దిల్లీలో భూకంపం- భయంతో పరుగులు తీసిన జనం - DELHI EARTHQUAKE

దేశ రాజధాని దిల్లీలో స్వల్ప భూకంపం- రిక్టర్‌ స్కేల్‌పై తీవ్రత 4గా నమోదు

Delhi Earthquake
Delhi Earthquake (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 6:45 AM IST

Delhi Earthquake : దేశ రాజధాని దిల్లీలో భూకంపం సంభవించంది. సోమవారం తెల్లవారుజాము 5:36 గంటలకు కొద్ది సెకన్ల పాటు భూమి కంపించింది. దీంతో భయాందోళనలకు గురైన ప్రజలు భయంతో ఇంటిలో నుంచి బయటకు పరుగులు తీశారు. రిక్టర్ స్కేలుపై 4.0 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించినట్లు నేషనల్ సెంటర్ ఫర్ సిస్మోలజీ వెల్లడించింది. భూకంప కేంద్రం లోతు కేవలం 5 కిలోమీటర్లు మాత్రమేనని స్పష్టం చేసింది. దిల్లీతో పాటు నోయిడా, గురుగాం ప్రాంతాల్లో భూప్రకంపనలు సంభవించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

దిల్లీ సహా ఉత్తరాది రాష్ట్రాల్లో సంభవించిన స్వల్ప భూప్రకంపనలపై ప్రధాని నరేంద్రమోదీ స్పందించారు. ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ ఎలాంటి భయాందోళనకు గురికాకుండా ప్రశాంతంగా ఉండాలని సూచించారు. ముందస్తు జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకోవాలన్నారు. మరోసారి భూప్రకంపనలు వచ్చే సూచనలున్న నేపథ్యంలో ప్రజలు అప్రమత్తంగా ఉండాలన్నారు.

మరోవైపు దిల్లీ ఆపద్ధర్మ ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఆతిశీ కూడా స్పందించారు. దిల్లీలో బలమైన భూకంపం వచ్చిందని, అందరూ సురక్షితంగా ఉండాలని నేను దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నానని ఎక్స్​ వేదికగా పోస్ట్ చేశారు. ఆతిశీ పోస్ట్​ షేర్​ చేస్తూ అందరూ సురక్షితంగా ఉండాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాని ఆప్​ అధినేత కేజ్రీవాల్ పేర్కొన్నారు. అందరూ సురక్షితంగా ఉన్నారని ఆశిస్తున్నట్లుగా దిల్లీ పోలీసులు పోస్ట్ చేశారు. అత్యవసర పరిస్థితుల కోసం హెల్ప్‌లైన్‌ నంబర్ 112ను ఏర్పాట్లు చేసినట్లు తెలిపారు.

