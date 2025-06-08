Manipur Internet Ban : రావణకాష్టంలా రగులుతున్న మణిపుర్లో నిరసనలను అణచివేసేందుకు ప్రభుత్వం మరోసారి ఇంటర్నెట్పై నిషేధం విధించింది. మైతేయ్ నేత అరంబాయి టెంగోల్ అరెస్టు తర్వాత భారీ ఆందోళనలు చెలరేగడంతో 5 జిల్లాల్లో ఐదు రోజుల పాటు వీసాట్, VPN సహా ఇంటర్నెట్, మొబైల్ డేటా సేవలను నిలిపివేయాలని ఆదేశించింది. ఇంఫాల్ వెస్ట్, ఇంఫాల్ ఈస్ట్, తౌబాల్, బిష్ణుపూర్, కాక్చింగ్ జిల్లాల్లో అరాచక శక్తులు సోషల్మీడియాను ఉపయోగించి ప్రజలను రెచ్చగొట్టే చిత్రాలు, విద్వేష ప్రసంగాలు, వీడియో సందేశాలను ప్రసారం చేసే అవకాశం ఉందని పోలీసులు గుర్తించారు. వెంటనే అప్రమత్తమైన ప్రభుత్వం ముందు జాగ్రత్త చర్యగా అంతర్జాలంపై నిషేధం విధించింది.
Manipur | In view of the prevailing law and order situation, internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN, have been suspended in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts of Manipur for 5 days with effect from 11.45 PM, June 7 pic.twitter.com/L95SoHjXOf— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2025
Manipur | In view of the prevailing law and order situation, prohibitory orders have been issued by District Magistrates of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts. Citizens are requested to cooperate with the orders.— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2025
The assembly of four or more… pic.twitter.com/E8TpPN4WwX