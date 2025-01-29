ஹைதராபாத்: ஆந்திரா மாநிலம் ஸ்ரீஹரிகோட்டாவில் அமைந்துள்ள இந்தியாவின் விண்வெளி மையமான இஸ்ரோவின் சதீஷ் தவான் விண்வெளி ஆய்வு மையத்திலிருந்து 100வது ராக்கெட் இன்று (ஜன.29) வெற்றிகரமாக விண்ணில் ஏவப்பட்டுள்ளது.
இன்று காலை 6.23 மணிக்கு கவுண்டவுடன் ஏவப்பட்ட ஜிஎஸ்எல்வி எப்-15 ராக்கெட் என்விஎஸ்-02 (NVS-02) என்ற செயற்கைக்கோளைச் சுமந்து சென்றுள்ளது. இந்த என்விஎஸ்-02 செயற்கைக்கோள் மற்ற செயற்கைக் கோளுடன் இணைந்து தரை, கடல் மற்றும் வான்வெளிப் போக்குவரத்தைக் கண்காணிக்கும் எனவும், பேரிடர் காலங்களில் துல்லியமான தகவல்களை வழங்கும் எனவும் இஸ்ரோ (ISRO) தெரிவித்துள்ளது.
