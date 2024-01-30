பயணிகளின் கவனத்திற்கு.. தாம்பரம் - நாகர்கோவில் சிறப்பு ரயில்கள் சேவை மார்ச் மாதம் வரை நீட்டிப்பு!

மார்ச் வரை நீடிக்கப்படும் சிறப்பு ரயில்கள்

Special trains service extend: தாம்பரத்தில் இருந்து நாகர்கோவில் வரை மதுரை வழியாக இயக்கப்படும் சிறப்பு ரயில்களின் சேவை வருகின்ற மார்ச் மாதம் வரை நீட்டிப்பு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளதாக தெற்கு ரயில்வே அறிவித்துள்ளது.

மதுரை: தொடர் பண்டிகை மற்றும் விடுமுறை காரணமாக கடும் நெரிசலின்றி பொதுமக்கள் சொந்த ஊர்களுக்குச் செல்ல ஏதுவாக சென்னையில் இருந்து தென் மாவட்டங்களுக்கு சிறப்பு ரயில் சேவையை அறிவித்தது தெற்கு இரயில்வே. அந்த வகையில், மதுரை வழியாக இயக்கப்படும் தாம்பரம் - நாகர்கோவில் - தாம்பரம் சிறப்பு ரயில்கள் சேவை ஜனவரி மாதம் வரை செயல்படும் என ஏற்கனவே அறிவிக்கப்பட்டு இருந்தது. தற்போது இந்த ரயில் சேவை மேலும் இரண்டு மாதங்களுக்கு நீட்டிப்பு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளதாக தெற்கு இரயில்வே அறிவித்துள்ளது.

அதன்படி நாகர்கோவிலில் இருந்து மாலை 04.35 மணிக்கு புறப்படும் தாம்பரம் சிறப்பு ரயில் (06012) பிப்ரவரி 04, 11, 18, 25 மற்றும் மார்ச் 3, 10, 17, 24, 31ஆகிய ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமைகளில் இயக்கப்பட்டு மறுநாள் அதிகாலை 04.10 மணிக்கு தாம்பரம் சென்று சேரும். மறுமார்க்கத்தில் தாம்பரத்தில் இருந்து காலை 08.05 மணிக்கு புறப்படும் நாகர்கோவில் சிறப்பு ரயில் (06011) பிப்ரவரி 5, 12, 19, 26, மார்ச் 04, 11, 18, 25 மற்றும் ஏப்ரல் 1 ஆகிய திங்கட்கிழமைகளில் இயக்கப்பட்டு இரவு 08.55 மணிக்கு நாகர்கோவில் வந்து சேரும். இந்த ரயில்களுக்கான பயணச்சீட்டு முன்பதிவு புதன்கிழமை(ஜன.31) காலை 8 மணி முதல் துவங்க இருக்கிறது என தெற்கு ரயில்வே அறிவித்துள்ளது.

