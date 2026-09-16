ராமோஜி ஃபிலிம் சிட்டியின் சிறப்பம்சமே நம்பிக்கையும், வெளிப்படைத்தன்மையும் தான்: குழுமத் தலைவர் கிரண் பெருமிதம்
"மிகப்பெரிய தயாரிப்பு, தயாரிப்புக்கு பிந்தைய பணிகள் (Post Production) என ஒட்டுமொத்த திரைப்பட சேவைகளும் ராமோஜி ஃபிலிம் சிட்டியில் உள்ளன"
Published : September 16, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
டொரோண்டோ: நம்பிக்கை, வெளிப்படைத்தன்மை, சிறப்பான செயல்படுத்தும் திறன் ஆகிய கொள்கைகளை அடிப்படையாக கொண்டு, உலகத் தரம் வாய்ந்த திரைப்பட சேவைகளை ராமோஜி ஃபிலிம் சிட்டி வழங்கி வருவதாக ராமோஜி குழுமத்தின் தலைவர் கிரண் தெரிவித்தார்.
51-வது டொரோண்டோ சர்வதேச திரைப்பட விழா (TIFF), கனடாவில் நடைபெற்று வருகிறது. இந்த நிகழ்ச்சியின் ஒருபகுதியாக, 'பாரத் பர்வ்' வரவேற்பு விழா நடைபெற்றது.
கனடாவுக்கான இந்தியத் தூதரகம், மத்திய தகவல் மற்றும் ஒளிபரப்புத் துறை அமைச்சகம், தேசிய திரைப்பட மேம்பாட்டுக் கழகம் ஆகியவை இணைந்து நிகழ்ச்சியை நடத்தினர்.
The Consulate General of India, Toronto, in association with the @MIB_India and the @nfdcindia, hosted the Bharat Parv Reception on the sidelines of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (#TIFF), bringing together filmmakers, producers and leading voices from India and… pic.twitter.com/uz9CvzyhNc— IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) September 16, 2026
இந்தியா மற்றும் கனடாவை சேர்ந்த முன்னணி திரைப்பட இயக்குநர்கள், தயாரிப்பாளர்கள் உள்ளிட்ட முக்கிய பிரமுகர்கள் இதில் பங்கேற்றனர். இந்நிகழ்ச்சியில் சிறப்பு அழைப்பாளராக ராமோஜி குழுமத்தின் தலைவர் கிரண், ராமோஜி ஃபிலிம் சிட்டியின் நிர்வாக இயக்குநர் விஜயேஸ்வரி கலந்துகொண்டனர்.
அப்போது, ராமோஜி ஃபிலிம் சிட்டியின் தரத்தையும், அது வழங்கும் சேவையையும் நிகழ்ச்சி ஒருங்கிணைப்பாளர்கள் பாராட்டினர்.
தொடர்ந்து, "இந்தியாவில் இதுவரை படப்பிடிப்பு நடத்திய அனுபவம் இல்லாத அமெரிக்கா, கனடாவைச் சேர்ந்த திரைப்பட இயக்குநர்களுக்கு ராமோஜி ஃபிலிம் சிட்டியின் உள்கட்டமைப்பு எத்தகைய பலன்களை தரும்?" என நிகழ்ச்சி ஒருங்கிணைப்பாளர்கள் கேள்வியெழுப்பினர்.
அதற்கு பதிலளித்த ராமோஜி குழுமத் தலைவர் கிரண், "உலகளாவிய வசதிகளை கொண்டதுதான் ராமோஜி ஃபிலிம் சிட்டி. ஏனெனில் 140 கோடி திரைப்பட இயக்குநர்களும், திரைப்பட நுகர்வோர்களும் (பார்வையாளர்கள்) இந்தியாவில் உள்ளனர்.
மிகப்பெரிய தயாரிப்பு, தயாரிப்புக்கு பிந்தைய பணிகள் (Post Production) என ஒட்டுமொத்த திரைப்பட சேவைகளும் ராமோஜி ஃபிலிம் சிட்டியில் உள்ளன.
நம்பிக்கை, வெளிப்படைத்தன்மை, சிறப்பான செயல்படுத்தும் திறன் ஆகிய கொள்களைகளின் அடிப்படையில் சர்வதேச தரத்திலான திரைப்பட சேவைகளை ராமோஜி ஃபிலிம் சிட்டி வழங்குகிறது. அனைத்து நாட்களிலும் 24 மணிநேரமும் நாங்கள் இயங்கி வருகிறோம்" என கிரண் பதிலளித்தார்.
இதன் தொடர்ச்சியாக, 'இந்திய ஊடகம் மற்றும் பொழுதுபோக்கு துறையில் உள்ள வாய்ப்புகள்' என்ற தலைப்பிலான விவாதத்தில் ராமோஜி குழுமத் தலைவர் கிரண், ராமோஜி ஃபிலிம் சிட்டி நிர்வாக இயக்குநர் விஜயேஸ்வரி, ஈடிவி நெட்வொர்க் நிர்வாக இயக்குநர் பாபிநீது செளதரி கிரண் ஆகியோர் பங்கேற்றனர்.
மேலும், அடுத்த ஆண்டு நடைபெறவுள்ள வேஸ்வ் மாநாடு 2027 பற்றியும் இந்நிகழ்ச்சியில் விவாதிக்கப்பட்டது.
The Consulate General of India, Toronto, in association with the @MIB_India and the @nfdcindia, hosted the Bharat Parv Reception on the sidelines of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (#TIFF), bringing together filmmakers, producers and leading voices from India and Canada’s creative industries. In his address, High Commissioner @DineshKPatnaik highlighted India’s emergence as a global hub for content creation, innovation and investment. He noted that WAVES Summit 2027 will provide an important platform to deepen international collaboration and expand global opportunities in media and entertainment. Consul General @MahavirSinghvii highlighted the immense potential of the India–Canada creative partnership, encouraging stakeholders to leverage India’s complete media and entertainment value chain — from storytelling and production to post-production, animation, VFX, gaming and global distribution. He invited Canadian filmmakers, producers, studios and creative entrepreneurs to explore India not only as a market, but as a creative and production partner, and to participate in WAVES 2027. He also invited the Canadian film fraternity to IFFI in Goa to discover Indian cinema, connect with Indian talent and explore new collaborations. The evening featured an engaging panel discussion on “Emerging Opportunities in India’s Media & Entertainment Sector”, followed by vibrant cultural performances. The reception underscored the opportunity for India and Canada to connect talent, technology, capital and audiences, creating new pathways for collaboration and taking stories across borders. Let us move from conversations to collaborations, from collaborations to co-productions, and together take Indian and Canadian stories to audiences across the world. #WAVES2027 #IndiaCanada #TIFF #TIFF2026 #IndianCinema #IFFI #FilmProduction #Animation #VFX #Gaming #GlobalDistribution #CreativeEconomy #IndianCinema #CreateInIndia #IncredibleIndia @HCI_Ottawa @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @NFAIOfficial @WAVESummitIndia @prasarbharati @DDNewslive @TIFF_NET— IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) September 16, 2026
அப்போது, கன்டென்ட் கிரியேஷன், ஆராய்ச்சி, முதலீடு ஆகிய துறைகளில் சர்வதேச மையாக இந்தியா வளர்ந்து வருவதாக கனடாவுக்கான இந்திய தூதர் தினேஷ் கே.பட்நாயக் தெரிவித்தார்.
51-வது டொரோண்டோ சர்வதேச திரைப்பட விழா கடந்த செப்டம்பர் 10ஆம் தேதி தொடங்கி, வரும் 20-ஆம் தேதி வரை நடைபெறவுள்ளது. இதில் உலகளாவிய சிறந்த திரைப்படங்கள் திரையிடப்படுகின்றன.
ஹைதாராபாத்தில் அமைந்துள்ள ராமோஜி ஃபிலிம் சிட்டி 20 ஆயிரம் ஏக்கரில் அமைந்துள்ளது. மிகப்பெரிய திரைப்பட ஸ்டூடியோ வளாகத்தை கொண்டதற்காக கின்னஸ் புத்தகத்திலும் ராமோஜி ஃபிலிம் சிட்டி இடம்பெற்றுள்ளது.