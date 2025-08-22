ETV Bharat / bharat

'RJD పాలనలో బిహార్ అంతటా అంధకారమే- రాష్ట్రమంతా రెడ్ టెర్రరే'- ప్రధాని మోదీ - PM MODI ON RJD

ప్రధాని మోదీ బిహార్ పర్యటన- ఆర్జేడీ, కాంగ్రెస్ తీవ్ర విమర్శలు

PM Modi Inaugurates Lays Foundation
PM Modi Inaugurates Lays Foundation (Source: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : August 22, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST

1 Min Read

PM Modi on RJD : బిహార్ పర్యటనలో ఉన్న ప్రధాని మోదీ ఆర్జేడీ, కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీపై తీవ్ర స్థాయిలో విరుచుకుపడ్డారు. లాంతరు (ఆర్జేడీని ఉద్దేశించి) పాలనలో బిహార్​లో పరిస్థితి ఎలా ఉండేదో ఓ సారి గుర్తుంచుకోవాలని ప్రజలకు పిలుపునిచ్చారు. ఈ ప్రాంతమంతా రెట్ టెర్రర్ గుప్పిట్లో ఉండేదని గుర్తు చేశారు. అర్జేడీ పాలనలో గయా జీ వంటి నగరంతో పాటు రాష్ట్రం మొత్తాన్ని అంధకారంలో నెట్టారని ఆరోపించారు. లాంతర్ పాలనలో సాయంత్రం ఎక్కడికైనా వెళ్లడం కష్టమయ్యేదని ఎద్దేవా చేశారు. విద్యుత్ స్తంభాలు కూడా లేని వేలాది గ్రామాలు ఉండేవన్నారు. విద్య, సరైన ఉపాధి లేక బిహారీలు ఇతర రాష్ట్రాలకు వలసలు వెళ్లాల్సి వచ్చేదని విమర్శించారు. బిహార్​లో పలు అభివృద్ధి పనులకు ప్రారంభించిన అనంతరం మోదీ ప్రసంగించారు.

'కాంగ్రెస్ సీఎం బిహారీలను అవమానించారు-గాఢ నిద్రలో ఆర్జేడీ'

"ఆర్జేడీ బిహార్ ప్రజలను తమ ఓటు బ్యాంకుగా మాత్రమే భావిస్తుంది. బిహార్ చాణక్యుడు, చంద్రగుప్త మౌర్యుల భూమి. ఈ రాష్ట్రం అన్ని సమయాల్లో దేశానికి వెన్నెముకగా నిలిచింది. ఈ పవిత్ర భూమిపై తీసుకున్న ప్రతి సంకల్పం దేశానికి బలం. పహల్గాం ఉగ్రదాడి జరిగినప్పుడు, ముష్కరులను ఈ భూమ్మీద లేకుండా చేస్తానని ఇదే నేలపై నుంచి నేను ప్రతిజ్ఞ చేశాను. ఆ సంకల్పం నెరవేరడం యావత్ ప్రపంచం చూసింది. బిహార్ ప్రజలను తమ రాష్ట్రంలోకి రానివ్వమని ఒక కాంగ్రెస్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి చెప్పారు. బిహార్ ప్రజల పట్ల కాంగ్రెస్ ద్వేషాన్ని ఎవరూ మర్చిపోలేరు. ఆ రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలను అవమానించినప్పటికీ, ఆర్జేడీ గాఢ నిద్రలో ఉంది. బిహార్ యువతకు వారి స్వరాష్ట్రంలో ఉపాధి, గౌరవం లభించేలా, తమ తల్లిదండ్రులతో ఉండగలిగేలా ఎన్డీఏ సర్కార్ కష్టపడి పనిచేస్తోంది." అని మోదీ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

PM Modi on RJD : బిహార్ పర్యటనలో ఉన్న ప్రధాని మోదీ ఆర్జేడీ, కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీపై తీవ్ర స్థాయిలో విరుచుకుపడ్డారు. లాంతరు (ఆర్జేడీని ఉద్దేశించి) పాలనలో బిహార్​లో పరిస్థితి ఎలా ఉండేదో ఓ సారి గుర్తుంచుకోవాలని ప్రజలకు పిలుపునిచ్చారు. ఈ ప్రాంతమంతా రెట్ టెర్రర్ గుప్పిట్లో ఉండేదని గుర్తు చేశారు. అర్జేడీ పాలనలో గయా జీ వంటి నగరంతో పాటు రాష్ట్రం మొత్తాన్ని అంధకారంలో నెట్టారని ఆరోపించారు. లాంతర్ పాలనలో సాయంత్రం ఎక్కడికైనా వెళ్లడం కష్టమయ్యేదని ఎద్దేవా చేశారు. విద్యుత్ స్తంభాలు కూడా లేని వేలాది గ్రామాలు ఉండేవన్నారు. విద్య, సరైన ఉపాధి లేక బిహారీలు ఇతర రాష్ట్రాలకు వలసలు వెళ్లాల్సి వచ్చేదని విమర్శించారు. బిహార్​లో పలు అభివృద్ధి పనులకు ప్రారంభించిన అనంతరం మోదీ ప్రసంగించారు.

'కాంగ్రెస్ సీఎం బిహారీలను అవమానించారు-గాఢ నిద్రలో ఆర్జేడీ'

"ఆర్జేడీ బిహార్ ప్రజలను తమ ఓటు బ్యాంకుగా మాత్రమే భావిస్తుంది. బిహార్ చాణక్యుడు, చంద్రగుప్త మౌర్యుల భూమి. ఈ రాష్ట్రం అన్ని సమయాల్లో దేశానికి వెన్నెముకగా నిలిచింది. ఈ పవిత్ర భూమిపై తీసుకున్న ప్రతి సంకల్పం దేశానికి బలం. పహల్గాం ఉగ్రదాడి జరిగినప్పుడు, ముష్కరులను ఈ భూమ్మీద లేకుండా చేస్తానని ఇదే నేలపై నుంచి నేను ప్రతిజ్ఞ చేశాను. ఆ సంకల్పం నెరవేరడం యావత్ ప్రపంచం చూసింది. బిహార్ ప్రజలను తమ రాష్ట్రంలోకి రానివ్వమని ఒక కాంగ్రెస్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి చెప్పారు. బిహార్ ప్రజల పట్ల కాంగ్రెస్ ద్వేషాన్ని ఎవరూ మర్చిపోలేరు. ఆ రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలను అవమానించినప్పటికీ, ఆర్జేడీ గాఢ నిద్రలో ఉంది. బిహార్ యువతకు వారి స్వరాష్ట్రంలో ఉపాధి, గౌరవం లభించేలా, తమ తల్లిదండ్రులతో ఉండగలిగేలా ఎన్డీఏ సర్కార్ కష్టపడి పనిచేస్తోంది." అని మోదీ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODI BIHAR VISITNARENDRA MODI ON CONGRESSNARENDRA MODI ON RJD RULINGPM MODI ON RJD

Quick Links / Policies

ఫీచర్ న్యూస్‌

పెండింగ్​లో ఉన్న ట్రాఫిక్​ చలానాలు చెల్లించలేదా? ఇక నేరుగా నోటీసులు మీ ఇంటికే!

26 గేట్లు ఎత్తి నాగార్జునసాగర్​ నుంచి నీటి విడుదల - పాల నురగ లాంటి అందాలు చూడాల్సిందే

డబుల్ చిన్​తో ఇబ్బంది పడుతున్నారా? - ఇలా చేస్తే సహజంగా తగ్గించుకోవచ్చట!

తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ప్రజలకు గుడ్​న్యూస్​ - త్వరలోనే బుల్లెట్​ రైళ్ల పరుగులు!

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.