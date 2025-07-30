ETV Bharat / bharat

ఉగ్రవాదులపై దాడి చేసేందుకు భారత సైన్యానికి ఇతరుల మద్దతు అవసరం లేదు : జైశంకర్ - JAISHANKAR ON OPERATION SINDOOR

ఒకేసారి నీళ్లు, రక్తం పారవని జైశంకర్​ వ్యాఖ్య- ప్రతిపక్షాలే చర్చను తప్పుదారి పట్టిస్తున్నాయి

jaishankar on operation sindoor
jaishankar on operation sindoor (Sansad TV)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaishankar on Operation Sindoor : రక్తం, నీరు కలిసి ప్రవహించలేవని, అందుకే సింధూ నదీ జలాల ఒప్పందాన్ని నిలిపివేశామని విదేశాంగ మంత్రి జైశంకర్​ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. ఆపరేషన్‌ సిందూర్‌పై రాజ్యసభలో జరిగిన చర్చ సందర్భంగా మాట్లాడిన ఆయన, ప్రతిపక్షాలే చర్చను తప్పుదారి పట్టిస్తున్నాయని విమర్శించారు. రికార్డులో ఉన్న వివరాలనే ప్రభుత్వం చెబుతుందని తెలిపారు. ఉగ్రవాదులపై దాడి చేస్తే ప్రపంచం మెుత్తం ప్రభుత్వానికి అండగా ఉందని గుర్తు చేశారు. ఉగ్రవాదులపై దాడి చేసేందుకు భారత సైన్యానికి ఇతరుల మద్దతు అవసరం లేదని చెప్పారు. పాకిస్థాన్‌ పంజాబ్‌ను కాపాడానికి విపక్షాలు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నాయని ఆరోపించారు.

Jaishankar on Operation Sindoor : రక్తం, నీరు కలిసి ప్రవహించలేవని, అందుకే సింధూ నదీ జలాల ఒప్పందాన్ని నిలిపివేశామని విదేశాంగ మంత్రి జైశంకర్​ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. ఆపరేషన్‌ సిందూర్‌పై రాజ్యసభలో జరిగిన చర్చ సందర్భంగా మాట్లాడిన ఆయన, ప్రతిపక్షాలే చర్చను తప్పుదారి పట్టిస్తున్నాయని విమర్శించారు. రికార్డులో ఉన్న వివరాలనే ప్రభుత్వం చెబుతుందని తెలిపారు. ఉగ్రవాదులపై దాడి చేస్తే ప్రపంచం మెుత్తం ప్రభుత్వానికి అండగా ఉందని గుర్తు చేశారు. ఉగ్రవాదులపై దాడి చేసేందుకు భారత సైన్యానికి ఇతరుల మద్దతు అవసరం లేదని చెప్పారు. పాకిస్థాన్‌ పంజాబ్‌ను కాపాడానికి విపక్షాలు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నాయని ఆరోపించారు.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAISHANKAR ON OPERATION SINDOORJAISHANKAR SPEECH IN PARLIAMENTJAISHANKAR ON PAHALGAM ATTACKOPERATION SINDOOR PARLIAMENT DEBATEJAISHANKAR ON OPERATION SINDOOR

Quick Links / Policies

ఫీచర్ న్యూస్‌

గుడిలో పెట్టే కమ్మని "పులిహోర" - ఆ సీక్రెట్ అంతా చింతపండు గుజ్జు ప్రిపరేషన్​లోనే!

ఆదివారం అమ్మానాన్నలకు సెలవిద్దాం - వారి పనులను మనమే చేసి పెడదాం!

జిల్లాలకు డబ్బులొచ్చాయ్​ - 'వరద సహాయం' ఇక లేటవదు

ఇడ్లీ, దోశ పిండి లేదా? - వెంటనే చేసుకునే సూపర్ బ్రేక్​ఫాస్ట్! - పిల్లలూ ఇష్టంగా తింటారు!

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.