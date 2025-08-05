Flash Floods In Uttarkashi : ఉత్తరకాశీలో కుండపోత వర్షాలతో వరదలు ముంచెత్తాయి. దీనితో అనేక ఇళ్లు ధ్వంసం అయ్యాయి. చాలా మంది ప్రజలు జలదిగ్భందంలో ఉన్నారు. పరిస్థితి భయానకంగా ఉండడంతో ప్రజలు అప్రమత్తంగా ఉండాలని ప్రభుత్వ అధికారులు సూచించారు.
'ఉత్తరకాశీలోని హర్సిల్ ప్రాంతంలోని ఖీర్గఢ్లో నీటి మట్టం అంతకంతకూ పెరుగుతోంది. దీనితో పోలీసులు, ఎస్డీఆర్ఎఫ్, సైన్యం సహా విపత్తు ప్రతిస్పందన బృందాలు సహాయక చర్యలు ప్రారంభించాయని' పోలీసులు తెలిపారు.
Uttarkashi Police says, " in uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of kheer gadh in the harsil area, reports of damage in dharali have prompted police, sdrf, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site." pic.twitter.com/415d3Anzfk— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025