India Info Leaked To Pakistan : అమృత్సర్లో భారత ఆర్మీ కంటోన్మెంట్ ప్రాంతాలు, వైమానిక స్థావరాలకు సంబంధించిన అత్యంత సున్నితమైన సమాచారం, ఫొటోలను పాకిస్థాన్కు చేరవేస్తున్న ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తులను పంజాబ్లోని అమృత్సర్ రూరల్ పోలీసులు అరెస్టు చేశారు. వీరిని పాలక్ షేర్ మసిహ్, సూరజ్ మసిహ్లుగా గుర్తించారు. వీరు పాక్లోని ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ ఆపరేటివ్లతో టచ్లో ఉన్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.
ప్రాథమిక దర్యాప్తు సమాచారం ప్రకారం హర్ప్రీత్ సింగ్ అలియాస్ పిట్టు అలియాస్ హ్యాపీ సూచనల మేరకు వీరు పని చేస్తున్నట్లు తేలింది. ప్రస్తుతం హర్ప్రీత్ సింగ్ అమృత్సర్ జైల్లో ఉన్నాడు. వీరి వద్ద అత్యంత సున్నితమైన విజువల్స్తోపాటు, డేటా ఉన్నట్లు పోలీసులు పేర్కొన్నారు. అధికార రహస్యాల చట్టం కింద వీరిపై కేసులు పెట్టారు. దర్యాప్తు ముందుకు సాగే కొద్దీ మరిన్ని విషయాలు బయటపడవచ్చని, ఇంకొన్ని అరెస్టులు ఉండొచ్చని పోలీసులు చెబుతున్నారు.
VIDEO | The Punjab Police has arrested two persons for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of army cantonment areas and air bases in Amritsar. Preliminary investigation revealed their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through… pic.twitter.com/BgakhlGUgA— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 4, 2025
VIDEO | Addressing a press conference in Amritsar over arresting two persons on charge of spying, SSP (Rural) Maninder Singh says, " cm bhagwant mann and dgp gaurav yadav have given us strict instructions to take action against anti-national elements. we received information that… pic.twitter.com/bkfQsiks1f— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 4, 2025