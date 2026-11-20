‘ஓம்’ திரைப்பட விமர்சனம்: மம்மூட்டி, சாய் பல்லவி மிரட்டல் நடிப்பு - ‘கம்பேக்’ கொடுத்தாரா தனுஷ்?
தனுஷ், சாய் பல்லவி ஆகியோரின் சிறப்பான நடிப்புடன், சாய் அபயங்கர் பின்னணி இசையும் ‘ஓம்’ திரைப்படத்திற்கு பக்கபலமாக அமைந்துள்ளதாக ஆன்லைன் விமர்சகர்கள் கூறியுள்ளனர்.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
சென்னை: தனுஷ் நடித்துள்ள ‘ஓம்’ திரைப்படம் இன்று வெளியாகியுள்ள நிலையில், அப்படத்திற்கு ரசிகர்கள் மத்தியில் நல்ல வரவேற்பு கிடைத்துள்ளதாக ஆன்லைன் விமர்சனங்கள் தெரிவிக்கின்றன.
‘அமரன்’ திரைப்பட வெற்றிக்குப் பிறகு, ராஜ்குமார் பெரியசாமி இயக்கியுள்ள திரைப்படம் ‘ஓம்’ - ஆபரேஷன் மோல். செம்மரக் கடத்தலை மையமாக கொண்டு உருவாகியுள்ள ஓம் படத்தில் தனுஷ், மம்மூட்டி, சாய் பல்லவி, ஸ்ரீலீலா உள்ளிட்ட பலர் முக்கிய கேரக்டர்களில் நடித்துள்ளனர்.
தமிழ் சினிமாவில் வலர்ந்து வரும் இசையமைப்பாளரான சாய் அபயங்கர், இந்த படத்திற்கு இசையமைத்துள்ளார். ஓம் திரைப்படம் இன்று வெளியாகியுள்ள நிலையில், பாசிட்டிவ் விமர்சனங்களை பெற்று வருகிறது.
காட்சி உருவாக்கம் சூப்பர்
ஓம் திரைப்படம் குறித்து எக்ஸ் தளத்தில் தனியார் ஊடகம் வெளியிட்டுள்ள விமர்சனத்தில், “ஓம் திரைப்படம் ஆக்ஷன் திரில்லர் கதையாக, திரையரங்கில் திருப்தியான அனுபவத்தை வழங்கியது. தனுஷ் எப்போதும் போல அசத்தலான நடிப்பை கொடுத்துள்ளார்.
OM REVIEW !! #OM is a gripping action thriller that delivers a satisfying theatrical experience! 🔥 @dhanushkraja as usual impresses with a solid performance 💥🔥, while @mammukka and @Sai_Pallavi92 add tremendous strength to the film. Rajkumar Periasamy keeps the narrative engaging with strong character moments, action and emotions. Sai Abhyankkar's BGM adds to the impact! A solid theatrical watch! ❤️🔥— Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) November 20, 2026
மம்மூட்டி மற்றும் சாய் பல்லவி ஆகியோர் படத்திற்கு கூடுதல் பலம். ஆக்ஷன், உணர்வுகள் மூலம் திரைக்கதையை இயக்குநர் ராஜ்குமார் பெரியசாமி விறுவிறுப்பாக கூறியுள்ளார். சாய் அபயங்கர் பின்னணி இசை பெரும் தாக்கத்தை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது” என கூறப்பட்டுள்ளது.
அசத்தலான மம்மூட்டியின் நடிப்பு
ஆன்லைன் விமர்சகர் கிறிஸ்டோஃபர் கனகராஜ் வெளியிட்டுள்ள பதிவில், “நடிகர்கள் தேர்வு அருமை. தனுஷ் நடிப்பில் மிளிர்கிறார். மம்மூட்டி, சாய் பல்லவி நல்ல நடிப்பை வழங்கியுள்ளனர். நஸ்ருதின் கதாபாத்திரம் வீணடிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. பின்னணி இசை, ஒளிப்பதிவு நன்றாக உள்ளது.
#OM - Superb Casting. Dhanush Shines. Settled Act from Mammooka, Sai Pallavi Pakka. Nazrudeen Wasted. BGM, Songs, Location, Camera Work Good. Single Shot D Intro, Interval Stretch, Veezha Veera Placement, Court Seq r highlights. Detailed Narration, But Lacks high moments or emotions. AVERAGE!— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 20, 2026
தனுஷ் அறிமுக காட்சி, இடைவேளை காட்சி, வீழா வீரா பாடல் வரும் இடம் உள்ளிட்டவை சிறப்பாக காட்சிப்படுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது. திரைக்கதை நன்றாக இருந்தாலும், உணர்வுப்பூர்வமாக படம் கவரவில்லை. ஓம் திரைப்படம் சுமார் தான்” என கூறியுள்ளார்.
#OM [#ABRatings - 3.5/5] - An Equally engaging First half & Second half, which has a perfect package of Commercial elements✌️ - Loved the way Director has pulled off the emotional sequences in the interval and Climax 👌 - #Dhanush & #SaiPallavi Performance are standout in the film❤️. #Mammootty also had an equal scope, which he pulled off well🌟 - SaiAbhyankkar's BGM elevated every sequences very well. Songs placement also worked well🎵 - Lengthy sequences and story reveal in the trailer are the flaws - Forest Action sequence was Goosebumps theatrical moment 🥵 - Superb Grandeur making with Rich visuals at every frame💫 Overall a Neat & engaging commerical entertainer🤝— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) November 20, 2026
ஓம் திரைப்படம் பார்த்த ஆன்லைன் விமர்சகர் அமுத பாரதி வெளியிட்டுள்ள பதிவில், “முதல் பாதி மற்றும் இரண்டாம் பாதி கமர்ஷியல் பொழுதுபோக்கு அம்சங்களுடன் விறுவிறுப்பாக உள்ளது. இடைவேளை மற்றும் கிளைமாக்ஸ் காட்சிகளை இயக்குநர் உணர்வுப்பூர்வமாக நன்றாக கையாண்டுள்ளார். தனுஷ் மற்றும் சாய் பல்லவி நடிப்பு படத்திற்கு முக்கிய பலம்.
கமர்ஷியல் பொழுதுபோக்கு படம்
மம்மூட்டிக்கு, கதாநாயகன் தனுஷ் அளவிற்கு படத்தில் முக்கியத்துவம் உள்ளது. அவரது கதாபாத்திரத்தில் சிறப்பாக நடித்துள்ளார். சாய் அபயங்கர் பின்னணி இசை, ஒவ்வொரு காட்சிகளுக்கு ஏற்றவாறு உருவாக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. ஒட்டுமொத்தத்தில் ‘ஓம்’ திரைப்படம் நல்ல கமர்ஷியல் பொழுதுபோக்கு திரைப்படமாக உள்ளது” என கூறப்பட்டுள்ளது.
#OM Review – ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ [4.5/5] : MEGA BLOCKBUSTER 🔥🔥🔥 A POWER-PACKED ACTION THRILLER set against the backdrop of Red Sanders smuggling and a gripping undercover operation! 💥 A terrific blend of HIGH-OCTANE ACTION, EDGE-OF-THE-SEAT THRILLS and HARD-HITTING EMOTIONS! ❤️🔥 🔥 @dhanushkraja delivers a phenomenal performance! He carries the movie on his shoulders! 👏 🔥 @mammukka commands the screen with his powerful presence! Terrific 🔥 @Sai_Pallavi92 delivers a NATIONAL AWARD-WORTHY performance! Absolutely extraordinary! 🏆 🔥 @sreeleela14 impresses with a remarkable performance! 🎵 @SaiAbhyankkar 's electrifying BGM and songs take the theatrical experience to another level! 🎬 @Rajkumar_KP delivers a MASTERCLASS in commercial filmmaking, brilliantly balancing action, suspense and emotions! A COMPLETE THEATRICAL EXPLOSION! 🔥 #OM – MEGA BLOCKBUSTER! 💥💥— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 20, 2026
ஓம் திரைப்படம் குறித்து ஆன்லைன் விமர்சகர் ரமேஷ் பாலா வெளியிட்டுள்ள பதிவில், “ஓம் திரைப்படம் மெகா பிளாக்பஸ்டர். செம்மரக் கடத்தல் பின்புலத்தில் விறுவிறுப்பான ஆக்ஷன் திரில்லராக இந்த திரைப்படம் உருவாகியுள்ளது. தனுஷ் நடிப்பு மூலம், இந்த படத்தை தனது தோளில் தாங்கி செல்கிறார். நடிகர் மம்மூட்டி, அசத்தலான நடிப்பை வழங்கியுள்ளார்.
சாய் பல்லவி தேசிய விருது கிடைக்கும் அளவிற்கு சிறப்பான நடிப்பை வழங்கியுள்ளார். சாய் அபயங்கரின் பின்னணி இசை மற்றும் பாடல்கள் சிறப்பான திரையரங்க அனுபவத்தை வழங்கியுள்ளது. ஆக்ஷன், உணர்வுகள், மற்றும் சஸ்பென்ஸ் மூலம், இயக்குநர் ராஜ்குமார் பெரியசாமி நல்ல கமர்ஷியல் படத்தை எடுத்துள்ளார்” என கூறியுள்ளார்.
படத்தின் நீளத்தை குறைத்திருக்கலாம்
தனுஷ் நடித்துள்ள ஓம் படம் குறித்து ஆன்லைன் விமர்சகர் லட்சுமி காந்த் வெளியிட்டுள்ள விமர்சனத்தில், ”நடிகர்களின் சிறப்பான நடிப்பு மூலம், ராஜ்குமார் பெரியசாமியின் ‘ஓம்’ திரைப்படம் விறுவிறுப்பான ஸ்பை திரில்லராக உருவாகியுள்ளது.
#OM Second Half Review 🍿 - An Engaging Spy Thriller from Rajkumar Periyasamy backed by Solid Performances from the Leads..✌️ - After Initial Portions, #Dhanush went into serious mode with complex emotions and delivered a Really good performance..🤝 - #SaiPallavi's Character arc and #Mammootty's Presence were..👍 - #Saiabhyankkar Score give a Good Support to the film's mood.. - The Second half showcases character conflicts with more detailing from Rajkumar Periyasamy.. - D x Sai x Mammootty Performances, Single shot sequence, Alakalova song, Pre Interval to interval block and Veezha Veera sequences were the highlights..🤝 - Runtime could've been shorter with shortened length of the scenes and emotional beats could've been better.. - Overall, it was a Worth watchable Spy thriller with Strong performances, Character Conflicts and Engaging screenplay.. Verdict 🏆: Worth watchable Rating 🎥: 3.5/5— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) November 20, 2026
தனுஷ், சாய் பல்லவி, மம்மூட்டி ஆகியோர் தனது கதாபாத்திரங்களில் நல்ல நடிப்பை கொடுத்துள்ளனர். சாய் அபயங்கர் பின்னணி இசை படத்திற்கு கூடுதல் பலம். படத்தின் நீளம் குறைக்கப்பட்டிருந்தால், ரசிகர்களுக்கு மேலும் உணர்வ்ப்பூர்வமான தாக்கத்தை ஏற்படுத்தி இருக்கும். ஓம் திரைப்படத்தை கண்டிப்பாக பார்க்கலாம்” என கூறியுள்ளார்.