రూ.500కే గ్యాస్ సిలిండర్- 300 యూనిట్ల కరెంట్ ఫ్రీ- దిల్లీ ప్రజలపై కాంగ్రెస్ హామీల వర్షం - DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2025

దిల్లీలో కాంగ్రెస్ హామీల జల్లు- రూ.500కే గ్యాస్ సిలిండర్- 300 యూనిట్ల వరకు ఉచిత విద్యుత్

Delhi Polls Congress promises
Delhi Polls Congress promises (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 1:43 PM IST

Delhi Polls Congress promises : దిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో భాగంగా కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ ఓటర్లపై హామీల వర్షం కురిపించింది. తమ పార్టీ అధికారంలోకి వస్తే దిల్లీ వాసులకు రూ.500కే వంట గ్యాస్ సిలిండర్, 300 యూనిట్ల వరకు ఉచిత విద్యుత్​, ఉచితంగా రేషన్ కిట్స్​ను అందిస్తామని వాగ్దానం చేసింది. ఈ విషయాన్ని ఏఐసీసీ దిల్లీ ఇన్​ఛార్జ్​ ఖాజీ నిజాముద్దీన్, కాంగ్రెస్ చీఫ్ దేవేందర్ యాదవ్​, తెలంగాణ సీఎం రేవంత్ రెడ్డి కలిసి గురువారం విలేకరుల సమావేశంలో ప్రకటించారు.

