Iran Israel War : ఇరాన్- ఇజ్రాయెల్ మధ్య యుద్ధం తీవ్రతరమైన వేళ ఇరాన్లో చిక్కుకుపోయిన 110 మంది భారతీయ విద్యార్థులను తొలిదశలో భాగంగా కేంద్రం స్వదేశానికి తీసుకొచ్చింది. ‘ఆపరేషన్ సింధు’ పేరిట భారతీయులను వెనక్కి రప్పించేందుకు కేంద్రం చర్యలు చేపట్టింది. ఇందులో భాగంగానే 110 మంది విద్యార్థులు స్వదేశానికి చేరుకున్నారు.
బుధవారం ఆర్మేనియా రాజధాని యెరవాన్ నుంచి విద్యార్థులంతా ప్రత్యేక విమానంలో బయలుదేరి, గురువారం తెల్లవారుజామున వీరంతా దిల్లీలోని ఇందిరాగాంధీ అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాశ్రయానికి చేరుకున్నారు. అయితే, భారత్కు తిరిగివచ్చిన వారిలో 90 మంది జమ్మూకశ్మీర్కు చెందినవారే ఉన్నారు. స్వదేశానికి తిరిగి రావడంపై విద్యార్థులంతా హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. ఈసందర్భంగా తమను సురక్షితంగా తీసుకువచ్చిన ప్రధాని మోదీ, భారత విదేశాంగ శాఖకు వారు కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు. ఆ దేశంలో ఉన్న మిగిలిన భారతీయులను కూడా త్వరలోనే తిరిగి తీసుకురావాలని ప్రభుత్వాన్ని విజ్ఞప్తి చేస్తున్నారు.
#WATCH | Delhi | " ..the situation there (iran) is bad, and people are scared. the (indian) government literally evacuated us from our doors; we didn't even expect this much. they helped us at every step, no one faced any problem, and we are grateful to the central government for… pic.twitter.com/OhiJyM9LHQ— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025
#WATCH | Flight carrying 110 Indian Nationals evacuated from Iran, lands in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025
A student evacuated from Iran, says, " i am happy that i am back to our country. we didn't see any such thing in urmia, but in other places across iran, the situation was bad... the government of… pic.twitter.com/LiaDELFoeK
Yasir Gaffar, an Indian evacuated from Iran, says, " we saw the missiles passing by and the loud sounds at night... i am happy to reach india... i haven't given up on my dreams... when the… pic.twitter.com/ZesJhRHBYq
మరోవైపు ఇజ్రాయెల్ దాడులతో టెహ్రాన్ నగరం దద్దరిల్లుతోంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో అక్కడి భారత ఎంబసీ ఇప్పటికే అడ్వైజరీ జారీచేసింది. తక్షణమే ఆ నగరాన్ని వీడాలని, టెహ్రాన్ వెలుపల సురక్షిత ప్రాంతాలకు వెళ్లిపోవాలని భారతీయులకు సూచించింది. ఇప్పటివరకు భారత ఎంబసీని సంప్రదించని భారతీయులు వెంటనే దౌత్యాధికారులతో కాంటాక్ట్ అవ్వాలని కోరింది.