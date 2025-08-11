ETV Bharat / bharat

'ముఖ్యమైన అంశాలపై వివరంగా చర్చించాం'- జెలెన్‌స్కీకి ప్రధాని మోదీ ఫోన్‌ - PM MODI CALL ZELENSKYY

ఉక్రెయిన్‌ అధ్యక్షుడు జెలెన్‌స్కీతో ఫోన్‌లో మాట్లాడిన ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ

Old Pic : Ukraine President Zelenskyy, PM Narendra Modi (AP)
By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : August 11, 2025 at 7:30 PM IST

PM Modi Speak Zelenskyy : రష్యాతో ఉద్రిక్తతల వేళ ఉక్రెయిన్‌ అధ్యక్షుడు జెలెన్‌స్కీతో ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ ఫోన్‌లో చర్చలు జరిపారు. తాజా పరిణామాలపై ఇరువురు నాయకులు చర్చించారు. రష్యాతో యుద్ధంపై తాజా పరిణామాలను జెలెన్‌స్కీ వివరించగా శాంతియుతంగా పరిష్కరించుకోవాలని ప్రధాని సూచించారు. భారత్‌ శాంతివైపు ఉందన్న వైఖరిని మోదీ పునరుద్ఘాటించారు. ఇదే సమయంలో ఉక్రెయిన్‌తో వ్యూహాత్మక భాగస్వామ్యాన్ని మరింత బలోపేతం చేయాలని నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నారు. జెలెన్‌స్కీతో ఫలప్రదమైన సంభాషణ జరిగిందని ప్రధాని మోదీ ఎక్స్‌లో పోస్టు చేశారు. మరోవైపు, సెప్టెంబర్‌లో జరిగే ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితి సమావేశంలో మోదీతో జెలెన్‌స్కీ సమావేశం కానున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. మోదీతో ఫోన్‌ సంభాషణపై జెలెన్‌స్కీ కూడా ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. ఇదిలా ఉండగా ఉక్రెయిన్​తో యుద్ధాన్ని ముగింపు పలికేందుకు

