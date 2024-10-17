'దేశాభివృద్ధికి మా కూటమి కట్టుబడి ఉంది'- NDA సీఎంల సమావేశంలో ప్రధాని మోదీ

PM Modi Meet With NDA CM's : దేశాభివృద్ధికి, పేదలు, అణగారిన వర్గాలకు సాధికారత కల్పించేందుకు కట్టుబడి ఉన్నామని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ అన్నారు. ఈ మేరకు చండీగఢ్లో ఎన్డీఏ ముఖ్యమంత్రుల సమావేశం అనంతరం ప్రధాని మోదీ మాట్లాడారు. ఈ సమావేశానికి కేంద్రమంత్రులు జేపీ నడ్డా, అమిత్ షా, రాజ్నాథ్ సింగ్ సహా 17 రాష్ట్రాల సీఎంలు, 18 మంది డిప్యూటీ సీఎంలు హాజరయ్యారు. ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ నుంచి సీఎం చంద్రబాబు, ఉపముఖ్యమంత్రి పవన్ కల్యాణ్ హాజరయ్యారు.
Panchkula, Haryana | Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the meeting of the Council of Chief Ministers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM said that on this occasion he… pic.twitter.com/pkiJ68eGqF— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024