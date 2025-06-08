ETV Bharat / bharat

మణిపుర్​లో మళ్లీ అల్లర్లు- 5 రోజుల పాటు ఇంటర్​నెట్​ నిషేధం​

Published : June 8, 2025

Manipur Internet Ban : రావణకాష్టంలా రగులుతున్న మణిపుర్‌లో నిరసనలను అణచివేసేందుకు ప్రభుత్వం మరోసారి ఇంటర్‌నెట్‌పై నిషేధం విధించింది. మైతేయ్‌ నేత అరంబాయి టెంగోల్ అరెస్టు తర్వాత భారీ ఆందోళనలు చెలరేగడంతో 5 జిల్లాల్లో ఐదు రోజుల పాటు వీసాట్‌, VPN సహా ఇంటర్నెట్, మొబైల్ డేటా సేవలను నిలిపివేయాలని ఆదేశించింది. ఇంఫాల్ వెస్ట్, ఇంఫాల్ ఈస్ట్, తౌబాల్, బిష్ణుపూర్, కాక్చింగ్ జిల్లాల్లో అరాచక శక్తులు సోషల్‌మీడియాను ఉపయోగించి ప్రజలను రెచ్చగొట్టే చిత్రాలు, విద్వేష ప్రసంగాలు, వీడియో సందేశాలను ప్రసారం చేసే అవకాశం ఉందని పోలీసులు గుర్తించారు. వెంటనే అప్రమత్తమైన ప్రభుత్వం ముందు జాగ్రత్త చర్యగా అంతర్జాలంపై నిషేధం విధించింది.

