హాథ్రస్ తొక్కిసలాట బాధితులకు రాహుల్‌ పరామర్శ- సాయం చేస్తానని హామీ - Hathras Stampede

హాథ్రస్ తొక్కిసలాట బాధితులకు రాహుల్‌ పరామర్శ- సాయం చేస్తానని హామీ

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 9:42 AM IST

Updated : Jul 5, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi Meet Hathras Victim Families : ఉత్తర్‌ప్రదేశ్ హాథ్రస్ తొక్కిసలాట ఘటనలో మృతి చెందిన వారి కుటుంబాలను లోక్‌సభలో ప్రతిపక్ష నేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ పరామర్శించారు. కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ తరఫున బాధితులకు సాయం చేస్తామని హామీ ఇచ్చారు. తొక్కిసలాటలో గాయపడిన వారిని కలిసిన రాహుల్ ఘటన జరిగిన తీరును అడిగి తెలుసుకున్నారు.

Rahul Gandhi Meet Hathras Victims : ఉత్తర్‌ప్రదేశ్ హాథ్రస్ తొక్కిసలాట మృతుల కుటుంబాలను లోక్‌సభ ప్రతిపక్ష నేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ పరామర్శించారు. కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ తరఫున బాధితులకు సాయం చేస్తామని హామీ ఇచ్చారు. తొక్కిసలాటలో గాయపడిన వారిని కలిసిన రాహుల్, ఘటన జరిగిన తీరును అడిగి తెలుసుకున్నారు. రాహుల్‌గాంధీ వెంట ఉత్తర్‌ప్రదేశ్ కాంగ్రెస్ చీఫ్ అజయ్ రాయ్ సహా పలువురు నేతలు ఉన్నారు.

శుక్రవారం ఉదయం దిల్లీ నుంచి రోడ్డు మార్గంలో బయలుదేరిన రాహుల్ గాంధీ ముందు అలీగఢ్ చేరుకున్నారు. అక్కడ బాధితుల ఇళ్లకు వెళ్లి కుటుంబ సభ్యులను పరామర్శించారు. అనంతరం హాథ్రస్​ చేరుకుని తొక్కిసలాట బాధితులను కలిసి మాట్లాడారు. ఈ ఘటనలో చాలా కుటుంబాలు నష్టోయాయని, అనేక మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం బాధాకరమని రాహుల్ గాంధీ అన్నారు.

''మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో వ్యక్తిగతంగా మాట్లాడాను. వారు ఇంకా షాక్​లో ఉన్నారు. నేను ఈ విషయాన్ని రాజకీయ కోణంలో చెప్పదలచుకోలేదు. కానీ పరిపాలనలో కొన్ని లోపాలు ఉన్నాయి. ఈ ఘటనలో పేద కుటుంబాలకు చెందిన వారే ఎక్కువగా నష్టపోయారు. అందుకే ప్రభుత్వం ఇచ్చే పరిహారం కూడా అంతే ఎక్కువగా ఉండాలి. పరిహారంలో జాప్యం జరిగితే ఎవరికీ ప్రయోజనం ఉండదు'' అని రాహుల్​ గాంధీ అన్నారు.

ఇద్దరు మహిళలతో సహా ఆరుగురు అరెస్ట్
ఉత్తర్​ప్రదేశ్​ హాథ్రస్‌లోని ఫుల్‌రయీలో జులై 2న జరిగిన భోలే బాబా సత్సంగ్‌ కార్యక్రమంలో ఈ పెను విషాదం జరిగింది. భక్తులు పోటెత్తడం వల్ల తొక్కిసలాట జరిగి 121 మంది మృతి చెందారు. ఈ ఘటనపై దర్యాప్తు చేపట్టిన పోలీసులు ఆరుగురిని అరెస్టు చేశారు. వీరిలో ఇద్దరు మహిళలు ఉన్నారు. వీరు భోలే బాబా సత్సంగ్‌లో వాలంటీర్లుగా వ్యవహరించారు. తొక్కిసలాట జరిగిన సమయంలో వేదిక లోపల వీరే జనాన్ని నియంత్రించే బాధ్యతలను చేపట్టారు. వారు విఫలం కావడం వల్లే తోపులాట జరిగింది. కాగా ఘటన తర్వాత నుంచి భోలే బాబా పరారీలో ఉన్నాడు. అతడి కోసం పోలీసులు గాలింపు చర్యలు చేపట్టారు.

Last Updated : Jul 5, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

