంచనాలను నిజం చేస్తూ కీలక వడ్డీ రేట్లను ఆర్‌బీఐ మళ్లీ సవరించింది. వరుసగా రెండోసారి రెపో రేటును 0.25 శాతం మేర తగ్గించింది. ఈ మేరకు ద్రవ్య పరపతి విధాన కమిటీ నిర్ణయాలను ఆర్‌బీఐ గవర్నర్‌ సంజయ్‌ మల్హోత్రా బుధవారం వెల్లడించారు. దీంతో రెపో రేటు 6.25 శాతం నుంచి 6 శాతానికి దిగొచ్చింది. ఈ ఏడాది ఫిబ్రవరిలో కూడా కీలక వడ్డీరేట్లను 25 బేసిస్‌ పాయింట్లు తగ్గించింది ఆర్​బీఐ.

