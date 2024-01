English Translation: SORAT’H, FIFTH MEHL: The True Guru is the Giver of all peace and comfort — seek His Sanctuary. Beholding the Blessed Vision of His Darshan, bliss ensues, pain is dispelled, and one sings the Lord’s Praises. || 1 || Drink in the sublime essence of the Lord, O Siblings of Destiny. Chant the Naam, the Name of the Lord; worship the Naam in adoration, and enter the Sanctuary of the Perfect Guru. || Pause || Only one who has such pre-ordained destiny receives it; he alone becomes perfect, O Siblings of Destiny. Nanak’s prayer, O Dear God, is to remain lovingly absorbed in the Naam. || 2 || 25 || 89 || Monday, 2nd Maagh (Samvat 555 Nanakshahi) 15th January, 2024 (Page: 630) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)