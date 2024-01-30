பயணிகளின் கவனத்திற்கு.. தாம்பரம் - நாகர்கோவில் சிறப்பு ரயில்கள் சேவை மார்ச் மாதம் வரை நீட்டிப்பு!

மதுரை: தொடர் பண்டிகை மற்றும் விடுமுறை காரணமாக கடும் நெரிசலின்றி பொதுமக்கள் சொந்த ஊர்களுக்குச் செல்ல ஏதுவாக சென்னையில் இருந்து தென் மாவட்டங்களுக்கு சிறப்பு ரயில் சேவையை அறிவித்தது தெற்கு இரயில்வே. அந்த வகையில், மதுரை வழியாக இயக்கப்படும் தாம்பரம் - நாகர்கோவில் - தாம்பரம் சிறப்பு ரயில்கள் சேவை ஜனவரி மாதம் வரை செயல்படும் என ஏற்கனவே அறிவிக்கப்பட்டு இருந்தது. தற்போது இந்த ரயில் சேவை மேலும் இரண்டு மாதங்களுக்கு நீட்டிப்பு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளதாக தெற்கு இரயில்வே அறிவித்துள்ளது.
-
The following #TrainServices will be extended to run for passenger's convenience. Passengers, kindly take note and plan your Journey.— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Advance Reservation for the following #SpecialTrains will open at 08.00 hrs on 31st January 2024 (Tomorrow).#SouthernRailway #RailwayAlerts pic.twitter.com/M7zqcOyq1z
">
The following #TrainServices will be extended to run for passenger's convenience. Passengers, kindly take note and plan your Journey.— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) January 30, 2024
Advance Reservation for the following #SpecialTrains will open at 08.00 hrs on 31st January 2024 (Tomorrow).#SouthernRailway #RailwayAlerts pic.twitter.com/M7zqcOyq1z
The following #TrainServices will be extended to run for passenger's convenience. Passengers, kindly take note and plan your Journey.— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) January 30, 2024
Advance Reservation for the following #SpecialTrains will open at 08.00 hrs on 31st January 2024 (Tomorrow).#SouthernRailway #RailwayAlerts pic.twitter.com/M7zqcOyq1z
அதன்படி நாகர்கோவிலில் இருந்து மாலை 04.35 மணிக்கு புறப்படும் தாம்பரம் சிறப்பு ரயில் (06012) பிப்ரவரி 04, 11, 18, 25 மற்றும் மார்ச் 3, 10, 17, 24, 31ஆகிய ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமைகளில் இயக்கப்பட்டு மறுநாள் அதிகாலை 04.10 மணிக்கு தாம்பரம் சென்று சேரும். மறுமார்க்கத்தில் தாம்பரத்தில் இருந்து காலை 08.05 மணிக்கு புறப்படும் நாகர்கோவில் சிறப்பு ரயில் (06011) பிப்ரவரி 5, 12, 19, 26, மார்ச் 04, 11, 18, 25 மற்றும் ஏப்ரல் 1 ஆகிய திங்கட்கிழமைகளில் இயக்கப்பட்டு இரவு 08.55 மணிக்கு நாகர்கோவில் வந்து சேரும். இந்த ரயில்களுக்கான பயணச்சீட்டு முன்பதிவு புதன்கிழமை(ஜன.31) காலை 8 மணி முதல் துவங்க இருக்கிறது என தெற்கு ரயில்வே அறிவித்துள்ளது.
-
South Central Railway announces the continued operation of the following #SpecialTrain. Passengers, please take note of these updates to plan your journeys accordingly.— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Stay informed, stay safe, and have a #SafeJourney!#SouthernRailway #RailwayAlert #RailwayUpdates pic.twitter.com/65bkPcXvMf
">
South Central Railway announces the continued operation of the following #SpecialTrain. Passengers, please take note of these updates to plan your journeys accordingly.— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) January 30, 2024
Stay informed, stay safe, and have a #SafeJourney!#SouthernRailway #RailwayAlert #RailwayUpdates pic.twitter.com/65bkPcXvMf
South Central Railway announces the continued operation of the following #SpecialTrain. Passengers, please take note of these updates to plan your journeys accordingly.— Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) January 30, 2024
Stay informed, stay safe, and have a #SafeJourney!#SouthernRailway #RailwayAlert #RailwayUpdates pic.twitter.com/65bkPcXvMf
இதையும் படிங்க: கிளாம்பாக்கம், மாதவரத்தில் இருந்து தான் பேருந்து இயக்கம்; அமைச்சர் சிவசங்கர் அறிவிப்பு!