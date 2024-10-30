28 లక్షల దీపాలతో అయోధ్య దీపోత్సవం

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024 : దీపావళిని పురస్కరించుకొని అయోధ్యలో ఆధ్యాత్మిక శోభ వెల్లివిరిసింది. ఉత్తర్ప్రదేశ్ ప్రభుత్వం నేత్రపర్వంగా దీపోత్సవం నిర్వహించింది. ముఖ్యమంత్రి యోగి ఆదిత్యనాథ్ స్వయంగా దీపాలు వెలిగించి దీపోత్సవాన్ని ప్రారంభించారు. అంతకుముందు రాముడు, సీత, లక్ష్మణుడు, హనుమంతుడి వేషధారులు కొలువుదీరిన రథాన్ని లాగారు.
అయోధ్య ఆలయ ప్రాణ ప్రతిష్ట తర్వాత తొలి దీపావళి కావడం వల్ల దీపోత్సవాన్ని అట్టహాసంగా నిర్వహించారు. సరయూ నది ఒడ్డున 28 లక్షల దీపాల్ని వెలిగించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమం అనేక గిన్నిస్ రికార్డులు నెలకొల్పనుంది! వేడుకల సందర్భంగా సుమారు 10వేల మంది భద్రతా సిబ్బంది అయోధ్య రక్షణ బాధ్యతలు నిర్వహించారు. లేజర్, డ్రోన్ షోలు సహా మయన్మార్, నేపాల్, థాయ్లాండ్, మలేషియా, కంబోడియా, ఇండోనేసియా, భారతీయ కళా ప్రదర్శనలు ఏర్పాటు చేశారు.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Saryu ghat illuminated with lakhs of diyas in Ayodhya as part of grand #Deepotsav celebration here.#Diwali2024 pic.twitter.com/DkbWnPmPzR— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2024
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2024
#Deepavali2024 pic.twitter.com/UbZyzoFV3t
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A large number of people are present along the banks of the Sarayu River in Ayodhya to witness the grand #Deepotsav celebration here.— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2024
25 lakh diyas will be lit to illuminate ghats along the banks of the Saryu River during 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya today.… pic.twitter.com/gdsPT82YoG