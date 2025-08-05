ETV Bharat / bharat

Published : August 5, 2025 at 3:02 PM IST

Flash Floods In Uttarkashi : ఉత్తరకాశీలో కుండపోత వర్షాలతో వరదలు ముంచెత్తాయి. దీనితో అనేక ఇళ్లు ధ్వంసం అయ్యాయి. చాలా మంది ప్రజలు జలదిగ్భందంలో ఉన్నారు. పరిస్థితి భయానకంగా ఉండడంతో ప్రజలు అప్రమత్తంగా ఉండాలని ప్రభుత్వ అధికారులు సూచించారు.

'ఉత్తరకాశీలోని హర్సిల్ ప్రాంతంలోని ఖీర్​గఢ్​లో నీటి మట్టం అంతకంతకూ పెరుగుతోంది. దీనితో పోలీసులు, ఎస్​డీఆర్​ఎఫ్, సైన్యం సహా విపత్తు ప్రతిస్పందన బృందాలు సహాయక చర్యలు ప్రారంభించాయని' పోలీసులు తెలిపారు.

