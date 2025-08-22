PM Modi on RJD : బిహార్ పర్యటనలో ఉన్న ప్రధాని మోదీ ఆర్జేడీ, కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీపై తీవ్ర స్థాయిలో విరుచుకుపడ్డారు. లాంతరు (ఆర్జేడీని ఉద్దేశించి) పాలనలో బిహార్లో పరిస్థితి ఎలా ఉండేదో ఓ సారి గుర్తుంచుకోవాలని ప్రజలకు పిలుపునిచ్చారు. ఈ ప్రాంతమంతా రెట్ టెర్రర్ గుప్పిట్లో ఉండేదని గుర్తు చేశారు. అర్జేడీ పాలనలో గయా జీ వంటి నగరంతో పాటు రాష్ట్రం మొత్తాన్ని అంధకారంలో నెట్టారని ఆరోపించారు. లాంతర్ పాలనలో సాయంత్రం ఎక్కడికైనా వెళ్లడం కష్టమయ్యేదని ఎద్దేవా చేశారు. విద్యుత్ స్తంభాలు కూడా లేని వేలాది గ్రామాలు ఉండేవన్నారు. విద్య, సరైన ఉపాధి లేక బిహారీలు ఇతర రాష్ట్రాలకు వలసలు వెళ్లాల్సి వచ్చేదని విమర్శించారు. బిహార్లో పలు అభివృద్ధి పనులకు ప్రారంభించిన అనంతరం మోదీ ప్రసంగించారు.
'కాంగ్రెస్ సీఎం బిహారీలను అవమానించారు-గాఢ నిద్రలో ఆర్జేడీ'
