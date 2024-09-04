ETV Bharat / education-and-career

டிஎன்பிஎஸ் சி குரூப் 2 ஹால் டிக்கெட் வெளியானது! - TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket

author img

By ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu Team

Published : 1 hours ago

TNPSC Group 2: டிஎன்பிஎஸ்சி குரூப் 2, 2ஏ முதல்நிலைத் தேர்வுக்கான ஹால் டிக்கெட் வெளியானது.

கோப்புப்படம்
கோப்புப்படம் (Credits - ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu)

சென்னை: தமிழ்நாடு அரசுப் பணியாளர் தேர்வாணையத்தால் நடத்தப்படும் டிஎன்பிஎஸ்சி குரூப் 2, 2A முதல்நிலைத் தேர்வுக்கான ஹால் டிக்கெட் வெளியிடப்பட்டது. இதன்படி, இத்தேர்வுக்கு விண்ணப்பித்தவர்கள் www.tnpsc.gov.in மற்றும் www.tnpscexams.in ஆகிய இணையதளத்தின் மூலம் ஹால் டிக்கெட்டை பதிவிறக்கம் செய்யலாம் என தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

இதையும் படிங்க: குரூப் 2 தேர்வு: வழிகாட்டு நெறிமுறைகளை மீறினால் என்ன நடவடிக்கை? தேர்வர்களுக்கு டிஎன்பிஎஸ்சி எச்சரிக்கை!

சென்னை: தமிழ்நாடு அரசுப் பணியாளர் தேர்வாணையத்தால் நடத்தப்படும் டிஎன்பிஎஸ்சி குரூப் 2, 2A முதல்நிலைத் தேர்வுக்கான ஹால் டிக்கெட் வெளியிடப்பட்டது. இதன்படி, இத்தேர்வுக்கு விண்ணப்பித்தவர்கள் www.tnpsc.gov.in மற்றும் www.tnpscexams.in ஆகிய இணையதளத்தின் மூலம் ஹால் டிக்கெட்டை பதிவிறக்கம் செய்யலாம் என தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

இதையும் படிங்க: குரூப் 2 தேர்வு: வழிகாட்டு நெறிமுறைகளை மீறினால் என்ன நடவடிக்கை? தேர்வர்களுக்கு டிஎன்பிஎஸ்சி எச்சரிக்கை!

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TNPSC GROUP 2 2ATNPSC GROUP 2 2A HALL TICKETTNPSCடிஎன்பிஎஸ்சி குரூப் 2TNPSC GROUP 2 HALL TICKET

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

சிறப்பு கட்டுரைகள்

செப்டம்பரில் இத்தனை நாட்கள் லீவா? ட்ரிப் ப்ளான் பண்ணுங்க.. முழு லிஸ்ட் இதோ! - september holiday list

சிகரெட் பழக்கம் இல்லாதவர்களுக்கும் சுவாசப் பிரச்சனை! அச்சுறுத்தும் PM 2.5 - air pollution

தாய் மடியில் இருந்த குழந்தையை கவ்விக் கொன்ற ஓநாய்கள்... தூக்கமின்றி தவிக்கும் கிராமங்கள்! - bahraich wolf attack

தொங்கும் தொப்பை-ஐ குறைக்க வெள்ளை பூசணி ஜூஸ்..எப்படி குடிக்கணும் தெரியுமா? - Ash Gourd Juice Benefits

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.