హరియాణా మాజీ సీఎం ఓం ప్రకాశ్‌ చౌతాలా కన్నుమూత - OM PRAKASH CHAUTALA PASSED AWAY

హరియాణా మాజీ సీఎం ఓం ప్రకాశ్‌ చౌతాలా కన్నుమూత

Om Prakash Chautala
Om Prakash Chautala (ANI)
Om Prakash Chautala Passed Away : ఇండియన్ నేషనల్‌ లోక్ దళ్ అధ్యక్షుడు, హరియాణా మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఓం ప్రకాశ్‌ చౌతాలా (89) కన్నుమూశారు. గురువారం రాత్రి ఆయనకు గుండె పోటురాగా, ఆయనను వెంటనే ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించినప్పటికీ ఆయనను వైద్యులు రక్షించలేకపోయారని పార్టీ అధికార ప్రతినిధి తెలిపారు.

మాజీ ఉపప్రధాని దేవీలాల్‌ కుమారుడైన ఓం ప్రకాశ్‌ చౌతాలా హరియాణాకు ఐదు సార్లు (1989 నుంచి 2005 వరకు) ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా పనిచేశారు.

ఆయన లోటు తీర్చలేనిది!
ఓం ప్రకాశ్ చౌతాలా మృతిపై హరియాణా ముఖ్యమంత్రి నాయబ్‌ సింగ్ సైనీ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. 'చౌతాలా మరణం చాలా బాధాకరం. ఆయనకు నా నివాళులు. ఆయన తన జీవింతాంతం రాష్ట్రానికి, సమాజానికి సేవ చేశారు. ఆయన మరణం రాష్ట్రానికి తీరని లోటు' అన్నారు.

నాకు అన్నలాంటివారు!
ఓం ప్రకాశ్ చౌతాలా మృతి పట్ల హరియాణా మాజీ సీఎం, కాంగ్రెస్ నేత భూపేంద్ర సింగ్ హుడా తీవ్ర విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

"ఓం ప్రకాశ్ చౌతాలా సీఎంగా ఉన్నప్పుడు నేను లోక్‌సభ సభ్యునిగా ఉన్నాను. మా మధ్య మంచి స్నేహ సంబంధం ఉండేది. చౌతాలా ప్రజలకు ఎంతో సేవ చేశారు. ఆయన ఎప్పుడూ యాక్టివ్​గా ఉండేవారు. ఆయన ఇంత తొందరగా మనల్ని విడిచి వెళ్లిపోతారని నేను ఊహించలేదు. ఆయన చాలా మంచి వ్యక్తి, నాకు పెద్దన్నయ్య లాంటివారు" అని అన్నారు.

ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలి!
'ఓం ప్రకాశ్ చౌతాలా మరణవార్త చాలా బాధాకరం. ఆయన హరియాణాకు, దేశానికి ఎంతో సేవ చేశారు. ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను' అని కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

