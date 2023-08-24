உலக செஸ் சாம்பியன்ஷிப் பட்டம் வென்றார் கார்ல்சன்.. இறுதி வரை போராடிய பிரக்ஞானந்தா!
Published: 2 hours ago
பாகு: அஜர்பைஜானின் பாகு நகரில் நடைபெற்று வரும் ஃபிடே உலகக்கோப்பை செஸ் போட்டியின் இறுதிப் போட்டியில் டைபிரேக்கர் தற்போது தொடங்கியது. இதில் மிகவும் விறுவிறுப்பாக ஆட்டம் நடந்த நிலையில், டைபிரேக்கர் முதல் சுற்றின் முடிவில் 1-0 என்ற கணக்கில் நார்வேயின் கார்ல்சன் வெற்றி பெற்றார். இதில் இந்தியாவின் பிரக்ஞானந்தா கடுமையான முயற்சியை மேற்கொண்டார்.
இதனையடுத்து டைபிரேக்கர் முறையின் இரண்டாவது சுற்று தொடங்கியது. இதில் கறுப்பு நிறக் காய்கள் உடன் விளையாடிய பிரக்ஞானந்தா கடும் முயற்சியுடன் விளையாடினார். இருப்பினும், இறுதியாக டைபிரேக்கர் சுற்றின் இரண்டாவது சுற்று 0.5 - 0.5 என்ற கணக்கில் நிறைவு பெற்றது.
🏆 Magnus Carlsen is the winner of the 2023 FIDE World Cup! 🏆— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 24, 2023
Magnus prevails against Praggnanandhaa in a thrilling tiebreak and adds one more prestigious trophy to his collection! Congratulations! 👏
📷 Stev Bonhage #FIDEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/sUjBdgAb7a
இதனால் நார்வேயின் மேக்னஸ் கார்ல்சன் உலக செஸ் சாம்பியன்ஷிப் பட்டத்தை வென்றார். இதன் மூலம் உலக செஸ் சாம்பியன்ஷிப் பட்டத்தை 6வது முறையாக கார்ல்சன் வென்று உள்ளார். இறுதி வரை போராடிய இந்தியாவின் பிரக்ஞானந்தாவுக்கு வாழ்த்துகளைத் தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.
Praggnanandhaa is the runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup! 🥈— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 24, 2023
Congratulations to the 18-year-old Indian prodigy on an impressive tournament! 👏
On his way to the final, Praggnanandhaa beat, among others, world #2 Hikaru Nakamura and #3 Fabiano Caruana! By winning the silver… pic.twitter.com/zJh9wQv5pS