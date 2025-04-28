ETV Bharat / bharat

LoC వెంబడి ఆగని పాక్​ కవ్వింపు చర్యలు- వరుసగా నాలుగో రోజు కాల్పులు - INDIA PAKISTAN BORDER FIRE

నియంత్రణ రేఖ వెంబడి మరోసారి కాల్పులకు దిగిన పాకిస్థాన్‌ సైన్యం

India Pakistan Border Fire
India Pakistan Border Fire (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : April 28, 2025 at 7:57 AM IST

India Pakistan Border Fire : పహల్గాం ఉగ్రదాడి నేపథ్యంలో భారత్‌-పాక్‌ మధ్య ఉద్రిక్తత పరిస్థితులు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. వరుసగా నాలుగో రోజు నియంత్రణ రేఖ వెంట పాక్‌ ఆర్మీ కాల్పులకు తెగబడింది. కుప్వారా, పూంఛ్‌ జిల్లాల సరిహద్దుల్లో స్వల్ప స్థాయిలో కాల్పులు జరిపినట్లు సైనిక వర్గాలు పేర్కొన్నాయి. వీటిని భారత ఆర్మీ సమర్థంగా తిప్పికొట్టిందని తెలిపాయి.

