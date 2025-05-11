Operation Sindoor Is On IAF : భారత్-పాకిస్థాన్ ఉద్రిక్తతల వేళ భారత వాయుసేన కీలక ప్రకటన చేసింది. 'ఆపరేషన్ సిందూర్' కొనసాగుతోందని వెల్లడించింది. దీనిలో భాగంగా తమకు అప్పగించిన పనులను అద్భుత నైపుణ్యాలతో అత్యంత కచ్చితత్వంతో పూర్తి చేసినట్లు తెలిపింది. ఈ మేరకు ఎక్స్లో ఇండియన్ ఎయిర్ఫోర్స్ ఓ పోస్ట్ పెట్టింది. ఆపరేషన్స్ ఇంకా కొనసాగుతున్నందున తర్వాత అధికారికంగా వివరాలు వెల్లడిస్తామని పేర్కొంది. అప్పటి వరకు తప్పుడు సమాచారానికి దూరంగా ఉండాలని వాయుసేన విజ్ఞప్తి చేసింది.
#OperationSindoor | Indian Air Force tweets, " ...since the operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. the iaf urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information." pic.twitter.com/tRSoEEZj8t— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025