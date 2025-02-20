ETV Bharat / bharat

దిల్లీ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా రేఖా గుప్తా ప్రమాణం - REKHA GUPTA SWORN IN AS DELHI CM

దిల్లీ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా ప్రమాణం చేసిన రేఖా గుప్తా

Rekha Gupta Sworn In As Delhi CM
Rekha Gupta Sworn In As Delhi CM (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

Rekha Gupta Sworn In As Delhi CM : దిల్లీ నూతన ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా బీజేపీ నాయకురాలు రేఖా గుప్తా ప్రమాణస్వీకారం చేశారు. ఆమెతో లెఫ్టినెంట్‌ గవర్నర్‌ వీకే సక్సేనా గురువారం ప్రమాణం చేయించారు. దిల్లీలోని రాంలీలా మైదానంలో జరిగిన ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్​ ముఖ్యమంత్రి చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు, ఉపముఖ్యమంత్రి పవన్​ కల్యాణ్​ సహా ఇతర బీజేపీ, ఎన్​డీఏ నేతలు హాజరయ్యారు.

