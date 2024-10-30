ETV Bharat / bharat

28 లక్షల దీపాలతో అయోధ్య దీపోత్సవం

అయోధ్యలో కన్నుల పండువగా దీపోత్సవం - 28 లక్షల దీపాలతో గిన్నిస్ రికార్డు బ్రేక్!

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024
Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024 (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : 35 seconds ago

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024 : దీపావళిని పురస్కరించుకొని అయోధ్యలో ఆధ్యాత్మిక శోభ వెల్లివిరిసింది. ఉత్తర్‌ప్రదేశ్‌ ప్రభుత్వం నేత్రపర్వంగా దీపోత్సవం నిర్వహించింది. ముఖ్యమంత్రి యోగి ఆదిత్యనాథ్‌ స్వయంగా దీపాలు వెలిగించి దీపోత్సవాన్ని ప్రారంభించారు. అంతకుముందు రాముడు, సీత, లక్ష్మణుడు, హనుమంతుడి వేషధారులు కొలువుదీరిన రథాన్ని లాగారు.

అయోధ్య ఆలయ ప్రాణ ప్రతిష్ట తర్వాత తొలి దీపావళి కావడం వల్ల దీపోత్సవాన్ని అట్టహాసంగా నిర్వహించారు. సరయూ నది ఒడ్డున 28 లక్షల దీపాల్ని వెలిగించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమం అనేక గిన్నిస్ రికార్డులు నెలకొల్పనుంది! వేడుకల సందర్భంగా సుమారు 10వేల మంది భద్రతా సిబ్బంది అయోధ్య రక్షణ బాధ్యతలు నిర్వహించారు. లేజర్‌, డ్రోన్‌ షోలు సహా మయన్మార్‌, నేపాల్‌, థాయ్‌లాండ్‌, మలేషియా, కంబోడియా, ఇండోనేసియా, భారతీయ కళా ప్రదర్శనలు ఏర్పాటు చేశారు.

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024 : దీపావళిని పురస్కరించుకొని అయోధ్యలో ఆధ్యాత్మిక శోభ వెల్లివిరిసింది. ఉత్తర్‌ప్రదేశ్‌ ప్రభుత్వం నేత్రపర్వంగా దీపోత్సవం నిర్వహించింది. ముఖ్యమంత్రి యోగి ఆదిత్యనాథ్‌ స్వయంగా దీపాలు వెలిగించి దీపోత్సవాన్ని ప్రారంభించారు. అంతకుముందు రాముడు, సీత, లక్ష్మణుడు, హనుమంతుడి వేషధారులు కొలువుదీరిన రథాన్ని లాగారు.

అయోధ్య ఆలయ ప్రాణ ప్రతిష్ట తర్వాత తొలి దీపావళి కావడం వల్ల దీపోత్సవాన్ని అట్టహాసంగా నిర్వహించారు. సరయూ నది ఒడ్డున 28 లక్షల దీపాల్ని వెలిగించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమం అనేక గిన్నిస్ రికార్డులు నెలకొల్పనుంది! వేడుకల సందర్భంగా సుమారు 10వేల మంది భద్రతా సిబ్బంది అయోధ్య రక్షణ బాధ్యతలు నిర్వహించారు. లేజర్‌, డ్రోన్‌ షోలు సహా మయన్మార్‌, నేపాల్‌, థాయ్‌లాండ్‌, మలేషియా, కంబోడియా, ఇండోనేసియా, భారతీయ కళా ప్రదర్శనలు ఏర్పాటు చేశారు.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEEPOTSAV AYODHYA 2024AYODHYA DEEPOTSAV 2024 TIMEAYODHYA DEEPOTSAV SIGNIFICANCEAYODHYA DEEPOTSAV LATEST NEWSAYODHYA DEEPOTSAV 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ఫీచర్ న్యూస్‌

దీపావళి విశిష్టత ఏంటి? ఎందుకు జరుపుకోవాలి? ధనలక్ష్మీ పూజ ఎలా చేసుకోవాలి?

తెలంగాణ హైకోర్టులో ఉద్యోగావకాశాలు - ఆఫ్​లైన్​లో దరఖాస్తుల స్వీకరణ - చివరి తేదీ ఎప్పుడంటే?

నవోదయలో సీట్ల కోసం అప్లై చేశారా? - దరఖాస్తుకు ఆఖరి గడువు ఇదే

ఐపీఎల్ రిటెన్షన్ షో కౌంట్​డౌన్ షురూ! - ఎప్పుడు, ఎక్కడ చూడొచ్చంటే?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.