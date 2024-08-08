Opposition Walkout Rajya Sabha : ప్రముఖ రెజ్లర్ వినేశ్ ఫొగాట్ అనర్హత అంశంపై విపక్షాలు రాజ్యసభ నుంచి వాకౌట్ చేశాయి. ఈ విషయంపై స్పందించిన రాజ్యసభ ఛైర్మన్ జగ్దీప్ ధన్ఖడ్ ప్రతిపక్షాలు మాత్రమే బాధ పడుతున్నట్లుగా వారు భావిస్తున్నారని అన్నారు. దేశం మొత్తం వినేశ్ ఫొగాట్ గురించి బాధపడుతున్నారని, దాన్ని రాజకీయం చేస్తే అది ఆమెను అవమానించినట్లే అవుతుందని తెలిపారు.
