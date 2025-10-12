"అర్ధరాత్రి 12.30 గంటలకు క్యాంపస్ బయటికి వైద్య విద్యార్థిని ఎందుకు వెళ్లింది?"- మమతా బెనర్జీ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు
సామూహిక అత్యాచార ఘటనపై బంగాల్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి మమతాబెనర్జీ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు
Published : October 12, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST|
Updated : October 12, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee on Gangrape case : ఒడిశాకు చెందిన వైద్య విద్యార్థిని(23)పై జరిగిన సామూహిక అత్యాచార ఘటనపై బంగాల్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి మమతాబెనర్జీ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. అర్ధరాత్రి 12.30 గంటలకు ఆ వైద్య విద్యార్థిని కాలేజీ క్యాంపస్ బయటికి ఎలా వెళ్లిందని ఆమె ప్రశ్నించారు. క్యాంపస్లో ఉండే విద్యార్థులకు రక్షణ కల్పించాల్సిన బాధ్యత ప్రైవేటు మెడికల్ కాలేజీలకూ ఉంటుందని దీదీ హితవు పలికారు. అర్ధరాత్రి సమయంలో ప్రత్యేకించి విద్యార్థినులను బయటికి పంపకూడదన్నారు. చదువుకోవడానికి ఇతర రాష్ట్రాల నుంచి బంగాల్కు వచ్చే విద్యార్థులు రాత్రి సమయంలో క్యాంపస్ల బయటికి వెళ్లొద్దని మమత సూచించారు. ఎవరు, ఏ సమయంలో ఇళ్ల బయటికి వెళ్తున్నారో పోలీసులకు తెలియదని, ప్రతీ ఇంటికి పోలీసులు కాపలా కాయలేరని ఆమె స్పష్టం చేశారు. ఒడిశా వైద్య విద్యార్థినిపై సామూహిక అత్యాచారం కేసులో ఏ ఒక్క దోషినీ వదిలేది లేదన్నారు. అత్యాచారం అభియోగాలతో ఇప్పటివరకు ముగ్గురిని అరెస్టు చేశామని దీదీ వెల్లడించారు.
VIDEO | West Bengal: On Durgapur gangrape case, CM Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) says, " it is shocking. she was studying in a private medical college; private medical colleges should take care of students; guilty will be punished."— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2025
(full video available on pti videos -… pic.twitter.com/QrxWoZwWQl
VIDEO | Kolkata, West Bengal: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) leaves for North Bengal to oversee flood relief and rehabilitation efforts. She said: " tomorrow i will go to nagrakata and visit some other regions. next day, i will go to mirik to review the situation… pic.twitter.com/wW50dF2E4P— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2025