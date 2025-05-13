India Expels Pakistani Official : పాకిస్థాన్ హైకమిషన్ కార్యాలయంలో పనిచేస్తోన్న పాక్ అధికారికి కేంద్రం నోటీసులు జారీ చేసింది. 24 గంటల్లో భారత్ వదిలి వెళ్లిపోవాలని ఆదేశించింది. తన అధికార హోదాకు తగ్గట్టు ప్రవర్తించలేదని నోటీసులో పేర్కొంది.
The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d’… pic.twitter.com/0kS1Hg2lXJ— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025