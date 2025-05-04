ETV Bharat / bharat

భారత మిలిటరీ సమాచారం పాక్​కు లీక్- ఇద్దరు ఇంటి దొంగలు అరెస్ట్ - INDIA INFO LEAKED TO PAKISTAN

పాక్‌కు భారత్‌ సైనిక రహస్య సమాచారం- ఇద్దరు అరెస్ట్

India Info Leaked To Pakistan
India Info Leaked To Pakistan (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : May 4, 2025 at 3:17 PM IST

1 Min Read

India Info Leaked To Pakistan : అమృత్‌సర్‌లో భారత ఆర్మీ కంటోన్మెంట్‌ ప్రాంతాలు, వైమానిక స్థావరాలకు సంబంధించిన అత్యంత సున్నితమైన సమాచారం, ఫొటోలను పాకిస్థాన్‌కు చేరవేస్తున్న ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తులను పంజాబ్‌లోని అమృత్‌సర్‌ రూరల్‌ పోలీసులు అరెస్టు చేశారు. వీరిని పాలక్‌ షేర్‌ మసిహ్‌, సూరజ్‌ మసిహ్‌లుగా గుర్తించారు. వీరు పాక్‌లోని ఇంటెలిజెన్స్‌ ఆపరేటివ్‌లతో టచ్‌లో ఉన్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

ప్రాథమిక దర్యాప్తు సమాచారం ప్రకారం హర్‌ప్రీత్‌ సింగ్‌ అలియాస్‌ పిట్టు అలియాస్‌ హ్యాపీ సూచనల మేరకు వీరు పని చేస్తున్నట్లు తేలింది. ప్రస్తుతం హర్‌ప్రీత్‌ సింగ్‌ అమృత్‌సర్‌ జైల్లో ఉన్నాడు. వీరి వద్ద అత్యంత సున్నితమైన విజువల్స్‌తోపాటు, డేటా ఉన్నట్లు పోలీసులు పేర్కొన్నారు. అధికార రహస్యాల చట్టం కింద వీరిపై కేసులు పెట్టారు. దర్యాప్తు ముందుకు సాగే కొద్దీ మరిన్ని విషయాలు బయటపడవచ్చని, ఇంకొన్ని అరెస్టులు ఉండొచ్చని పోలీసులు చెబుతున్నారు.

