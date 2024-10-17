ETV Bharat / bharat

'దేశాభివృద్ధికి మా కూటమి కట్టుబడి ఉంది'- NDA సీఎంల సమావేశంలో ప్రధాని మోదీ

ముగిసిన ఎన్డీయే సీఎంల కౌన్సిల్‌ మీటింగ్‌- దేశాభివృద్ధికి 'ఎన్​డీఏ' కట్టుబడి ఉందన్న ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ

author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

PM NDA CM MEET
PM NDA CM MEET (Source: ANI)

PM Modi Meet With NDA CM's : దేశాభివృద్ధికి, పేదలు, అణగారిన వర్గాలకు సాధికారత కల్పించేందుకు కట్టుబడి ఉన్నామని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ అన్నారు. ఈ మేరకు చండీగఢ్‌లో ఎన్​డీఏ ముఖ్యమంత్రుల సమావేశం అనంతరం ప్రధాని మోదీ మాట్లాడారు. ఈ సమావేశానికి కేంద్రమంత్రులు జేపీ నడ్డా, అమిత్‌ షా, రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్ సహా 17 రాష్ట్రాల సీఎంలు, 18 మంది డిప్యూటీ సీఎంలు హాజరయ్యారు. ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌ నుంచి సీఎం చంద్రబాబు, ఉపముఖ్యమంత్రి పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌ హాజరయ్యారు.

PM Modi Meet With NDA CM's : దేశాభివృద్ధికి, పేదలు, అణగారిన వర్గాలకు సాధికారత కల్పించేందుకు కట్టుబడి ఉన్నామని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ అన్నారు. ఈ మేరకు చండీగఢ్‌లో ఎన్​డీఏ ముఖ్యమంత్రుల సమావేశం అనంతరం ప్రధాని మోదీ మాట్లాడారు. ఈ సమావేశానికి కేంద్రమంత్రులు జేపీ నడ్డా, అమిత్‌ షా, రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్ సహా 17 రాష్ట్రాల సీఎంలు, 18 మంది డిప్యూటీ సీఎంలు హాజరయ్యారు. ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌ నుంచి సీఎం చంద్రబాబు, ఉపముఖ్యమంత్రి పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌ హాజరయ్యారు.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM NDA CM MEETPM MODI MEET WITH NDA CMS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ఫీచర్ న్యూస్‌

ఇంట్లో కూరగాయలు ఏమీ లేవా? - కేవలం పదే పది నిమిషాల్లో "కంది పొడి" చేసేయండిలా!

ఏఐ టెక్నాలజీతో సీవీ- కంగుతిన్న సీఈవో- వైరల్​గా మారిన స్క్రీన్​షాట్

ప్రభాస్​ 'స్పిరిట్​'లో మరో ఇద్దరు బడా హీరోలు! - ఎవరంటే?

ఈ భారత క్రికెటర్ల కెరీర్​లో​ ఆ చెత్త రికార్డ్​కు నో ప్లేస్​!

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.