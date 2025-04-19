Building Collapse In Delhi : దిల్లీలోని ముస్తాఫాబాద్ ప్రాంతంలో ఆరంతస్తుల భవనం కుప్పకూలింది. ఈ ఘటనలో నలుగురు మృతి చెందారు. ఇప్పటివరకు శిథిలాల కింది నుంచి 14మందిని కాపాడినట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు. వెంటనే వారిని GTB ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించగా వారిలో నలుగురు మృతి చెందినట్లు వైద్యులు ప్రకటించారని చెప్పారు. భవనం కూలినప్పుడు మొత్తం 22మంది శిథిలాల కింద చిక్కుకున్నట్లు తెలిపిన అధికారులు, ఇంకా 8మందిని శిథిలాల కిందనే ఉన్నట్లు అనుమానిస్తున్నారు. ఎన్డీఆర్ఎఫ్, దిల్లీ పోలీసులు సహాయక చర్యల్లో పాల్గొన్నారు. తెల్లవారుజామున 3గంటల సమయంలో ఈ భవంతి కుప్పకూలగా, తమకు 3:02 గంటలకు సమాచారం అందినట్లు పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. భవనం కూలుతున్న దృశ్యాలు సీసీటీవీ కెమెరాల్లో రికార్డయ్యాయి.
VIDEO | CCTV footage of the building collapse in Delhi's Dayalpur area.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2025
A four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Dayalpur area late last night, trapping several people. A rescue operation is underway to save those tapped inside the rubble.
VIDEO | Several feared trapped following a building collapse in Delhi's Dayalpur area; rescue operation underway. More details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2025
#WATCH | Delhi: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carry out search and rescue operation in the Mustafabad area, where a building collapsed earlier today, claiming the lives of 4 people— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025
8-10 people are still feared trapped, said Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP, North East… pic.twitter.com/nAfSQkmH1q