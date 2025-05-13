ETV Bharat / bharat

24గంటల్లో భారత్‌ నుంచి వెళ్లిపోండి- పాక్‌ అధికారికి నోటీసులు - INDIA EXPELS PAKISTANI OFFICIAL

పాక్‌ హైకమిషన్‌ ఉద్యోగిని బహిష్కరించిన భారత్‌- 24గంటల్లో దేశం విడిచి వెళ్లిపోవాలంటూ నోటీసులు

India Expels Pakistani Official
India Expels Pakistani Official (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 9:12 PM IST

India Expels Pakistani Official : పాకిస్థాన్‌ హైకమిషన్‌ కార్యాలయంలో పనిచేస్తోన్న పాక్‌ అధికారికి కేంద్రం నోటీసులు జారీ చేసింది. 24 గంటల్లో భారత్‌ వదిలి వెళ్లిపోవాలని ఆదేశించింది. తన అధికార హోదాకు తగ్గట్టు ప్రవర్తించలేదని నోటీసులో పేర్కొంది.

