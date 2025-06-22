ETV Bharat / bharat

'పహల్గాం' ఉగ్రవాదులకు ఆశ్రయం ఇచ్చిన ఇద్దరు అరెస్ట్​​​ - NIA ARRESTS RELATED PAHALGAM ATTACK

పహల్గాం ఉగ్రవాదులకు ఆశ్రయం ఇచ్చిన పర్వాజ్, అహ్మద్‌ జోతార్‌ అరెస్టు- పాక్‌కు చెందిన ఉగ్రవాదులే పహల్గాం దాడికి పాల్పడినట్లు ఎన్‌ఐఏ గుర్తింపు- దాడికి పాల్పడిన వారికి లష్కరే-ఇ-తొయ్యిబాతో సంబంధం ఉన్నట్లు వెల్లడి

NIA
NIA (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : June 22, 2025 at 11:22 AM IST

Updated : June 22, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST

1 Min Read

NIA Arrests Related Pahalgam Attack : పహల్గాం​ ఉగ్రవాదులకు ఆశ్రయమిచ్చిన ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తులను నేషనల్ ఇన్వెస్టిగేషన్ ఏజెన్సీ (ఎన్​ఐఏ) అరెస్ట్ చేసింది. పహల్గాంలో 26 మంది అమాయకులైన పర్యాటకులను చంపి, 16 మందిని తీవ్రంగా గాయపరిచిన ఉగ్రవాదులకు పర్వీజ్​, అహ్మద్ జోతార్​ ఆశ్రయం కల్పించినట్లు ఎన్​ఐఏ గుర్తించింది.

వాళ్లు పాక్ ఉగ్రవాదులే!
పర్వీజ్​, బషీర్ ప్రశ్నించిన ఎన్​ఐఏ-​ పహల్గాం దాడికి పాల్పడిన ముగ్గురు ఉగ్రవాదులు పాకిస్థాన్​ పౌరులని, వాళ్లు నిషేధిత లష్కరే-తోయిబా సంస్థకు చెందినవారని నిర్ధరించింది.

ఏప్రిల్‌ 22న జరిగిన జమ్మూకశ్మీర్​లోని పహల్గాంలోకి ముగ్గురు ఉగ్రవాదులు చొరబడ్డారు. హిందూ పర్యాటకులే లక్ష్యంగా మారణహోమం సృష్టించారు. ఈ ఉగ్రదాడిలో 26 మంది పర్యటకులు మృతి చెందిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

NIA Arrests Related Pahalgam Attack : పహల్గాం​ ఉగ్రవాదులకు ఆశ్రయమిచ్చిన ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తులను నేషనల్ ఇన్వెస్టిగేషన్ ఏజెన్సీ (ఎన్​ఐఏ) అరెస్ట్ చేసింది. పహల్గాంలో 26 మంది అమాయకులైన పర్యాటకులను చంపి, 16 మందిని తీవ్రంగా గాయపరిచిన ఉగ్రవాదులకు పర్వీజ్​, అహ్మద్ జోతార్​ ఆశ్రయం కల్పించినట్లు ఎన్​ఐఏ గుర్తించింది.

వాళ్లు పాక్ ఉగ్రవాదులే!
పర్వీజ్​, బషీర్ ప్రశ్నించిన ఎన్​ఐఏ-​ పహల్గాం దాడికి పాల్పడిన ముగ్గురు ఉగ్రవాదులు పాకిస్థాన్​ పౌరులని, వాళ్లు నిషేధిత లష్కరే-తోయిబా సంస్థకు చెందినవారని నిర్ధరించింది.

ఏప్రిల్‌ 22న జరిగిన జమ్మూకశ్మీర్​లోని పహల్గాంలోకి ముగ్గురు ఉగ్రవాదులు చొరబడ్డారు. హిందూ పర్యాటకులే లక్ష్యంగా మారణహోమం సృష్టించారు. ఈ ఉగ్రదాడిలో 26 మంది పర్యటకులు మృతి చెందిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

Last Updated : June 22, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIA ARRESTS TWO PEOPLEPEOPLE FOR HARBOURING TERRORISTSPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKER FROM PAKNIA ARRESTS RELATED PAHALGAM ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

ఫీచర్ న్యూస్‌

నెయ్యి వాడకంతో కొలెస్ట్రాల్ పెరుగుతుందా? - నిపుణులు ఏం చెబుతున్నారంటే!

ఆవు పేడను ఇలా కూడా వాడొచ్చా? - అద్భుతాలు సృష్టిస్తున్న యువకుడు

పోస్టాఫీస్​ బంపర్​ స్కీమ్​ - వార్షిక ప్రీమియం చెల్లిస్తే చాలు రూ.10 లక్షల ప్రమాద బీమా

ఛార్జింగ్​ తగ్గుతుంటే - టెన్షన్​ పెరుగుతుంది - 70 శాతం మంది అది లేకుండా బయటకు వెళ్లట్లేదట!

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.