Rekha Gupta Sworn In As Delhi CM : దిల్లీ నూతన ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా బీజేపీ నాయకురాలు రేఖా గుప్తా ప్రమాణస్వీకారం చేశారు. ఆమెతో లెఫ్టినెంట్ గవర్నర్ వీకే సక్సేనా గురువారం ప్రమాణం చేయించారు. దిల్లీలోని రాంలీలా మైదానంలో జరిగిన ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు, ఉపముఖ్యమంత్రి పవన్ కల్యాణ్ సహా ఇతర బీజేపీ, ఎన్డీఏ నేతలు హాజరయ్యారు.
BJP's first-time MLA Rekha Gupta takes oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Lt Governor VK Saxena administers her oath of office.— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025
With this, Delhi gets its fourth woman CM, after BJP's Sushma Swaraj, Congress' Sheila Dikshit, and AAP's Atishi. pic.twitter.com/Eomgp9r1Rk
VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) arrives on stage at Ramlila Maidan to attend Delhi CM oath taking ceremony.#DelhiNews #DelhiCM— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 20, 2025
