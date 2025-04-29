ETV Bharat / bharat

పార్లమెంట్ ప్రత్యేక సమావేశం ఏర్పాటు చేయాలి- మోదీకి కాంగ్రెస్ చీఫ్ ఖర్గే లేఖ - CONGRESS DEMANDS PARLIAMENT SESSION

ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీకి కాంగ్రెస్​ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లిఖార్జున ఖర్గే లేఖ

pahalgam terror attack
pahalgam terror attack (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : April 29, 2025 at 9:44 AM IST

Updated : April 29, 2025 at 10:15 AM IST

1 Min Read

Special Parliament Session On Pahalgam Terror Attack : పహల్గాం ఉగ్రదాడిపై చర్చించేందుకు పార్లమెంట్ ప్రత్యేక సమావేశాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేయాలని కాంగ్రెస్ డిమాండ్ చేసింది. ఈ మేరకు ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీకి కాంగ్రెస్​ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లిఖార్జున ఖర్గే లేఖ రాశారు.

లోక్​సభలో ప్రతిపక్ష నేత రాహుల్​ గాంధీ కూడా ఉభయ సభలను ప్రత్యేకంగా సమావేశపర్చాలని విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు. ఆయనతో పాటు మరికొందురు ఎంపీలు సైతం పార్లమెంట్​ను సమావేశపర్చాలని కోరారు.

Special Parliament Session On Pahalgam Terror Attack : పహల్గాం ఉగ్రదాడిపై చర్చించేందుకు పార్లమెంట్ ప్రత్యేక సమావేశాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేయాలని కాంగ్రెస్ డిమాండ్ చేసింది. ఈ మేరకు ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీకి కాంగ్రెస్​ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లిఖార్జున ఖర్గే లేఖ రాశారు.

లోక్​సభలో ప్రతిపక్ష నేత రాహుల్​ గాంధీ కూడా ఉభయ సభలను ప్రత్యేకంగా సమావేశపర్చాలని విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు. ఆయనతో పాటు మరికొందురు ఎంపీలు సైతం పార్లమెంట్​ను సమావేశపర్చాలని కోరారు.

Last Updated : April 29, 2025 at 10:15 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKSPECIAL PARLIAMENT SESSIONCONGRESS DEMANDS PARLIAMENT SESSION

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

ఫీచర్ న్యూస్‌

రాజీవ్​ యువ వికాసం - ఎక్కువ మంది ఆ రెండింటికే అప్లై చేశారట

ఉద్యోగ సాధనలో ఉన్నారా? - మీలో ఈ స్కిల్స్​ ఉంటే జాబ్​ పక్కా మీకే!

పై చదువులు చదవాలని అనుకుంటున్నారా? - ఈ సర్టిఫికెట్స్ రెడీగా ఉన్నాయా మరి?

గుండె ఆరోగ్యానికి మేలుచేసే అవిసెగింజలతో - సూపర్​ టేస్టీ "పరోటా" - ఒక్కసారి తింటే మళ్లీ మళ్లీ చేసుకుంటారు!

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.