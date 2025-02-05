ETV Bharat / bharat

దిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు- ప్రజాస్వామ్య పండుగలో ఉత్సాహంగా పాల్గొనాలని మోదీ ట్వీట్ - DELHI POLLS 2025 LIVE UPDATES

Delhi Assembly Polls 2025 Live Updates
Delhi Assembly Polls 2025 Live Updates (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : Feb 5, 2025, 6:41 AM IST

Updated : Feb 5, 2025, 7:35 AM IST

Delhi Assembly Polls 2025 Live Updates : దిల్లీ శాసనసభ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్‌ కొనసాగుతోంది. మొత్తం 70 స్థానాలకు 699 మంది అభ్యర్థులు పోటీపడుతున్నారు. దిల్లీలో మొత్తం 1.56 కోట్ల మంది ఓటర్లు ఉండగా, భారత ఎన్నికల సంఘం 13,766 పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రాలను ఏర్పాటు చేసింది. ఆమ్‌ ఆద్మీ పార్టీ, కాంగ్రెస్‌ అన్ని స్థానాల్లో పోటీ చేస్తున్నాయి. బీజేపీ 68 స్థానాల్లో, ఆ పార్టీ మిత్రపక్షాలు జేడీయూ, లోక్‌జనశక్తి రాం విలాస్‌ పాసవాన్‌ పార్టీ ఒక్కో స్థానంలో పోటీ చేశాయి. పోలింగ్‌ సందర్భంగా ఎలాంటి అవాంఛనీయ ఘటనలు జరగకుండా భారీగా బలగాలను మోహరించారు. సాయంత్రం ఆరు గంటల వరకు పోలింగ్‌ జరగనుంది. ఒకే విడతలో పోలింగ్‌ జరగనుండగా ఈనెల 8న ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు జరగనుంది.

LIVE FEED

7:29 AM, 5 Feb 2025 (IST)

ఓటు వేసిన దిల్లీ బీజేపీ అధ్యక్షుడు

  • కొనసాగుతున్న దిల్లీ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్‌
  • మయూర్‌ విహార్‌లోని పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రంలో ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకున్న దిల్లీ బీజేపీ అధ్యక్షుడు వీరేంద్ర సచ్‌దేవా దంపతులు

7:06 AM, 5 Feb 2025 (IST)

ప్రజాస్వామ్య పండుగను బలోపేతం చేయాలి : మోదీ

దిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో ప్రజలు పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకుని ప్రజాస్వామ్య పండుగను బలోపేతం చేయాలని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ కోరారు. ఓటింగ్​లో కొత్త రికార్డును నెలకొల్పాలని ప్రజలకు విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు. మొదటి సారి ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకుంటున్న వారికి ప్రధాని మోదీ ప్రత్యేక శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

7:01 AM, 5 Feb 2025 (IST)

పోలింగ్ ప్రారంభం

మొత్తం 70 స్థానాలకు జరుగుతున్న దిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు ప్రారంభమయ్యాయి. సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల వరకు పోలింగ్‌ కొనసాగనుంది.

6:51 AM, 5 Feb 2025 (IST)

దిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల సందర్భంగా అన్ని పోలింగ్​ కేంద్రాల్లో మాక్​ పోలింగ్​ ప్రారంభమైంది.

Delhi Assembly Polls 2025 Live Updates : దిల్లీ శాసనసభ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్‌ కొనసాగుతోంది. మొత్తం 70 స్థానాలకు 699 మంది అభ్యర్థులు పోటీపడుతున్నారు. దిల్లీలో మొత్తం 1.56 కోట్ల మంది ఓటర్లు ఉండగా, భారత ఎన్నికల సంఘం 13,766 పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రాలను ఏర్పాటు చేసింది. ఆమ్‌ ఆద్మీ పార్టీ, కాంగ్రెస్‌ అన్ని స్థానాల్లో పోటీ చేస్తున్నాయి. బీజేపీ 68 స్థానాల్లో, ఆ పార్టీ మిత్రపక్షాలు జేడీయూ, లోక్‌జనశక్తి రాం విలాస్‌ పాసవాన్‌ పార్టీ ఒక్కో స్థానంలో పోటీ చేశాయి. పోలింగ్‌ సందర్భంగా ఎలాంటి అవాంఛనీయ ఘటనలు జరగకుండా భారీగా బలగాలను మోహరించారు. సాయంత్రం ఆరు గంటల వరకు పోలింగ్‌ జరగనుంది. ఒకే విడతలో పోలింగ్‌ జరగనుండగా ఈనెల 8న ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు జరగనుంది.

LIVE FEED

7:29 AM, 5 Feb 2025 (IST)

ఓటు వేసిన దిల్లీ బీజేపీ అధ్యక్షుడు

  • కొనసాగుతున్న దిల్లీ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్‌
  • మయూర్‌ విహార్‌లోని పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రంలో ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకున్న దిల్లీ బీజేపీ అధ్యక్షుడు వీరేంద్ర సచ్‌దేవా దంపతులు

7:06 AM, 5 Feb 2025 (IST)

ప్రజాస్వామ్య పండుగను బలోపేతం చేయాలి : మోదీ

దిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో ప్రజలు పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకుని ప్రజాస్వామ్య పండుగను బలోపేతం చేయాలని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ కోరారు. ఓటింగ్​లో కొత్త రికార్డును నెలకొల్పాలని ప్రజలకు విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు. మొదటి సారి ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకుంటున్న వారికి ప్రధాని మోదీ ప్రత్యేక శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

7:01 AM, 5 Feb 2025 (IST)

పోలింగ్ ప్రారంభం

మొత్తం 70 స్థానాలకు జరుగుతున్న దిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు ప్రారంభమయ్యాయి. సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల వరకు పోలింగ్‌ కొనసాగనుంది.

6:51 AM, 5 Feb 2025 (IST)

దిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల సందర్భంగా అన్ని పోలింగ్​ కేంద్రాల్లో మాక్​ పోలింగ్​ ప్రారంభమైంది.

Last Updated : Feb 5, 2025, 7:35 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI ASSEMBLY POLLS 2025DELHI ELECTION LIVE UPDATESDELHI VOTING LIVE UPDATEDELHI POLLS 2025 LIVE UPDATES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

ఫీచర్ న్యూస్‌

ఏడాదికి రూ.18 కోట్లకు పైగా ఆదాయం - సాంకేతికతకు మాత్రం ఆమడ దూరం

మీ ఇంట్లో ఈ పౌడర్ ఉంటే చాలు - నిమిషాల్లో తీరొక్క "బజ్జీలు" చేసుకోవచ్చు!

'అమెరికాలో చదువులు - భారతీయ విద్యార్థులకు ఎలాంటి సమస్యలు ఉండవు'

సమయాన్ని వెనక్కి చూపే 'రివర్స్‌ గడియారం' - రైట్ టైమ్ తెలియాలంటే అద్దం కావాల్సిందే

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.