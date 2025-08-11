PM Modi Speak Zelenskyy : రష్యాతో ఉద్రిక్తతల వేళ ఉక్రెయిన్ అధ్యక్షుడు జెలెన్స్కీతో ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ ఫోన్లో చర్చలు జరిపారు. తాజా పరిణామాలపై ఇరువురు నాయకులు చర్చించారు. రష్యాతో యుద్ధంపై తాజా పరిణామాలను జెలెన్స్కీ వివరించగా శాంతియుతంగా పరిష్కరించుకోవాలని ప్రధాని సూచించారు. భారత్ శాంతివైపు ఉందన్న వైఖరిని మోదీ పునరుద్ఘాటించారు. ఇదే సమయంలో ఉక్రెయిన్తో వ్యూహాత్మక భాగస్వామ్యాన్ని మరింత బలోపేతం చేయాలని నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నారు. జెలెన్స్కీతో ఫలప్రదమైన సంభాషణ జరిగిందని ప్రధాని మోదీ ఎక్స్లో పోస్టు చేశారు. మరోవైపు, సెప్టెంబర్లో జరిగే ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితి సమావేశంలో మోదీతో జెలెన్స్కీ సమావేశం కానున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. మోదీతో ఫోన్ సంభాషణపై జెలెన్స్కీ కూడా ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఇదిలా ఉండగా ఉక్రెయిన్తో యుద్ధాన్ని ముగింపు పలికేందుకు
On his telephonic conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and… pic.twitter.com/SzRceqmsEb— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tweets, "I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. We discussed in detail all important issues- both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation. I am grateful to the Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/CL4T7NVkIK— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025