ETV Bharat / bharat

'పహల్గాం' ఉగ్రవాదులకు ఆశ్రయం ఇచ్చిన ఇద్దరు అరెస్ట్​​​ - NIA ARRESTS RELATED PAHALGAM ATTACK

NIA ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team Published : June 22, 2025 at 11:22 AM IST | Updated : June 22, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST 1 Min Read

NIA Arrests Related Pahalgam Attack : పహల్గాం​ ఉగ్రవాదులకు ఆశ్రయమిచ్చిన ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తులను నేషనల్ ఇన్వెస్టిగేషన్ ఏజెన్సీ (ఎన్​ఐఏ) అరెస్ట్ చేసింది. పహల్గాంలో 26 మంది అమాయకులైన పర్యాటకులను చంపి, 16 మందిని తీవ్రంగా గాయపరిచిన ఉగ్రవాదులకు పర్వీజ్​, అహ్మద్ జోతార్​ ఆశ్రయం కల్పించినట్లు ఎన్​ఐఏ గుర్తించింది. వాళ్లు పాక్ ఉగ్రవాదులే!

పర్వీజ్​, బషీర్ ప్రశ్నించిన ఎన్​ఐఏ-​ పహల్గాం దాడికి పాల్పడిన ముగ్గురు ఉగ్రవాదులు పాకిస్థాన్​ పౌరులని, వాళ్లు నిషేధిత లష్కరే-తోయిబా సంస్థకు చెందినవారని నిర్ధరించింది.

ఏప్రిల్‌ 22న జరిగిన జమ్మూకశ్మీర్​లోని పహల్గాంలోకి ముగ్గురు ఉగ్రవాదులు చొరబడ్డారు. హిందూ పర్యాటకులే లక్ష్యంగా మారణహోమం సృష్టించారు. ఈ ఉగ్రదాడిలో 26 మంది పర్యటకులు మృతి చెందిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

NIA Arrests Related Pahalgam Attack : పహల్గాం​ ఉగ్రవాదులకు ఆశ్రయమిచ్చిన ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తులను నేషనల్ ఇన్వెస్టిగేషన్ ఏజెన్సీ (ఎన్​ఐఏ) అరెస్ట్ చేసింది. పహల్గాంలో 26 మంది అమాయకులైన పర్యాటకులను చంపి, 16 మందిని తీవ్రంగా గాయపరిచిన ఉగ్రవాదులకు పర్వీజ్​, అహ్మద్ జోతార్​ ఆశ్రయం కల్పించినట్లు ఎన్​ఐఏ గుర్తించింది. వాళ్లు పాక్ ఉగ్రవాదులే!

పర్వీజ్​, బషీర్ ప్రశ్నించిన ఎన్​ఐఏ-​ పహల్గాం దాడికి పాల్పడిన ముగ్గురు ఉగ్రవాదులు పాకిస్థాన్​ పౌరులని, వాళ్లు నిషేధిత లష్కరే-తోయిబా సంస్థకు చెందినవారని నిర్ధరించింది. ఏప్రిల్‌ 22న జరిగిన జమ్మూకశ్మీర్​లోని పహల్గాంలోకి ముగ్గురు ఉగ్రవాదులు చొరబడ్డారు. హిందూ పర్యాటకులే లక్ష్యంగా మారణహోమం సృష్టించారు. ఈ ఉగ్రదాడిలో 26 మంది పర్యటకులు మృతి చెందిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

Last Updated : June 22, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST