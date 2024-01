Blessing me with His Name, He has purified and sanctified me. The Lord's wealth is my capital. False hope has left me; this is my wealth. Breaking my bonds, the Lord has linked me to His service. I am a devotee of the Lord, Har, Har; I sing the Glorious Praises of the Lord.||1|| The unstruck sound current vibrates and resounds. The Lord's humble servants sing His Glorious Praises with love and delight; they are honored by the Divine Guru.||1|| Pause || My pre- ordained destiny has been activated; I have awakened from the sleep of countless incarnations. In the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy, my aversion is gone. My mind and body are imbued with love for the Lord. || 2 The Merciful Savior Lord has saved me. I have no service or work to my credit. In His Mercy, God has taken pity on me; He lifted me up and pulled me out, when I was suffering in pain. ||3|| Listening, listening to His Praises, joy has welled up within my mind. Twenty-four hours a day, I sing the Glorious Praises of the Lord. Singing, singing His Praises, I have obtained the supreme status. By Guru's Grace, Nanak is lovingly focused on the Lord. || 4 || 20 || 31 ||