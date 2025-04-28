India Pakistan Border Fire : పహల్గాం ఉగ్రదాడి నేపథ్యంలో భారత్-పాక్ మధ్య ఉద్రిక్తత పరిస్థితులు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. వరుసగా నాలుగో రోజు నియంత్రణ రేఖ వెంట పాక్ ఆర్మీ కాల్పులకు తెగబడింది. కుప్వారా, పూంఛ్ జిల్లాల సరిహద్దుల్లో స్వల్ప స్థాయిలో కాల్పులు జరిపినట్లు సైనిక వర్గాలు పేర్కొన్నాయి. వీటిని భారత ఆర్మీ సమర్థంగా తిప్పికొట్టిందని తెలిపాయి.
During the night of 27-28 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts. Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively: Indian Army— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025