వినేశ్‌ అనర్హతపై రాజ్యసభలో వాడివేడి చర్చ- జగ్‌దీప్‌ ధన్‌ఖడ్ మండిపాటు- వాకౌట్‌ చేసిన విపక్షాలు - Rajya Sabha on Vinesh Phogat

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : 50 minutes ago

Opposition Walkout Rajya Sabha : ప్రముఖ రెజ్లర్​ వినేశ్‌ ఫొగాట్‌ అనర్హత అంశంపై విపక్షాలు రాజ్యసభ నుంచి వాకౌట్ చేశాయి. ఈ విషయంపై స్పందించిన రాజ్యసభ ఛైర్మన్ జగ్‌దీప్‌ ధన్‌ఖడ్ ప్రతిపక్షాలు మాత్రమే బాధ పడుతున్నట్లుగా వారు భావిస్తున్నారని అన్నారు. దేశం మొత్తం వినేశ్‌ ఫొగాట్ గురించి బాధపడుతున్నారని, దాన్ని రాజకీయం చేస్తే అది ఆమెను అవమానించినట్లే అవుతుందని తెలిపారు.

