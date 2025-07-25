Election Commission SIR : కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల సంఘం కీలక నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంది. స్వేచ్ఛగా, నిష్పక్షపాతంగా ఎన్నికలు నిర్వహించడానికి ఓటరు జాబితా ప్రత్యేక సమగ్ర సవరణ (ఎస్ఐఆర్) నిర్వహించడం చాలా ముఖ్యమని పేర్కొంది. ఓటర్ల జాబితాల సమగ్రతను కాపాడటానికి దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఎస్ఐర్ను ప్రారంభించాలని నిర్ణయించింది. దేశంలోని అన్ని ప్రాంతాల్లో కూడా ఎస్ఐఆర్ ప్రక్రియ కోసం షెడ్యూల్ ను నిర్ణీత సమయంలో జారీ చేస్తామని వెల్లడించింది. ఈ మేరకు విడుదల చేసిన ఉత్తర్వుల్లో పేర్కొంది.
Election Commission of India in its 24th June order on Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls stated, " commission has now decided to begin the special intensive revision in the entire country for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of… pic.twitter.com/MaIxGenSat— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025