కుప్పకూలిన ఆరు అంతస్థుల భవనం-నలుగురు మృతి - BUILDING COLLAPSE IN DELHI

దిల్లీ ముస్తఫాబాద్‌ ప్రాంతంలో కూలిన భవనం- నలుగురు మృతి- సహాయక చర్యల్లో పాల్గొన్న ఎన్​డీఆర్ఎఫ్​, దిల్లీ పోలీసులు

Building Collapse In Delhi
Building Collapse In Delhi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : April 19, 2025 at 10:20 AM IST

Building Collapse In Delhi : దిల్లీలోని ముస్తాఫాబాద్‌ ప్రాంతంలో ఆరంతస్తుల భవనం కుప్పకూలింది. ఈ ఘటనలో నలుగురు మృతి చెందారు. ఇప్పటివరకు శిథిలాల కింది నుంచి 14మందిని కాపాడినట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు. వెంటనే వారిని GTB ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించగా వారిలో నలుగురు మృతి చెందినట్లు వైద్యులు ప్రకటించారని చెప్పారు. భవనం కూలినప్పుడు మొత్తం 22మంది శిథిలాల కింద చిక్కుకున్నట్లు తెలిపిన అధికారులు, ఇంకా 8మందిని శిథిలాల కిందనే ఉన్నట్లు అనుమానిస్తున్నారు. ఎన్​డీఆర్​ఎఫ్, దిల్లీ పోలీసులు సహాయక చర్యల్లో పాల్గొన్నారు. తెల్లవారుజామున 3గంటల సమయంలో ఈ భవంతి కుప్పకూలగా, తమకు 3:02 గంటలకు సమాచారం అందినట్లు పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. భవనం కూలుతున్న దృశ్యాలు సీసీటీవీ కెమెరాల్లో రికార్డయ్యాయి.

