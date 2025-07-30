Jaishankar on Operation Sindoor : రక్తం, నీరు కలిసి ప్రవహించలేవని, అందుకే సింధూ నదీ జలాల ఒప్పందాన్ని నిలిపివేశామని విదేశాంగ మంత్రి జైశంకర్ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. ఆపరేషన్ సిందూర్పై రాజ్యసభలో జరిగిన చర్చ సందర్భంగా మాట్లాడిన ఆయన, ప్రతిపక్షాలే చర్చను తప్పుదారి పట్టిస్తున్నాయని విమర్శించారు. రికార్డులో ఉన్న వివరాలనే ప్రభుత్వం చెబుతుందని తెలిపారు. ఉగ్రవాదులపై దాడి చేస్తే ప్రపంచం మెుత్తం ప్రభుత్వానికి అండగా ఉందని గుర్తు చేశారు. ఉగ్రవాదులపై దాడి చేసేందుకు భారత సైన్యానికి ఇతరుల మద్దతు అవసరం లేదని చెప్పారు. పాకిస్థాన్ పంజాబ్ను కాపాడానికి విపక్షాలు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నాయని ఆరోపించారు.
