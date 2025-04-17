Amith shah CRPF Raising Day : దేశంలో నాలుగు జిల్లాలకే పరిమితమైన నక్సలిజాన్ని వచ్చే ఏడాది మార్చి 31 నాటికి నిర్మూలిస్తామని ప్రధాని మోదీ ప్రకటించారని కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా పేర్కొన్నారు. నక్సల్ ఏరివేత మిషన్లో సీఏపీఎఫ్, 'సీఆర్పీఎఫ్' కీలకంగా పనిచేస్తున్నాయన్నారు. నక్సలిజాన్ని నిర్మూలించే లక్ష్యాన్ని సాధించే మిషన్కు సీఆర్పీఎఫ్ వెన్నుముక వంటిదిగా అభివర్ణించారు. గురువారం మధ్యప్రదేశ్లోని నీముచ్ జిల్లాలో జరిగిన సీఆర్పీఎఫ్ 86వ వ్యవస్థాపక దినోత్సవంలో ఆయన పాల్గొని మాట్లాడారు.
