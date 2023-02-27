khushbu sundar: தேசிய மகளிர் ஆணைய உறுப்பினராக குஷ்பு நியமனம்!
Published on: 11 minutes ago
சென்னை: தேசிய மகளிர் ஆணைய செயற்குழு உறுப்பினராக நியமிக்கப்பட்டுள்ள நடிகை குஷ்பு சுந்தருக்கு தமிழ்நாடு பாஜக தலைவர் கே.அண்ணாமலை தனது ட்விட்டர் பக்கத்தில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, congratulations to @BJP4India National executive committee member Smt. @khushsundar avl for being nominated as a Member of the National Commission for Women.— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) February 27, 2023
This is a recognition of her relentless pursuit & fight for women's rights! pic.twitter.com/ztwiQ8DCoN
பாஜக தேசிய செயற்குழு உறுப்பினராக பதவி வகித்த குஷ்பு சுந்தர் தேசிய மகளிர் ஆணைய உறுப்பினராக நியமனம் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.
