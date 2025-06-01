ETV Bharat / bharat

ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రాల్లో వరద బీభత్సం- 67 ఏళ్ల రికార్డ్ బ్రేక్​- 30మంది మృతి - NORTHEAST FLOODS

ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రాలో భారీ వర్షాలు- కొండచరియలు విరిగిపడి 30మంది మృతి!

Floods In North East India
Floods In North East India (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : June 1, 2025 at 2:47 PM IST

1 Min Read

Floods In North East India : ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రాల్లో వరదలు బీభత్సం సృష్టించాయి. 2రోజుల వ్యవధిలో కురిసిన భారీ వర్షాలకు కొండచరియలు విరిగిపడి 30మంది మృతి చెందారు. గువాహాటిలో 67ఏళ్ల తర్వాత రికార్డు స్థాయిలో ఒక్కరోజే 11 సెంటీ మీటర్లకుపైగా వర్షపాతం నమోదైంది. 15జిల్లాలపై వర్షప్రభావం ఉండగా సుమారు 78వేలమంది ప్రభావితులయ్యారు.

అసోం, అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్‌, మేఘాలయ, మణిపుర్, మిజోరం రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఆకస్మిక వర్షాలతో జనజీవనం స్తంభించింది. అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్‌ ఈస్ట్‌ కమెంగ్‌ జిల్లాలో కొండచరియలు విరిగిపడి కారు అదుపుతప్పి పక్కన ఉన్న 150మీటర్ల లోయలో పడింది. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో రెండు కుటుంబాలకు చెందిన ఏడుగురు మరణించారు. లోయర్ సుబన్ సిరి జిల్లాలో కొండచరియలు విరిగిపడి పొలంలో పనిచేస్తున్న ఇద్దరు కూలీలు చనిపోయారు. అరుణాచల్‌ ప్రదేశ్‌లోని పలు జిల్లాల్లోని లోతట్టు ప్రాంతాలు చెరువులను తలపిస్తున్నాయి. నదులు, వాగులు, వంకలు పొంగిపొర్లుతున్నాయి. చాలా ప్రాంతాల్లో విద్యుత్‌ సరఫరా నిలిచిపోవటంతో ప్రజలు ఇబ్బందిపడ్డారు. రహదారులపై భారీగా వరదనీరు చేరటం వల్ల వాహన రాకపోకలకు అంతరాయం ఏర్పడింది. లోతట్టు ప్రాంతాల ప్రజలను సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు వెళ్లాలని అధికారులు సూచించారు.

15జిల్లాలపై వరద ప్రభావం
అసోంలోని 15 జిల్లాలపై వరద ప్రభావం తీవ్రంగా ఉంది. 6 జిల్లాల్లో ఏకధాటిగా కురిసిన భారీవర్షాలకు వరదలు సంభవించాయి. పలుచోట్ల కొండచరియలు విరిగిపడ్డాయి. కామ్‌రూప్‌ మెట్రోపాలిటన్‌ జిల్లాలో కొండచరియలు విరిగిపడి ముగ్గురు మహిళలుసహా ఐదుగురు చనిపోయారు. గువాహటితోపాటు పలుపట్టణాల్లో రహదారులు చెరువుల్లా మారాయి. జనజీవనం స్తంభించింది. కరెంటు సరఫరా నిలిచిపోయింది. పలు ప్రాంతాలకు వాతావరణ శాఖ రెడ్ అలర్ట్ జారీచేసింది. 15 జిల్లాల్లోని సుమారు 78వేలమందిపై భారీ వర్షాల ప్రభావం పడినట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

మణిపుర్‌లో ఏకధాటిగా కురిసిన వర్షాలకు సుమారు 883 ఇళ్లు దెబ్బతిన్నాయి. వేలాదిమంది ఇబ్బందిపడ్డారు. ఇంఫాల్‌ తూర్పు జిల్లాలోని లోతట్టు ప్రాంతాలు జలమయమయ్యాయి. మిజోరం, మేఘాలయ, త్రిపుర, నాగాలాండ్‌లో కూడా భారీ వర్షాల కారణంగా పలువురు మరణించారు. వరద ప్రభావిత రాష్ట్రాల్లో సైన్యం, ఎన్​డీఆర్‌ఎఫ్‌ బృందాలు సహాయకచర్యలు చేపట్టాయి.

