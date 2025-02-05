- కొనసాగుతున్న దిల్లీ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్
- మయూర్ విహార్లోని పోలింగ్ కేంద్రంలో ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకున్న దిల్లీ బీజేపీ అధ్యక్షుడు వీరేంద్ర సచ్దేవా దంపతులు
దిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు- ప్రజాస్వామ్య పండుగలో ఉత్సాహంగా పాల్గొనాలని మోదీ ట్వీట్ - DELHI POLLS 2025 LIVE UPDATES
Delhi Assembly Polls 2025 Live Updates : దిల్లీ శాసనసభ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్ కొనసాగుతోంది. మొత్తం 70 స్థానాలకు 699 మంది అభ్యర్థులు పోటీపడుతున్నారు. దిల్లీలో మొత్తం 1.56 కోట్ల మంది ఓటర్లు ఉండగా, భారత ఎన్నికల సంఘం 13,766 పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాలను ఏర్పాటు చేసింది. ఆమ్ ఆద్మీ పార్టీ, కాంగ్రెస్ అన్ని స్థానాల్లో పోటీ చేస్తున్నాయి. బీజేపీ 68 స్థానాల్లో, ఆ పార్టీ మిత్రపక్షాలు జేడీయూ, లోక్జనశక్తి రాం విలాస్ పాసవాన్ పార్టీ ఒక్కో స్థానంలో పోటీ చేశాయి. పోలింగ్ సందర్భంగా ఎలాంటి అవాంఛనీయ ఘటనలు జరగకుండా భారీగా బలగాలను మోహరించారు. సాయంత్రం ఆరు గంటల వరకు పోలింగ్ జరగనుంది. ఒకే విడతలో పోలింగ్ జరగనుండగా ఈనెల 8న ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు జరగనుంది.
LIVE FEED
ఓటు వేసిన దిల్లీ బీజేపీ అధ్యక్షుడు
-
#WATCH | #DelhiElection2025 | Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva and his wife show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 under Patparganj Assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/NdIkdNeX8T— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025
ప్రజాస్వామ్య పండుగను బలోపేతం చేయాలి : మోదీ
దిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో ప్రజలు పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకుని ప్రజాస్వామ్య పండుగను బలోపేతం చేయాలని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ కోరారు. ఓటింగ్లో కొత్త రికార్డును నెలకొల్పాలని ప్రజలకు విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు. మొదటి సారి ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకుంటున్న వారికి ప్రధాని మోదీ ప్రత్యేక శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets "Voting for all the seats in the Delhi Assembly elections will be held today. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and cast their valuable votes. On this occasion, my special wishes to all… pic.twitter.com/r03wQ3rtd9— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025
పోలింగ్ ప్రారంభం
మొత్తం 70 స్థానాలకు జరుగుతున్న దిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు ప్రారంభమయ్యాయి. సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల వరకు పోలింగ్ కొనసాగనుంది.
దిల్లీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల సందర్భంగా అన్ని పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల్లో మాక్ పోలింగ్ ప్రారంభమైంది.
-
VIDEO | Delhi Elections 2025: Mock polling is underway at booth in Jahangirpuri.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 5, 2025
During the election, over 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots from 7 am onwards on Wednesday.
Voting will take place across 13,766 polling stations in all the 70 Assembly… pic.twitter.com/WWl6d3WFry
