Modi Meets CP Radhakrishnan : మహారాష్ట్ర గవర్నర్, ఎన్డీయే ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి అభ్యర్థి సి.పి.రాధాకృష్ణన్ ప్రధాని మోదీని కలిశారు. ఈ మధ్యాహ్నం దిల్లీ చేరుకున్న రాధాకృష్ణన్ ఆ వెంటనే ప్రధాని మోదీతో భేటీ అయ్యారు. అంతకుముందు దిల్లీ విమానాశ్రయంలో ఆయనకు కేంద్రమంత్రులు రామ్మోహన్ నాయుడు, కిరణ్ రిజిజు, ప్రహ్లాద్ జోషి, భూపేంద్రయాదవ్ సహా బీజేపీ జాతీయ ప్రధాన కార్యదర్శి వినోద్ థావడే స్వాగతం పలికారు. ఎన్డీయే తరఫున ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి అభ్యర్థిగా దక్షిణాదికి చెందిన మహారాష్ట్ర గవర్నర్ చంద్రపురం పొన్నుస్వామి రాధాకృష్ణన్ను, ఆదివారం సాయంత్రం బీజేపీ పార్లమెంటరీ బోర్డు ఎంపిక చేసింది.
Met Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji. Conveyed my best wishes on his being the NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee. His long years of public service and experience across domains will greatly enrich our nation. May he continue to serve the nation with the same dedication and resolve he has… pic.twitter.com/5vjFzzwUqn— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2025