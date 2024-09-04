டிஎன்பிஎஸ் சி குரூப் 2 ஹால் டிக்கெட் வெளியானது! - TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket

சென்னை: தமிழ்நாடு அரசுப் பணியாளர் தேர்வாணையத்தால் நடத்தப்படும் டிஎன்பிஎஸ்சி குரூப் 2, 2A முதல்நிலைத் தேர்வுக்கான ஹால் டிக்கெட் வெளியிடப்பட்டது. இதன்படி, இத்தேர்வுக்கு விண்ணப்பித்தவர்கள் www.tnpsc.gov.in மற்றும் www.tnpscexams.in ஆகிய இணையதளத்தின் மூலம் ஹால் டிக்கெட்டை பதிவிறக்கம் செய்யலாம் என தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) for the candidates admitted for recruitment to the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) (OBJECTIVE TYPE) (Notification No: 08/2024 dated 20.06.2024) for which the Common Preliminary… pic.twitter.com/1KyR2VAZ7p— TNPSC (@TNPSC_Office) September 4, 2024
இதையும் படிங்க: குரூப் 2 தேர்வு: வழிகாட்டு நெறிமுறைகளை மீறினால் என்ன நடவடிக்கை? தேர்வர்களுக்கு டிஎன்பிஎஸ்சி எச்சரிக்கை!