Asian Games 2023: இந்தியா பதக்க அறுவடை! டிராப் சூட்டிங்கில் இந்திய அணி தங்கம் வென்று சாதனை!
Published: 23 minutes ago
ஹாங்சோ : ஆசிய விளையாட்டு போட்டியின் 8வது நாளில் இந்தியா ஒரு தங்கம், இரண்டு வெள்ளிப் பதக்கங்களை அறுவடை செய்தது.
19வது ஆசிய விளையாட்டு தொடர் சீனாவின் ஹாங்சோ நகரில் நடைபெற்று வருகிறது. இதில் ஆடவருக்கான டிராப் துப்பாக்கிச் சுடுதல் போட்டியில் இந்திய ஆடவர் அணி தங்கப் பதக்கம் வென்றது. இந்திய ஆடவர் அணியின் கியான் செனை, சோராவர் சிங், பிரிதிவிராஜ் தொண்டைமான் ஆகியோர் தங்கம் வென்றனர்.
-
🥇 Gold Rush Alert! 🥇 #AsianGames2022— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2023
🇮🇳 Shooters @tondaimanpr, #KheloIndiaAthlete @KynanChenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu have shot their way to GOLD in the Men's Trap Team event! 🎯🇮🇳 with an Asian Games record of 361 ⚡
Their precision, focus, and teamwork have brought glory… pic.twitter.com/7pAakYlsaj
அதே விளையாட்டில் மகளிர் பிரிவில் நடந்த இறுதிப் போட்டியில் இந்திய மகளிர் அணி வெள்ளி பதக்கம் வென்றது. இந்திய வீராங்கனைகள் மணீஷா கீர், பிரதி ராஜக், ராஜேஸ்வரி குமாரி ஆகியோர் வெள்ளிப் பதக்கம் வென்றனர்.
-
🥈 Bang On Target! 🎯— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2023
Our Women's Trap Shooting Team:
🌟 #KheloIndiaAthletes Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak
🌟 @RiaKumari7
Aimed high and hit the mark, securing the SILVER🥈 medal for India! 🇮🇳
Let's cheer out loud for our sharpshooters for their incredible achievement! 🙌🥈… pic.twitter.com/Wvf1lV6vQp
அதேபோல் மகளிருக்கான கோல்ப் விளையாட்டில் இந்திய வீராங்கனை அதிதி அசோக் வெள்ளிப் பதக்கம் வென்றார். விறுவிறுப்பாக நடந்த இறுதிப் போட்டியி வெள்ளிப் பதக்கம் வென்ற அதிதி அசோக் ஆசிய போட்டியின் கோல்ப் விளையாட்டில் பதக்கம் வென்ற முதல் வீராங்கனை என்ற சிறப்பையும் பெற்றார்.
-
🥈1️⃣𝙨𝙩 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙒𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙛𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙞𝙣 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙖𝙡 𝙖𝙩 𝘼𝙨𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨⛳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2023
🇮🇳's Golfer @aditigolf clinches a Silver medal in women's individual event at the ongoing #AsianGames2022🫡
Her precise swings and unwavering focus have won her a coveted… pic.twitter.com/5JSqdHjZFi