నక్సల్ ఏరివేత మిషన్​కు CRPF వెన్నుముక: అమిత్ షా - 86TH CRPF RAISING DAY

సీఆర్పీఎఫ్ 86వ వ్యవస్థాపక దినోత్సవంలో పాల్గొన్న అమిత్​ షా

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : April 17, 2025 at 12:24 PM IST

Amith shah CRPF Raising Day : దేశంలో నాలుగు జిల్లాలకే పరిమితమైన నక్సలిజాన్ని వచ్చే ఏడాది మార్చి 31 నాటికి నిర్మూలిస్తామని ప్రధాని మోదీ ప్రకటించారని కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా పేర్కొన్నారు. నక్సల్ ఏరివేత మిషన్​లో సీఏపీఎఫ్, 'సీఆర్పీఎఫ్' కీలకంగా పనిచేస్తున్నాయన్నారు. నక్సలిజాన్ని నిర్మూలించే లక్ష్యాన్ని సాధించే మిషన్​కు ​సీఆర్పీఎఫ్ వెన్నుముక వంటిదిగా అభివర్ణించారు. గురువారం మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లోని నీముచ్ జిల్లాలో జరిగిన సీఆర్పీఎఫ్ 86వ వ్యవస్థాపక దినోత్సవంలో ఆయన పాల్గొని మాట్లాడారు.

