జమ్ముకశ్మీర్‌లో వర్ష బీభత్సం- ఐదుగురు మృతి - JAMMU AND KASHMIR FLOODS

జమ్ముకశ్మీర్​లో వర్షధాటికి విరిగిపడిన కొండ చరియలు- ఐదుగురు మృతి- దాదాపు 100 మందిని రక్షించిన పోలీసులు

Jammu And Kashmir Floods
Jammu And Kashmir Floods (PTI)
By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : April 20, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST

Jammu And Kashmir Floods : జమ్మూకశ్మీర్‌లో భారీ వర్షం బీభత్సం సృష్టించింది. శనివారం రాత్రంతా కురిసిన భారీ వర్షం ధాటికి పలుచోట్ల కొండచరియలు విరిగిపడ్డాయి. రాంబన్ జిల్లాలో సంభవించిన వివిధ ప్రమాదాల్లో ఐదుగురు మృతిచెందారు. ఇళ్లు, వాహనాలు కూడా ధ్వంసమయ్యాయి. పెద్దఎత్తున రాళ్లు పడటంతో జమ్మూ-శ్రీనగర్ జాతీయ రహదారిని మూసివేశారు. దీనితో అధికారులు సహాయక చర్యలు ముమ్మరం చేశారు.

భారీగా ఆస్తి నష్టం!
ఆకస్మిక వరదల కారణంగా దోడా జిల్లాలోని ధరమ్ కుండ్ గ్రామంలో 40 ఇళ్లు ధ్వంసమయ్యాయి. సమాచారం అందుకున్న పోలీసులు హుటాహుటిన ఘటనాస్థలికి చేరుకుని, శిథిలాల కింద చిక్కుకున్న 100 మందిని కాపాడారు. మరోవైపు పెద్ద ఎత్తున రాళ్లు పడటం సహా ఓ చోట స్పల్పంగా ధ్వంసం కావడం వల్ల జమ్మూ-శ్రీనగర్ జాతీయ రహదారిని అధికారులు మూసివేశారు. ఎస్​ఎస్​జీ, ముఘల్, సింథాన్ రోడ్లపై రాకపోకలు నిలిచిపోయాయి. వాతావరణం మెరుగుపడే వరకు ప్రయాణికులెవరూ ఈ మార్గాలను వినియోగించవద్దని జమ్మూకశ్మీర్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీసులు ఎక్స్‌లో పోస్ట్ చేశారు. కొండచరియల కారణంగా రోడ్లపై వాహనాలు చిక్కుకున్న దృశ్యాలు అందులో ఉన్నాయి.

తక్షణ సాయం
రాంబన్‌లో కొండచరియలు విరిగిపడటం, ఆకస్మిక వరదలు సంభవించడం బాధించిందని సీఎం ఒమర్ అబ్దుల్లా అన్నారు. ప్రజలంతా చాలా అప్రమత్తంగా ఉండాలన్నారు. అత్యవసరం అయితే తప్ప బయటకు వెళ్లొద్దని సూచించారు. వరదల వల్ల భారీగా ఆస్తి నష్టం వాటిల్లిందని ఎక్స్‌లో పోస్ట్ చేశారు. అవసరమైన చోట తక్షణ సహాయ చర్యలు చేపట్టాలని అధికారులను ఆదేశించారు.

