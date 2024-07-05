హాథ్రస్ తొక్కిసలాట బాధితులకు రాహుల్‌ పరామర్శ- సాయం చేస్తానని హామీ - Hathras Stampede

Rahul Gandhi Meet Hathras Victims : ఉత్తర్ప్రదేశ్ హాథ్రస్ తొక్కిసలాట మృతుల కుటుంబాలను లోక్సభ ప్రతిపక్ష నేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ పరామర్శించారు. కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ తరఫున బాధితులకు సాయం చేస్తామని హామీ ఇచ్చారు. తొక్కిసలాటలో గాయపడిన వారిని కలిసిన రాహుల్, ఘటన జరిగిన తీరును అడిగి తెలుసుకున్నారు. రాహుల్గాంధీ వెంట ఉత్తర్ప్రదేశ్ కాంగ్రెస్ చీఫ్ అజయ్ రాయ్ సహా పలువురు నేతలు ఉన్నారు.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reaches the residence of a victim of the Hathras stampede, in Aligarh.— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2024
