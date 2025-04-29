Special Parliament Session On Pahalgam Terror Attack : పహల్గాం ఉగ్రదాడిపై చర్చించేందుకు పార్లమెంట్ ప్రత్యేక సమావేశాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేయాలని కాంగ్రెస్ డిమాండ్ చేసింది. ఈ మేరకు ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీకి కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లిఖార్జున ఖర్గే లేఖ రాశారు.
లోక్సభలో ప్రతిపక్ష నేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ కూడా ఉభయ సభలను ప్రత్యేకంగా సమావేశపర్చాలని విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు. ఆయనతో పాటు మరికొందురు ఎంపీలు సైతం పార్లమెంట్ను సమావేశపర్చాలని కోరారు.
Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi, seeks special session of both houses of Parliament in wake of Pahalgam attack. pic.twitter.com/L5yTPlmkKp— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2025
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi requesting that a special session of both houses of Parliament be convened at the earliest— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025
" at this critical time, india must show that we always stand together against terrorism," reads the letter pic.twitter.com/gYqhdyBcc7