పార్లమెంట్ ప్రత్యేక సమావేశం ఏర్పాటు చేయాలి- మోదీకి కాంగ్రెస్ చీఫ్ ఖర్గే లేఖ - CONGRESS DEMANDS PARLIAMENT SESSION

pahalgam terror attack ( ANI )

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team Published : April 29, 2025 at 9:44 AM IST | Updated : April 29, 2025 at 10:15 AM IST 1 Min Read

Special Parliament Session On Pahalgam Terror Attack : పహల్గాం ఉగ్రదాడిపై చర్చించేందుకు పార్లమెంట్ ప్రత్యేక సమావేశాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేయాలని కాంగ్రెస్ డిమాండ్ చేసింది. ఈ మేరకు ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీకి కాంగ్రెస్​ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లిఖార్జున ఖర్గే లేఖ రాశారు.

లోక్​సభలో ప్రతిపక్ష నేత రాహుల్​ గాంధీ కూడా ఉభయ సభలను ప్రత్యేకంగా సమావేశపర్చాలని విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు. ఆయనతో పాటు మరికొందురు ఎంపీలు సైతం పార్లమెంట్​ను సమావేశపర్చాలని కోరారు.

