Modi Inaugurates Amrit Bharat Station : దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 103 అమృత్ భారత్ స్టేషన్లకు ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ ప్రారంభోత్సవం చేశారు. రాజస్థాన్ నుంచి జెండా ఊపి వర్చువల్గా ప్రారంభించి జాతికి అంకితమిచ్చారు. తెలంగాణలో బేగంపేట, కరీంనగర్, వరంగల్, ఏపీలో సూళ్లూరుపేట రైల్వేస్టేషన్లు ఉన్నాయి. యూపీలో 19, గుజరాత్లో 18, మహారాష్ట్రలో 15, రాజస్థాన్లో 8 అమృత్ భారత్ స్టేషన్లు ఉన్నాయి. ఆ తర్వాత ప్రధాని మోదీ, పాఠశాల విద్యార్థులతో ముచ్చటించారు.
