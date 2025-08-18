ETV Bharat / bharat

ప్రధాని మోదీతో ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి అభ్యర్థి సి.పి.రాధాకృష్ణన్ భేటీ - MODI MEETS CP RADHAKRISHNAN

దిల్లీ చేరుకున్న రాధాకృష్ణన్- ప్రధాని మోదీతో భేటీ

CP Radhakrishnan, Modi
CP Radhakrishnan, Modi (Photo X/@narendramodi)
By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : August 18, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST

1 Min Read

Modi Meets CP Radhakrishnan : మహారాష్ట్ర గవర్నర్‌, ఎన్డీయే ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి అభ్యర్థి సి.పి.రాధాకృష్ణన్ ప్రధాని మోదీని కలిశారు. ఈ మధ్యాహ్నం దిల్లీ చేరుకున్న రాధాకృష్ణన్ ఆ వెంటనే ప్రధాని మోదీతో భేటీ అయ్యారు. అంతకుముందు దిల్లీ విమానాశ్రయంలో ఆయనకు కేంద్రమంత్రులు రామ్మోహన్‌ నాయుడు, కిరణ్ రిజిజు, ప్రహ్లాద్ జోషి, భూపేంద్రయాదవ్ సహా బీజేపీ జాతీయ ప్రధాన కార్యదర్శి వినోద్ థావడే స్వాగతం పలికారు. ఎన్డీయే తరఫున ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి అభ్యర్థిగా దక్షిణాదికి చెందిన మహారాష్ట్ర గవర్నర్‌ చంద్రపురం పొన్నుస్వామి రాధాకృష్ణన్‌ను, ఆదివారం సాయంత్రం బీజేపీ పార్లమెంటరీ బోర్డు ఎంపిక చేసింది.

ఫీచర్ న్యూస్‌

