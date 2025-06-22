NIA Arrests Related Pahalgam Attack : పహల్గాం ఉగ్రవాదులకు ఆశ్రయమిచ్చిన ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తులను నేషనల్ ఇన్వెస్టిగేషన్ ఏజెన్సీ (ఎన్ఐఏ) అరెస్ట్ చేసింది. పహల్గాంలో 26 మంది అమాయకులైన పర్యాటకులను చంపి, 16 మందిని తీవ్రంగా గాయపరిచిన ఉగ్రవాదులకు పర్వీజ్, అహ్మద్ జోతార్ ఆశ్రయం కల్పించినట్లు ఎన్ఐఏ గుర్తించింది.
వాళ్లు పాక్ ఉగ్రవాదులే!
పర్వీజ్, బషీర్ ప్రశ్నించిన ఎన్ఐఏ- పహల్గాం దాడికి పాల్పడిన ముగ్గురు ఉగ్రవాదులు పాకిస్థాన్ పౌరులని, వాళ్లు నిషేధిత లష్కరే-తోయిబా సంస్థకు చెందినవారని నిర్ధరించింది.
Pahalgam terror attack case | National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the horrendous attack that killed 26 innocent tourists and grievously injured 16 others. The two men - Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote,…— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2025
Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack, as per NIA investigations. The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon,… https://t.co/yR7emO5U6n— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2025
ఏప్రిల్ 22న జరిగిన జమ్మూకశ్మీర్లోని పహల్గాంలోకి ముగ్గురు ఉగ్రవాదులు చొరబడ్డారు. హిందూ పర్యాటకులే లక్ష్యంగా మారణహోమం సృష్టించారు. ఈ ఉగ్రదాడిలో 26 మంది పర్యటకులు మృతి చెందిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.