ETV Bharat / bharat

దేశవ్యాప్తంగా SIR - ఎన్నికల సంఘం సంచలన నిర్ణయం - ELECTION COMMISSION SIR

దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఓటరు జాబితా ప్రత్యేక సమగ్ర సవరణ (ఎస్ఐఆర్) చేపట్టాలని ఈసీ నిర్ణయం

Election Commission SIR
Election Commission SIR (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : July 25, 2025 at 9:57 AM IST

1 Min Read

Election Commission SIR : కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల సంఘం కీలక నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంది. స్వేచ్ఛగా, నిష్పక్షపాతంగా ఎన్నికలు నిర్వహించడానికి ఓటరు జాబితా ప్రత్యేక సమగ్ర సవరణ (ఎస్ఐఆర్) నిర్వహించడం చాలా ముఖ్యమని పేర్కొంది. ఓటర్ల జాబితాల సమగ్రతను కాపాడటానికి దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఎస్ఐర్​ను ప్రారంభించాలని నిర్ణయించింది. దేశంలోని అన్ని ప్రాంతాల్లో కూడా ఎస్ఐఆర్ ప్రక్రియ కోసం షెడ్యూల్ ను నిర్ణీత సమయంలో జారీ చేస్తామని వెల్లడించింది. ఈ మేరకు విడుదల చేసిన ఉత్తర్వుల్లో పేర్కొంది.

Election Commission SIR : కేంద్ర ఎన్నికల సంఘం కీలక నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంది. స్వేచ్ఛగా, నిష్పక్షపాతంగా ఎన్నికలు నిర్వహించడానికి ఓటరు జాబితా ప్రత్యేక సమగ్ర సవరణ (ఎస్ఐఆర్) నిర్వహించడం చాలా ముఖ్యమని పేర్కొంది. ఓటర్ల జాబితాల సమగ్రతను కాపాడటానికి దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఎస్ఐర్​ను ప్రారంభించాలని నిర్ణయించింది. దేశంలోని అన్ని ప్రాంతాల్లో కూడా ఎస్ఐఆర్ ప్రక్రియ కోసం షెడ్యూల్ ను నిర్ణీత సమయంలో జారీ చేస్తామని వెల్లడించింది. ఈ మేరకు విడుదల చేసిన ఉత్తర్వుల్లో పేర్కొంది.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA WIDE SIR ECELECTION COMMISSION SIR

Quick Links / Policies

ఫీచర్ న్యూస్‌

స్కూల్​కు వెళ్లే పిల్లలకు స్నాక్స్​గా​ ఈ ఐటమ్స్ పెట్టండి - ఆరోగ్యానికి మంచిదట!

ఆ పనుల కోసం బిర్యానీ పెట్టించి, రూ.200 చేతికి! - మీ పిల్లలు జాగ్రత్త

మూడు క్యారెట్లతో అప్పటికప్పుడు చేసే కమ్మని "స్నాక్" - పిల్లలు ఇలా చేసి పెడితే చక్కగా తింటారు!

పల్లీలు, పచ్చిమిర్చితో కమ్మగా చేసుకునే - పాతకాలం నాటి "దొండకాయ పచ్చడి"! - తాలింపు అవసరం లేదు!

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.