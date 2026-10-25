சவூதியில் தொடரும் பதற்றம் - நவ.7 வரை முக்கிய விமான சேவைகள் ரத்து
ஜெட்டா, தம்மாம், மதீனா ஆகிய நகரங்களுக்கான விமான சேவைகளை இண்டிகோ ஏர்லைன்ஸ் நிறுவனம் வரும் அக்டோபர் 31- ஆம் தேதி வரை முழுமையாக ரத்து செய்துள்ளது.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
புதுடெல்லி: சவூதியில் தொடரும் பதற்றம் காரணமாக நவ.7- ஆம் தேதி வரை அந்நாட்டின் முக்கிய நகரங்களுக்கான விமான சேவையை ரத்து செய்துள்ளதாக ஏர் இந்தியா, ஏர் இந்தியா எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் நிறுவனங்கள் அறிவித்துள்ளன.
சவூதி அரேபியாவின் விமான நிலையங்கள், எண்ணெய் ஆலைகள் மற்றும் பிற முக்கிய உள்கட்டமைப்புகளை குறி வைத்து ஆளில்லா விமானம் மற்றும் ஏவுகணைகள் மூலம் ஏமனில் இயங்கும் ஈரான் ஆதரவு பெற்ற ஹவுதி கிளர்ச்சியாளர்கள் தொடர்ந்து தாக்குதலை நடத்தி வருகின்றன. இதனால் விமானப் போக்குவரத்து தடைப்பட்டுள்ளது. மேலும், சவூதி அரேபியாவுக்கு பயணம் மேற்கொள்வதை தவிர்க்குமாறு உலக நாடுகள் தங்கள் நாட்டு குடிமக்களை அறிவுறுத்தி வருகின்றன.
அந்த வகையில், சவூதி அரேபியாவில் நிலவும் சூழலைக் கருத்தில் கொண்டு ரியாத் மற்றும் தம்மாம் நகரங்களுக்கு இடையிலான விமான சேவையை இருமார்க்கத்திலும் வரும் நவம்பர் 07- ஆம் தேதி வரை ரத்து செய்யப்படுவதாகவும், ஜெட்டா நகரத்திற்கான விமான சேவைகள் வரும் அக்டோபர் 31- ஆம் தேதி வரை ரத்து செய்யப்படுவதாகவும் ஏர் இந்தியா மற்றும் ஏர் இந்தியா எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் நிறுவனங்கள் தங்களது எக்ஸ் தளப் பக்கத்தில் அதிகாரப்பூர்வமாக அறிவித்துள்ளன.
In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026. Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 24 October 2026 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings. Air India guests travelling to or from Riyadh and Dammam with original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026. Guests travelling to or from Jeddah with original travel dates up to 31 October 2026 may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 14 November 2026. Air India Express guests booked on Riyadh and Dammam sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026. Guests booked on Jeddah sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 31 October 2026 may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, for travel up to 14 November 2026. Our teams remain available to assist guests with rebooking and refund requests through our contact centres (Air India: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999; Air India Express: +91 124 6935600) and city booking offices. #TravelAdvisory— Air India Express (@AirIndiaX) October 24, 2026
அக்டோபர் 24- ஆம் தேதி அல்லது அதற்கு முன்பாக டிக்கெட் முன்பதிவு செய்த பயணிகள், தங்களது பயண தேதியை மாற்றிக்கொள்ளலாம் அல்லது முன்பதிவை ரத்து செய்து முழு கட்டணத்தையும் திரும்ப பெற்றுக் கொள்ளலாம் என்றும் இரண்டும் நிறுவனங்களும் அறிவித்துள்ளன.
அதேபோல், ஏற்கனவே சவூதி அரேபியாவுக்கு பயணம் செய்ய டிக்கெட் முன்பதிவு செய்திருந்த பயணிகள், பயண தேதியை எவ்வித கட்டணமுமின்றி ரியாத், தம்மாம், ஜெட்டா ஆகிய விமான நிலையங்களை தவிர்த்து சவூதி அரேபியாவின் மற்ற விமான நிலையங்களில் இருந்து இயக்கப்படும் ஏர் இந்தியா, ஏர் இந்தியா எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் ஆகிய விமானங்களில் பயணிக்கலாம் எனவும் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
இது தொடர்பான கூடுதல் விவரங்களுக்கு ஏர் இந்தியா நிறுவனத்தின் +91 11 69329333, +91 11 69329999 ஆகிய தொலைபேசி எண்களையும், ஏர் இந்தியா எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் நிறுவனத்தின் +91 124 6935600 என்ற தொலைபேசி எண்ணையும் பயணிகள் தொடர்புக் கொள்ளலாம்.
#TravelAdvisory In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026. Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 24 October 2026 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings. Air India guests travelling to or from Riyadh and Dammam with original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026. Guests travelling to or from Jeddah with original travel dates up to 31 October 2026 may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 14 November 2026. Air India Express guests booked on Riyadh and Dammam sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026. Guests booked on Jeddah sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 31 October 2026 may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, for travel up to 14 November 2026. Our teams remain available to assist guests with rebooking and refund requests through our contact centres (Air India: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999; Air India Express: +91 124 6935600) and city booking offices.— Air India (@airindia) October 24, 2026
சவூதி அரேபியாவின் ஜெட்டா, தம்மாம், மதீனா ஆகிய நகரங்களுக்கான விமான சேவைகளை இண்டிகோ ஏர்லைன்ஸ் நிறுவனம் வரும் அக்டோபர் 31- ஆம் தேதி வரை முழுமையாக ரத்து செய்துள்ளது. அதேபோல், ஜெட்டா நகரத்துக்கான விமான சேவையை வரும் நவம்பர் 10- ஆம் தேதி வரையும், ரியாத் நகரத்துக்கான விமான சேவையை வரும் நவம்பர் 30- ஆம் தேதி வரையும் ஆகாசா ஏர்லைன்ஸ் நிறுவனம் ரத்து செய்துள்ளது என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.