Delhi Polls Congress promises : దిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో భాగంగా కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ ఓటర్లపై హామీల వర్షం కురిపించింది. తమ పార్టీ అధికారంలోకి వస్తే దిల్లీ వాసులకు రూ.500కే వంట గ్యాస్ సిలిండర్, 300 యూనిట్ల వరకు ఉచిత విద్యుత్, ఉచితంగా రేషన్ కిట్స్ను అందిస్తామని వాగ్దానం చేసింది. ఈ విషయాన్ని ఏఐసీసీ దిల్లీ ఇన్ఛార్జ్ ఖాజీ నిజాముద్దీన్, కాంగ్రెస్ చీఫ్ దేవేందర్ యాదవ్, తెలంగాణ సీఎం రేవంత్ రెడ్డి కలిసి గురువారం విలేకరుల సమావేశంలో ప్రకటించారు.
