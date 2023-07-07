ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਹੁਕਮਨਾਮਾ





ਅੱਜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖਵਾਕ:- ਸਲੋਕੁ ਮ: ੩ ॥ ਰੇ ਜਨ ਉਥਾਰੈ ਦਬਿਓਹੁ ਸੁਤਿਆ ਗਈ ਵਿਹਾਇ ॥ ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਕਾ ਸਬਦੁ ਸੁਣਿ ਨ ਜਾਗਿਓ ਅੰਤਰਿ ਨ ਉਪਜਿਓ ਚਾਉ ॥ ਸਰੀਰੁ ਜਲਉ ਗੁਣ ਬਾਹਰਾ ਜੋ ਗੁਰ ਕਾਰ ਨ ਕਮਾਇ ॥ ਜਗਤੁ ਜਲੰਦਾ ਡਿਠੁ ਮੈ ਹਉਮੈ ਦੂਜੈ ਭਾਇ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਗੁਰ ਸਰਣਾਈ ਉਬਰੇ ਸਚੁ ਮਨਿ ਸਬਦਿ ਧਿਆਇ ॥੧॥ ਮ: ੩ ॥ ਸਬਦਿ ਰਤੇ ਹਉਮੈ ਗਈ ਸੋਭਾਵੰਤੀ ਨਾਰਿ ॥ ਪਿਰ ਕੈ ਭਾਣੈ ਸਦਾ ਚਲੈ ਤਾ ਬਨਿਆ ਸੀਗਾਰੁ ॥ ਸੇਜ ਸੁਹਾਵੀ ਸਦਾ ਪਿਰੁ ਰਾਵੈ ਹਰਿ ਵਰੁ ਪਾਇਆ ਨਾਰਿ ॥ ਨਾ ਹਰਿ ਮਰੈ ਨ ਕਦੇ ਦੁਖੁ ਲਾਗੈ ਸਦਾ ਸੁਹਾਗਣਿ ਨਾਰਿ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਹਰਿ ਪ੍ਰਭ ਮੇਲਿ ਲਈ ਗੁਰ ਕੈ ਹੇਤਿ ਪਿਆਰਿ ॥੨॥ ਪਉੜੀ ॥ ਜਿਨਾ ਗੁਰੁ ਗੋਪਿਆ ਆਪਣਾ ਤੇ ਨਰ ਬੁਰਿਆਰੀ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਜੀਉ ਤਿਨ ਕਾ ਦਰਸਨੁ ਨਾ ਕਰਹੁ ਪਾਪਿਸਟ ਹਤਿਆਰੀ ॥ ਓਹਿ ਘਰਿ ਘਰਿ ਫਿਰਹਿ ਕੁਸੁਧ ਮਨਿ ਜਿਉ ਧਰਕਟ ਨਾਰੀ ॥ ਵਡਭਾਗੀ ਸੰਗਤਿ ਮਿਲੇ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਿ ਸਵਾਰੀ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਮੇਲਹੁ ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਦਇਆ ਕਰਿ ਗੁਰ ਕਉ ਬਲਿਹਾਰੀ ॥੨੩॥ ਸ਼ੁੱਕਰਵਾਰ, ੨੩ ਹਾੜ (ਸੰਮਤ ੫੫੫ ਨਾਨਕਸ਼ਾਹੀ) ੭ ਜੁਲਾਈ, ੨੦੨੩ (ਅੰਗ : ੬੫੧)

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ:-ਸਲੋਕੁ ਮ: ੩ ॥ ਮੋਹ-ਰੂਪ ਉਥਾਰੇ ਦੇ ਦੱਬੇ ਹੋਏ ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਤੇਰੀ ਉਮਰ ਸੁੱਤਿਆਂ ਹੀ ਗੁਜ਼ਰ ਗਈ ਹੈ; ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ ਤੈਨੂੰ ਜਾਗ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਈ ਤੇ ਨਾ ਹੀ ਹਿਰਦੇ ਵਿਚ ਨਾਮ ਜਪਣ ਦਾ ਚਾਉ ਉਪਜਿਆ ਹੈ। ਗੁਣਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਸੱਖਣਾ ਸਰੀਰ ਸੜ ਜਾਏ ਜੋ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਦੱਸੀ ਹੋਈ ਕਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਦਾ; ਇਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਸੰਸਾਰ ਮੈਂ ਹਉਮੈਂ ਵਿਚ ਤੇ ਮਾਇਆ ਦੇ ਮੋਹ ਵਿਚ ਸੜਦਾ ਵੇਖਿਆ ਹੈ। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਦੇ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਸੱਚੇ ਹਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਸਿਮਰ ਕੇ ਜੀਵ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਰਨ ਪੈ ਕੇ ਇਸ ਹਉਮੈ ਵਿਚ ਸੜਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਦੇ ਹਨ।੧। ਜਿਸ ਦੀ ਹਉਮੈ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਵਿਚ ਰੰਗੇ ਜਾਣ ਨਾਲ ਦੂਰ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ ਉਹ ਜੀਵ-ਰੂਪੀ ਨਾਰੀ ਸੋਭਾਵੰਤੀ ਹੈ; ਉਹ ਨਾਰੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ-ਪਤੀ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ ਵਿਚ ਸਦਾ ਤੁਰਦੀ ਹੈ, ਇਸੇ ਕਰਕੇ ਉਸ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਿੰਗਾਰ ਸਫਲ ਸਮਝੋ। ਜਿਸ ਜੀਵ-ਇਸਤ੍ਰੀ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ-ਪਤੀ ਲੱਭ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ, ਉਸ ਦੀ ਹਿਰਦੇ-ਰੂਪ ਸੇਜ ਸੁੰਦਰ ਹੈ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਪਤੀ ਸਦਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਇਸਤ੍ਰੀ ਸਦਾ ਸੁਹਾਗ ਵਾਲੀ ਹੈ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਉਸ ਦਾ ਪਤੀ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਕਦੇ ਮਰਦਾ ਨਹੀਂ, ਇਸ ਲਈ ਉਹ ਕਦੇ ਦੁਖੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦੀ। ਹੇ ਨਾਨਕ! ਗੁਰੂ ਦੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਵਿਚ ਉਸ ਦੀ ਬ੍ਰਿਤੀ ਹੋਣ ਕਰਕੇ ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਨੇ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲਾਇਆ ਹੈ।੨। ਜੋ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਪਿਆਰੇ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਨਿੰਦਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ, ਉਹ ਬਹੁਤ ਭੈੜੇ ਹਨ, ਰੱਬ ਮਿਹਰ ਹੀ ਕਰੇ। ਹੇ ਭਾਈ! ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਨਾਹ ਕਰੋ, ਉਹ ਬੜੇ ਪਾਪੀ ਤੇ ਹੱਤਿਆਰੇ ਹਨ; ਮਨੋਂ ਖੋਟੇ ਉਹ ਆਦਮੀ ਵਿਭਚਾਰਨ ਇਸਤ੍ਰੀ ਵਾਂਗ ਘਰ-ਘਰ ਫਿਰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਵਡਭਾਗੀ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀ ਨਿਵਾਜੀ ਹੋਈ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੰਗਤ ਵਿਚ ਮਿਲਦੇ ਹਨ। ਹੇ ਹਰੀ! ਮੈਂ ਸਦਕੇ ਹਾਂ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਤੋਂ, ਮੇਹਰ ਕਰਕੇ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੂ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਾ।੨੩।







English Translation:- SHALOK, THIRD MEHL: O man, you have been tormented by a nightmare, and you have passed your life in sleep. You did not wake to hear the Word of the True Guru’s Shabad; you have no inspiration within yourself. That body burns, which has no virtue, and which does not serve the Guru. I have seen that the world is burning, in egotism and the love of duality. O Nanak, those who seek the Guru’s Sanctuary are saved; within their minds, they meditate on the True Word of the Shabad. || 1 || THIRD MEHL: Attuned to the Word of the Shabad, the soul-bride is rid of egotism, and she is glorified. If she walks steadily in the way of His Will, then she is adorned with decorations. Her couch becomes beautiful, and she constantly enjoys her Husband Lord; she obtains the Lord as her Husband. The Lord does not die, and she never suffers pain; she is a happy soul-bride forever. O Nanak, the Lord God unites her with Himself; she enshrines love and affection for the Guru. || 2 || PAUREE: Those who conceal and deny their Guru, are the most evil people. O Dear Lord, let me not even see them; they are the worst sinners and murderers. They wander from house to house, with impure minds, like wicked, forsaken women. But by great good fortune, they may meet the Company of the Holy; as Gurmukhs, they are reformed. O Lord, please be kind and let me meet the True Guru; I am a sacrifice to the Guru. || 23 || Friday, 23rd Assaar (Samvat 555 Nanakshahi) 7th July, 2023 (Page: 651) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)